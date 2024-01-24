Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LA5K | ISIN: SE0000872095 | Ticker-Symbol: B6E
Tradegate
22.01.24
14:46 Uhr
26,000 Euro
+0,860
+3,42 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
25,38025,46012:03
25,42025,44012:03
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 10:30
126 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB: Invitation: Sobi's Q4 and FY 2023 report

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Sobi plans to publish its report for the fourth quarter and full year of 2023 on 8 February 2024 at 08:00 CET.

Investors, analysts, and media are invited to participate in a conference call, which will include a presentation of the results and a Q&A session on the same day at 14:00 CET, 13:00 pm GMT, and 8:00 am EDT.

The presentation can be followed live here or afterwards on sobi.com. The slides will be made available on sobi.com before the conference call.

To participate in the conference call, please use the following dial-in details:

Sweden: +46 8 5051 0031

United Kingdom: +44 207 107 06 13

United States: +1 631 570 56 13

For other countries, please get details here

Sobi

Sobi® is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare and debilitating diseases. Providing reliable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi has approximately 1,800 employees across Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia and Australia. In 2022, revenue amounted to SEK 18.8 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contacts

For details on how to contact the Sobi Investor Relations Team, please click here. For Sobi Media contacts, click here.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14266/3913131/2553491.pdf

Invitation Sobi's Q4 2023 report

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/invitation-sobis-q4-and-fy-2023-report-302043082.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.