Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1ZTAG | ISIN: XS1140961563 | Ticker-Symbol: JLW1
Frankfurt
24.01.24
09:55 Uhr
69,81 Euro
-0,20
-0,29 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Anleihen
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN LEWIS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN LEWIS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
24.01.2024 | 11:36
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Waitrose invests in AI-driven search platform Netcore Unbxd for personalised online shopping

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based supermarket retailer Waitrose has partnered with a leading global provider of AI-powered Product Discovery solutions for ecommerce industries, Netcore Unbxd. This integration has been undertaken to aim to improve its online search and browsing experience and develop personalised and tailored experiences for customers.

Netcore Unbxd Logo (PRNewsfoto/Netcore Unbxd)

The partnership with AI-driven search platform Netcore Unbxd will allow Waitrose to improve customer service based on past customer buying patterns and behaviours. This includes search and browsing habits, product favourites, and brand choices. Customers will benefit from relevant and accurate search results, making it quicker and easier to find what they need.

Waitrose will also be able to automate the search experience by providing relevant results for more complex searches. For example, if a customer searches for 'drinks for teetotallers' then the search results will display a range of alcohol-free drinks for the customer to browse through.

"When it comes to providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience, AI and machine learning play a pivotal role in understanding and meeting customer needs. We are thrilled to partner with Waitrose," said Pavan Sondur, CEO at Netcore Unbxd. "With our Unbxd suite, Waitrose will be able to optimize their website, deliver relevant search results, and ensure meaningful shopper interactions."

Waitrose director of online Laura Burbedge commented: "We know that our customers are busy and need to be able to quickly fill their online shopping trolley with minimal effort. Through working with Unbxd we have already seen a significant improvement in customers satisfaction with our search feature, with more personalised results."

Other ways that AI can optimise customer journeys are through cognitive customer care, personalised marketing, recommender systems, AR shopping, customer segmentation, headless commerce and semantic search.

About Waitrose

Waitrose, a prominent British supermarket chain, is renowned for its high-quality products and personalized services. With 329 shops across Great Britain and the Channel Islands, including 65 "little Waitrose" convenience shops, it holds a 5.1% share of the UK grocery market. Beyond the UK, Waitrose exports own-label and branded goods to over 50 countries and supports fruit growers in South Africa through the Waitrose Foundation.

About Unbxd

Unbxd serves as a cutting-edge AI-powered product discovery platform, elevating the ecommerce experience with personalized interactions. By providing a range of solutions including contextually relevant Search, Personalization, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimize their ecommerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Advance Auto Parts, MattressFirm, Dillard's, The Children's Place, HSN, Wex, Unilever, and many more have placed their trust in Unbxd. Across the world, Unbxd consistently delivers exceptional shopping journeys to countless online visitors at scale.

For more information, visit https://netcorecloud.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2325576/Netcore_Unbxd_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/waitrose-invests-in-ai-driven-search-platform-netcore-unbxd-for-personalised-online-shopping-302042874.html

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.