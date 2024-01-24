An international research team built the triple-junction device with dual bulk and interface passivation technique aimed at promoting halide homogeneity at the interface between the perovskite absorber and the hole-transport-layer. The 0.049 cm2 cell achieved a remarkable open-circuit voltage of 3.33 V and was also able to retain 80% of its initial efficiency after 200 h of continuous maximum power point tracking.An international group of researchers led by the University of Toronto in Canada has developed an all-perovskite triple-junction solar cell that reportedly shows improved homogenization ...

