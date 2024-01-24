Bulletin from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Metacon AB (publ)

STOCKHOLM, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Metacon AB (publ), corporate identity number 556724-1616 (the "Company"), has held an Extraordinary General Meeting today, 24 January 2024, at Advokatfirman Schjødt, Hamngatan 27, Stockholm. The Extraordinary General Meeting made the following resolutions.

Amendments of the articles of association

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to amend § 4 and § 5 in the articles of association. Following the amendments of § 4 and § 5 in the articles of association, the Company's share capital shall amount to at least SEK 3,425,858 and not more than SEK 13,703,432 and the number of shares in the Company may not be lower than 342,585,803 or more than 1,370,343,212.

Issue authorisation

The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved, in accordance with the board of directors' proposal, to authorise the board of directors to, on one or several occasions up until the next annual general meeting, resolve on issues of shares, warrants and/or convertibles. The issues may be made with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, as well as on terms regarding payment in kind, by set-off or other terms.

The number of shares that may be issued under the authorisation, and the increase of the share capital, shall not be limited other than by the limits for the number of shares and share capital as set out in the articles of association in its registered wording at each time. The board of directors shall otherwise have the right to determine all terms and conditions for the issue. The reason that the board of directors may resolve upon an issue with deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is that the Company shall be able to issue new shares, warrants and/or convertibles in order to finance the Company's continued operations and expansion.

The resolved issue authorisation replaces the issue authorisation that the Annual General Meeting adopted on 8 June 2023.

Minutes from the meeting and complete resolutions

The minutes from the Extraordinary General Meeting, including the complete resolutions, will be made available at the Company and on the Company's website, www.metacon.com.

About Metacon AB (publ)

Metacon AB (publ) develops and manufactures energy systems for the production of fossil-free 'green' hydrogen. The products in the Reforming business area are based, among other things, on a patented technology that generates hydrogen through so-called catalytic steam reforming of biogas or other hydrocarbons. The development of Metacon's reforming products is done within the wholly owned subsidiary Metacon S.A in Patras, Greece. The business is focused on catalytic process chemistry and advanced reformers for highly efficient hydrogen production.

Metacon also offers complete electrolysis plants and integrated hydrogen refueling stations, a large and globally growing area for small- and large-scale production of green hydrogen. Electrolysis is a process of driving a chemical reaction to split water by adding electricity. If the electricity used is non-fossil, the hydrogen will also be fossil-free and climate-neutral. Green hydrogen can be used in sectors such as transport, basic industry and the real estate sector, with a better environment and climate as a result.

