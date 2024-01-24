Nearly half (42%) of UK adults insist in-car entertainment systems need to go beyond being a mirror of their smartphone

High-quality video capabilities are a deciding factor in vehicle purchases for over a third (37%) of consumers

New research from DTS, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of entertainment technology company Xperi Inc. (NYSE: XPER), today reveals that in-car entertainment is of the utmost importance for 67% of UK adults a number that soars to 84% for those aged 17-44. This underscores the growing significance of vehicle entertainment systems for those looking to purchase or lease a new car in the near future.

Delving deeper, The Evolution of In-Car Experiences report finds that the in-car entertainment experience must go beyond mirroring a smartphone. For 42% of respondents, vehicle entertainment needs to offer them personalised preferences, the highest quality audio, and easily discoverable content.

In fact, a majority (59%) emphasised the importance of having content curated to their individual preferences or past choices in their ideal in-car entertainment system, increasing to 71% for those aged 25-34 and 74% for 35-44 year olds. These findings highlight the increasing significance of tailored personalisation and seamless discovery mechanisms, underlining the evolving expectations of users.

"In-car entertainment systems are taking centre stage in shaping the modern connected car experience, especially as the journey towards autonomous vehicles continues," said Gereon Joachim, vice president automotive sales strategy, Xperi. "The findings underscore the importance of vehicle manufacturers providing an extraordinary in-car infotainment experience that establishes a personalised connection beyond a car purchase."

Joachim continued, "Each generation is placing more importance on entertainment than the last, demanding that a vehicle transcends mere transportation to also deliver an immersive, tailored, captivating third space."

"To meet consumer demands, vehicles must provide the same personalised, versatile experience we are all used to at home, bringing together curated independent connected radio, audio, games and video in the dash," further said Joachim. "This shift not only heralds exciting opportunities for monetisation but also opens up endless new markets for car companies."

Further highlights from the Evolution of In-Car Experiences report:

Extraordinary in-car infotainment experiences will sell cars: High-quality video capabilities are a deciding factor in vehicle purchases for 37% of UK consumers notably higher among younger demographics-65% of 25-34 year olds and 61% of 35-44 year olds

Content must be discoverable: Easy access to content on the dashboard, such as podcasts and audio books, is crucial for 64% of respondents

Rich details are key: More than half (58%) express the importance of having details such as album cover images and biographical information displayed on the dash increasing to 75% of those aged 35-44 and 70% aged 25-34

Methodology from Censuswide

The research was conducted by Censuswide, with 1006 Consumers who own/lease a vehicle (17+) across the UK between 29.09.2023 03.10.2023. Censuswide abide by and employ members of the Market Research Society which is based on the ESOMAR principles.

