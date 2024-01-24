Quinnox and Monument Bank celebrate multiple accolades, showcasing excellence in transformation and test automation

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Quinnox, in collaboration with Monument Bank (or "the Bank"), is thrilled to be recognised at three highly distinguished awards, recognising Quinnox's innovative capabilities in helping to drive the Bank's digital first goals.

Quinnox and Monument Bank emerge as champions in the distinguished Transformation category of the 2023 ISG Paragon Awards EMEA. This prestigious recognition not only underscores Quinnox's steadfast dedication to driving impactful transformations for its clients but is also a testament to the success of their agile automation and quality assurance initiatives powered by their proprietary AI-powered platform Qyrus.

Additionally, Quinnox and Monument proudly emerge as finalists in the competitive 'Best Test Automation Project - Functional' category at the Testa Awards and the 'Best Cultural Transformation' category at the 2023 Digital Transformation Awards.

Propelling Monument Bank's digital first goals, Quinnox, with the innovative capabilities of Qyrus, introduced exceptional automation capabilities. This enabled Monument Bank to continue delivering new products and features at pace, whilst maintaining exceptional quality, ultimately supporting successful business and client outcomes.

Sudip Dasgupta, CTO of Monument Bank, highlights the collaborative success: "The Quinnox team and the Qyrus platform have significantly enhanced Monument's product delivery capabilities. Within a few months, we created a comprehensive test suite of complex end-to-end scenarios spanning multiple platforms and channels. The Quinnox team seamlessly embedded the Qyrus solution and the supporting processes into our agile delivery methodology."

"Quinnox's partnership with Monument Bank has spearheaded transformative change, leveraging cutting-edge solutions such as automation, cognitive technologies, and artificial intelligence. This partnership has demonstrated exceptional prowess in turbocharging business processes," said Somnath Chakraborty, SVP - Head of UK & Europe, Quinnox.

This acknowledgment marks another milestone for Quinnox, showcasing its exceptional capabilities in driving impactful change and setting a new benchmark for excellence in transformative endeavours and digital advancements. To learn more about this game-changing transformation, dive into the captivating case study here.

Monument Bank Limited, is the first neo-bank to be launched in the UK specifically to meet the unmet demands of affluent clients - approximately 7 million professionals, entrepreneurs, property investors, and others - who are seeking a bank to help them save and grow their wealth (which is estimated at c.£6 trillion).

Quinnox is your agile, business-results-driven digital technology partner. With the power of human and applied intelligence, we simplify business processes, improve customer experiences, and create exceptional business value for forward-thinking enterprises. Our data-driven digital solutions unlock the hidden potential of your business across your digital value chain, helping to accelerate success, today and tomorrow. We are headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with a presence across geographies including UK, Germany, UAE and India.

