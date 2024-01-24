Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) announced that after a successful Indiegogo Enterprise campaign, Logitech Reach is starting the next phase of development: mass production and availability in the education marketplace this summer. Reach is a flexible and intuitive camera featuring the Logitech StreamCam that allows users to stay in the flow of presenting while sharing non-digital content during in-person presentations, classes, conference calls and streamer/creator sessions. Reach allows people to perform one-handed interaction, provides lateral adjustments while keeping the image upright, and allows for independent vertical adjustment with full 360-degree rotation.

By leveraging Indiegogo Enterprises and launching a campaign around Logitech Reach, Logitech actively involved enthusiasts in the innovation process, gathering valuable feedback and insights for market and product validation. After a two-month campaign, Logitech Reach closed with more than 2100 backers.

"The Logitech Reach campaign had an incredible start, achieving its goal in less than five minutes and was more than 700% funded within two hours," said Becky Center, Indiegogo Enterprise CEO. "In fact, Logitech Reach was the strongest 'day one' of any camera campaign on Indiegogo in 2023 and precisely what we and our backer community like to see an innovative and compelling product from a legendary brand like Logitech."

With just one hand, Reach users can adjust the camera horizontally or vertically in a full 360-degree range with the camera's premium 1080p 60fps video quality enhanced with glass optics and smart autofocus to make the audience feel like they are right there. The push of a simple, analog button enables 4.3x lossless zoom with autofocus, making it easy to enthrall the audience with even the smallest of details. Reach also offers a plug-and-play experience over USB-C and can be used with most computers and conferencing or streaming platforms, giving individuals confidence that the camera "just works."

"Logitech Reach responds to the growing need for an all-encompassing sharing solution, featuring a remarkably adaptable camera," said Michele Hermann, head of Education Solutions at Logitech. "Its user-centric design enhances the overall experience, offering a seamlessly positioned camera along multiple axes. This promotes effortless and comprehensive presentations, eliminating any potential for awkward setups."

The pivoting and rotating camera combines horizontal and vertical movements to create novel vantage points and move the camera to exactly where it's needed all while maintaining camera orientation. Through its intuitive design and advanced features, Logitech Reach is poised to give a wide variety of content sharers a new level of ease, flexibility and control in a stunning range of use cases. This new tool promises to be a go-to solution for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Pricing and Availability

Logitech Reach will be available this summer at a suggested retail price of $349.99. Learn more about Logitech Reach by visiting www.logi.com/reach, our blog or connecting with us on LinkedIn.

About Logitech

Logitech helps all people pursue their passions and is committed to doing so in a way that is good for people and the planet. We design hardware and software solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating, gaming and streaming. Brands of Logitech include Logitech, Logitech G, Streamlabs and Ultimate Ears.

Founded in 1981, and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech at www.logitech.com, the company blog or @logitech.

