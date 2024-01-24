Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.01.2024 | 11:46
117 Leser
CertiK's Skyfall Team Honored in Samsung Mobile's 2023 Security Hall of Fame

NEW YORK, Jan. 24, 2024. This recognition underscores the team's commitment to enhancing cybersecurity through proactive research, which has resulted in multiple confirmed vulnerability findings.

Skyfall discovered a total of seven vulnerabilities in Samsung Blockchain Keystore, a platform developed by Samsung for managing private keys on the company's devices. These vulnerabilities could have allowed a local attacker to execute arbitrary code or read arbitrary memory. Four of these were assessed to be of critical severity, while three were high. Samsung promptly addressed them in security patches that added proper boundary checks and protection mechanisms.

"We are immensely proud of the Skyfall team for their exceptional achievements," said Professor Kang Li, Chief Security Officer at CertiK. "This recognition from Samsung is a testament to the team's expertise, diligence, and profound impact on the cutting-edge of cybersecurity."

The Samsung Mobile Security Hall of Fame honors top security researchers annually for their significant contributions to the security of Samsung's products. The inclusion of CertiK's Skyfall team in 2023's Hall of Fame reinforces the vital role of collaborative efforts in tackling complex cybersecurity challenges.

This recognition caps off a highly successful year for both CertiK and the Skyfall team. Skyfall uncovered multiple vulnerabilities in iOS and iPadOS software releases, twice earning recognition in Apple's security notes. In June, the discovery and remediation of a critical vulnerability in the Sui network saw Skyfall awarded a significant bug bounty.

About CertiK

CertiK is a pioneer in blockchain security, combining expert manual review with best-in-class AI technology to protect and monitor blockchain protocols and smart contracts. Founded in 2018 by professors from Yale University and Columbia University, CertiK's mission is to secure the Web3 world.

To date, CertiK has worked with nearly 4,100 enterprise clients, secured over $370 billion worth of digital assets, and has detected almost 70,000 vulnerabilities in blockchain code. Clients include leading projects such as Aptos, Ripple, Sandbox, Polygon, BNB Chain, and TON.

??CertiK is backed by InsightPartners, Sequoia, Tiger Global, Coatue Management, Lightspeed, Advent International, SoftBank, Hillhouse Capital, Goldman Sachs, Coinbase Ventures, Binance, Shunwei Capital, IDG Capital, Wing, Legend Star, Danhua Capital, and others.

Contact:

Elisa Yiting Xu
yiting.xu@certik.com

Jesse Leclere
jesse.leclere@certik.com



