Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: 870661 | ISIN: JP3774200004 | Ticker-Symbol: HKY
Frankfurt
24.01.24
08:02 Uhr
27,400 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HANKYU HANSHIN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
24.01.2024
78 Leser
Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc.: Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores' Flagship Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka Holding Japan's Largest Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024

OSAKA, Japan, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

- Japan's Excitement for Valentine's Day Celebrations World's Top Class -

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores, Inc., based in Osaka, has begun full-scale sales of Valentine's Day chocolates at its flagship store, the Hankyu Umeda Main Store. Japan sees a surge in chocolate consumption around the month of Valentine's Day sales, and it is said that about 20% of the annual total is consumed in this season.

The Hankyu Umeda Main Store in Osaka, with Japan's largest sales floor space for chocolate products, offers about 300 brands and 3,000 varieties of chocolates, including a special feature of emerging chocolatiers, combinations of caramel and chocolate, and a collection of world-famous brands. Chocolate sales are underway across the store's main five venues, including the show window on the first floor, and also at satellite shops on each fashion floor. Hankyu Umeda is holding the Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024, covering the store's entire building in varying shades of chocolate and aiming to exceed sales of 3 billion yen. Chocolate sales will continue through February 14 (Wednesday).

Photo 1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI1fl_rtWt39MX.png

Photo 2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI2fl_gBzNfppl.jpg

Photo 3:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107971/202401155294/_prw_PI3fl_OFcrsr43.jpg

All photos: https://kyodonewsprwire.jp/release/202401155294?p=images

YouTube: https://youtu.be/Ou22TgQCUJk
Hankyu Umeda Main Store: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/fl/english/honten/

Overview of Hankyu Valentine's Day Chocolate Expo 2024
- Period: January 20 to February 14
- Place: Hankyu Umeda Main Store
- Address: 8-7 Kakuda-cho, Kita-ku, Osaka 530-8350, Japan (2 minutes' walk from JR Osaka station)

Official website: https://website.hankyu-dept.co.jp/honten/h/valentine/

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hankyu-hanshin-department-stores-flagship-hankyu-umeda-main-store-in-osaka-holding-japans-largest-valentines-day-chocolate-expo-2024-302042702.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
