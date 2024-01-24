Pioneer Power Solutions has announced a new lithium battery trailer for electric-vehicle charging and disaster recovery.From pv magazine USA Pioneer Power Solutions has announced the launch of an off-grid and mobile EV charging platform. The new product, developed in partnership with Nomad Transportable Power Solutions, is a towable lithium-ion battery system with integrated EV charging. The device is designed to serve events, remote locations, and disaster-response events, in addition to supporting flexible EV fleet management. The "Zero Emissions e-Boost (ZEeB)" system is a 500 kW unit featuring ...

