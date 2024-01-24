Waitrose invests in AI-driven search platform Netcore Unbxd for personalised online shopping

LONDON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- UK-based supermarket retailer Waitrose has partnered with a leading global provider of AI-powered Product Discovery solutions for ecommerce industries, Netcore Unbxd. This integration has been undertaken to aim to improve its online search and browsing experience and develop personalised and tailored experiences for customers.

The partnership with AI-driven search platform Netcore Unbxd will allow Waitrose to improve customer service based on past customer buying patterns and behaviours. This includes search and browsing habits, product favourites, and brand choices. Customers will benefit from relevant and accurate search results, making it quicker and easier to find what they need.

Waitrose will also be able to automate the search experience by providing relevant results for more complex searches. For example, if a customer searches for 'drinks for teetotallers' then the search results will display a range of alcohol-free drinks for the customer to browse through.

"When it comes to providing a seamless and personalized shopping experience, AI and machine learning play a pivotal role in understanding and meeting customer needs. We are thrilled to partner with Waitrose," said Pavan Sondur, CEO at Netcore Unbxd. "With our Unbxd suite, Waitrose will be able to optimize their website, deliver relevant search results, and ensure meaningful shopper interactions."

Waitrose director of online Laura Burbedge commented: "We know that our customers are busy and need to be able to quickly fill their online shopping trolley with minimal effort. Through working with Unbxd we have already seen a significant improvement in customers satisfaction with our search feature, with more personalised results."

Other ways that AI can optimise customer journeys are through cognitive customer care, personalised marketing, recommender systems, AR shopping, customer segmentation, headless commerce and semantic search.

About Waitrose

Waitrose, a prominent British supermarket chain, is renowned for its high-quality products and personalized services. With 329 shops across Great Britain and the Channel Islands, including 65 "little Waitrose" convenience shops, it holds a 5.1% share of the UK grocery market. Beyond the UK, Waitrose exports own-label and branded goods to over 50 countries and supports fruit growers in South Africa through the Waitrose Foundation.

About Unbxd

Unbxd serves as a cutting-edge AI-powered product discovery platform, elevating the ecommerce experience with personalized interactions. By providing a range of solutions including contextually relevant Search, Personalization, and Product Recommendations, alongside an intelligent Product Information Management (PIM) platform and an intuitive merchandising console, Unbxd offers brands the tools to optimize their ecommerce objectives. Noteworthy global brands such as Advance Auto Parts, MattressFirm, Dillard's, The Children's Place, HSN, Wex, Unilever, and many more have placed their trust in Unbxd. Across the world, Unbxd consistently delivers exceptional shopping journeys to countless online visitors at scale.

