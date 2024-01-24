Wisekey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Joins Global Mergers, Acquisitions & Investment Council (GMAIC)

Geneva, Switzerland, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a global leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that in a groundbreaking initiative (initially revealed in Davos, Switzerland on January 18, 2024), has joined as a founder member of the newly launched Global Mergers, Acquisitions & Investment Council (GMAIC), which marks a significant expansion of the Asia Pacific M&A Association (APMAA).

Founded in 2017, by Dr. Wang Wei, founder of the China M&A Association and David Fergusson, Executive Managing Director - M&A of Generational Equity, the APMAA was established to enhance cross-border M&A transactions and industry advancement within Asia Pacific region. In 2018, plans to form GMAIC were unveiled, aimed at broadening the APMAA's mandate to include member countries from around the world. However, progress was impeded by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing geopolitical tensions.

2024 marks a renewed commitment to global economic growth, with a focus on the pivotal role of mergers, acquisitions, and investments. Under this vision, the APMAA and GMAIC founders have agreed to formally establish GMAIC as an association in Geneva, Switzerland, laying out clear objectives and strategies.

GMAIC aims to:

Create a global ambassador platform for enhancing cross-border M&A and foreign direct investment (FDI). Lay the groundwork for cross-border M&A and FDI education and best industry practices.

The association's strategy includes:

Establishing country chapters with leadership committees for national and cross-border activities.

Developing a global membership database for networking and opportunity referrals.

Creating an international deal portal for cross-border M&A and FDI.

Promoting local M&A events for global relationship building and deal sourcing.

GMAIC emerges as a leader in socially responsible and environmentally sustainable M&A practices, and it is committed to integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) for sustainable development in M&A and prioritizing low-carbon strategies, recognizing their importance in global business and environmental health. GMAIC underscores the role of digital assets in M&A, advocating for their efficiency, transparency, and security benefits.

Central to GMAIC's philosophy is inclusive finance, ensuring that M&A activities contribute to the economic empowerment of diverse communities, fostering equitable global economic growth. GMAIC champions M&A strategies aligned with the sharing economy model, promoting collaborative consumption and broad stakeholder participation.

A Call to Global Action

Led by GMAIC Chairman, David Fergusson, co-founder, Dr Wang Wei and Secretary Treasurer, Carlos Moreira (Founder and CEO of WISeKey), GMAIC invites businesses, investors, and policymakers to join this transformative journey, reshaping the M&A landscape for a sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous global future. Membership information will shortly be forthcoming.

