Dubai, United Arab Emirates--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Faith Tribe Ltd has announced a series of new collaborations to mark the launch of its Phygital Commerce Platform. The platform will feature physical and digital fashion creations from Ambassadors as they onboard activities from over 150 global beta members. The development of the ecosystem of democratic tools started with their token community and has since grown to a toolkit of solutions for phygital and more sustainable creativity, as well as equitable governance for fashion collaboration.

Since their launch, the company's strategy has focused on providing education and accessible toolkits, including best in class 3D internet tools, paired with real industry support. The goal of the company is to expand access for all global fashion creators and promote new ownership models. They saw a need to educate the fashion creator community on how to access and utilize the new technologies available to them.

In 2023, under the leadership of their Chief of Strategy, Andrea Abrams, the company launched a website and membership portal. They engaged top level independent designers as their ambassadors for peer-to-peer learning, launched phygital collaborations during New York and Paris Fashion Weeks, and supported the launch of the first Digital Jewelry Week. The company's mission is to use blockchain technology for enhanced transparency and fairness continues.

Their team spent the last year setting up the infrastructure for a more interactive member subscription program for fashion production, commerce activities and member interaction. They entered into important strategic alliances to enable us to deliver on the various components of the platform. Additionally, they also launched partnerships with industry leaders including Threedium (3D engine) and Solaire (digital wallet and CRM services), an entertainment community alliance with IDX (a futures marketplace for crowdsourcing investment in project rights in the entertainment industry), and more. Moreover, they expanded community exposure to Metaverse branding and marketing strategies and sponsored Metaverse Fashion Week's concert on Decentraland featuring musician Gavin Magnus.

"Our next chapter involves implementation of our strategy to expand the potential of Spatial Web tools to all independent designers. Launching a phygital commerce platform, where physical creators explore the benefits of digital sampling, AR filters and on-demand production, will be a key aspect of the democratization goals of Faith Tribe," said Andrea Abrams.

She continued, "As we complete our first phase of platform development, we look at 2024 as the year of brand experimentation and broader adoption, and I look forward to supporting Phil Bagnall, Head of Commerce and Product Development, from my new role as Strategic Advisor, alongside other experienced Advisors such as Ben Demiri, Co-chair of PlatformE, and Michael Ferraro, Executive Director, FIT DTech Lab."

Wahid Chammas, co-founder and Chairman of Faith Tribe, said: "Andrea brought a unique focus, over 20 years of retail industry experience and extensive market knowledge as a seasoned retail tech investor, working with leading Web3 companies focused on fashion, retail and entertainment. Under her guidance, we leveraged our industry knowledge to really listen to creators' needs and position ourselves as the 'go-to' partner for independent brands. We focused our goals on building a program that teaches them how Web3 tools can reduce design cost, accelerate production and expand distribution opportunities."

Phil Bagnall added, "Our focus is on collaborating with creators who bring unique physical products to life and providing them with tools to expand their brand DNA and community engagement through digital products and experiences. The Faith Tribe platform development has focused on Andrea's strategy of creating a more tangible and organic adoption of phygital production and distribution. As we start 2024, our goal is to expand our product offering and showcase the success stories of our members. We are collaborating with innovative creators who are crafting not only exceptional physical products but also enriching them with digital experiences. This approach adds greater value and deeper meaning to their work."

The company believes that this is the beginning of many multifaceted phygital projects conceived to showcase the power of technology for increased productivity of independent brands and artists.

For more information about Faith Tribe, visit www.faithtribe.market.

About Faith Tribe | Faith Tribe is a Phygital Marketplace of Tools and Services for Fashion Creators to Learn, Create, Collaborate, Showcase and Market their talent. The solutions are designed for the new Creator Economy and provide access to a wide range of Web3 technologies and sustainable practices for enhanced productivity and interaction. The web2 to web3 ecosystem of tools democratize access in the fashion industry so creators around the world can be empowered.

Contact Information

Wahid Chammas

hello@faithtribe.io

https://faithtribe.io/

