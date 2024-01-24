



TOKYO, Jan 24, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Thermal Systems, Ltd. (MHI Thermal Systems), a Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group company, is launching new television commercials promoting its lineups of air-conditioners for the Japanese market. As with its previous ads, the new commercials will be broadcast in two versions: one for its lineup of "kashikoi" (smart) residential air-conditioners and the other for its "kigakiku" (attentive) commercial air-conditioners. Both versions, which again feature popular actor Keiko Kitagawa, focus on the new offerings' outstanding comfort, energy savings and clean operation. Broadcasting will get underway in almost all regions nationwide starting January 26.Both commercials, as well as behind-the-scenes clips taken during their production, will be available for viewing on the MHI Thermal Systems website and also on the company's official social media accounts (X and Facebook: content available in Japanese only). The new commercials will help publicize MHI Thermal Systems' ability to provide optimal thermal solutions meeting diverse market needs.Available for online viewingIn one of the new TV commercials, Keiko Kitagawa is shown wearing an eye-catching red dress adorned with a large ribbon, while in the other she wears simple blue slacks, a style she is said to favor. One version presents a softer image, while the other conjures up a calm, more business-like ambience. Both commercials represent a modest departure from the tone of previous ads in the series.Off camera, Ms. Kitagawa was all smiles during the shoot, her happy glow adding a cheerful atmosphere to the production set. Visitors to the MHI Thermal Systems website or online social media accounts are sure to enjoy seeing her at her most natural in the behind-the-scenes clips.About MHI GroupMitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit www.mhi.com or follow our insights and stories on spectra.mhi.com.Source: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.Copyright 2024 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.