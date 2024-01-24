Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Goldstorm Metals Corp. (TSXV: GSTM) (FSE: B2U) ("Goldstorm" or "the Company") is pleased to report final results from the Company's 2023 summer reconnaissance program conducted on its 100 % owned Crown Property ("Crown" or the "Property") situated within the prolific Golden Triangle region of British Columbia.

The Property is comprised of 5 contiguous concessions (Orion, Fairweather, Delta, Mackie West, High North), covering approximately 15,819 hectares, situated adjacent and due south of both Seabridge Gold Inc.'s KSM Property and Newmont's Brucejack gold mine.

Exploration carried out during 2023 on the Crown Property (the "Program") consisted of work at the Orion Concession, reported in the Company press release dated November 27, 2023, as well as the Fairweather and Delta concessions, reported in this press release.

The Program at Fairweather and Delta focused on prospecting newly exposed outcrops due to recent glacial ablation and building upon the historical discoveries made on the Property. Reconnaissance sampling was conducted on both the Fairweather and Delta concessions which totaled 720 rock samples (620 at Fairweather and 100 at Delta) which were collected as 203 chip samples and 517 grab samples (click to view: 4 sampling area maps). Highlights include grab samples taken at Fairweather which returned 1.18 g/t gold, 2,656 g/t silver, 0.55 % copper, 7.65 % lead, and 5.03 % zinc and 11.30 g/t gold, 89.02 g/t silver, 0.82 % copper and 1.37 % zinc from narrow steeply dipping structures that may be associated to large bulk-tonnage, intrusive-related systems. (See tables 1 and 2 below for select rock samples taken from the Fairweather and Delta zones).

Reconnaissance of recently exposed fresh outcrop on the eastern area of the Fairweather Concession has led to the discovery of three significant polymetallic mineralized zones referred to as the Galileo, Triton and Launch zones. These zones were observed to contain precious metals hosted in structurally associated veining and semi-massive sulphide pods and were found in close proximity to the Triassic-Jurassic contact commonly known as the Kyba Red line. This fault contact, between Triassic Stuhini and Jurassic Hazelton units, trends northerly through both the Fairweather and Delta concessions forming a previously unmapped "Red Line" which may represent a low-angled thrust fault which occurs commonly throughout the region.

The Launch Zone, located near the upper Fairweather Glacier, occurs as fracture-controlled mineralization along well-defined shear zones and pods of semi-massive sulphide mineralization within a siltstone-mudstone host, close to the contact area with the Texas Creek intrusives. Representative chip sampling with this area returned 1.95 g/t gold, 15.09 g/t silver, 0.12 % copper over 3.0 meters (m) and 4.6 g/t gold, 118.5 g/t silver, 0.83 % copper over 2.0 m. This mineralization may be associated with transform structures related to thrust faulting juxtaposing upper Hazelton rocks with Stuhini rocks.

The Galileo Zone was discovered by reconnaissance mapping and sampling crews working along the southern portion of the Fairweather claim along freshly exposed outcrop, adjacent to the Frank Mackie glacier. This polymetallic, silver-rich sulphide veins-veinlets system with conjugate gold-rich quartz pyrite veins/veinlets occur within volcaniclastic rocks is believed to be from the Hazelton Formation. This zone can be traced approximately 500 east-west by 200 m north-south and remains open in all directions. Galileo is considered a priority target for future exploration.

The Triton Zone, also located on the Fairweather Concession along the north boundary area, was discovered as a northwest-trending belt of recently exposed volcanic rocks with gold-silver mineralized shear-host veins and veinlets trending along an east-west structural corridor. The highest grab sample assayed 8.3 g/t gold and 48.8 g/t silver.

Sampling of the western area of Fairweather Concession returned samples up to 0.65 m of 3.34 g/t gold associated with a zone of phyllic alteration in metamorphosed Triassic volcaniclastic rocks. Veining was associated with a large gossan colour anomaly measuring 600 x 200 m along a northwest axis.

On the Delta Concessions, although crews spent fewer days in the area, they did obtain a grab sample that contained up to 2.4 g/t gold and 36.2 g/t silver within strong QSP altered volcanics during a preliminary reconnaissance traverse.

Ken Konkin, P.Geo., President and CEO, comments: "We are very pleased with the results generated by our reconnaissance team as part of our on-going exploration (OEX). Mapping and prospecting crews during 2023 have discovered several significant mineralized zones that appear to be independent and occur as multi-pulse events typical of peripheral hydrothermal systems that may be related to intrusive or magmatic activity that produce large bulk-tonnage intrusive-related or porphyry-related targets. We plan to increase our efforts with our OEX team in these areas with continued sampling and mapping with particular attention paid to various alteration phases. The goal is to fast-track and develop drill targets that may host not only high-grade precious and base-metal targets but also to delineate the possible source to these structures as they may relate to a much larger disseminated and veinlet system that may occur peripherally and/or at depth. Crews will be busy planning the 2024 exploration program over the next few months in addition to completing assessment reports for the 2023 exploration program."





Photo 1: Fairweather Grab Sample A0514555 from area of freshly exposed quartz-carbonate stockwork veining hosting semi-massive galena, sphalerite, pyrite and chalcopyrite that yielded 1.18 g/t gold, 2656 g/t silver, 0.55 % copper, 7.65 % lead, and 5.03 % zinc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/195417_goldstormfigure1.jpg





Photo 2: Grab Sample A0519498 from freshly exposed massive-sulphide veining hosting semi-massive pyrite, sphalerite, and minor malachite that yielded 11.30 g/t gold, 89.02 g/t silver, 0.82 % copper, and 1.37 % zinc.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/195417_goldstormfigure2.jpg





Photo 3: Launch Zone - grab and continuous representative chip samples uncovered by hand trenching in recent ablation zone below toe of Fairweather glacier.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9214/195417_0100ef2b24957ab7_004full.jpg

Fairweather Sample Results

Table 1: Select Rock Sample Results for Fairweather Area in Press Release January 24, 2024.

Sample Easting

UTM09 Northing

UTM09 Elev.

(m) Zone Sample

Type Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) A0514839 425247 6243774 1600 Fairweather Chip 0.7 2.38 9.51 0 0.02 0.01 A0519012 425244 6243768 1601 Fairweather Chip 0.65 3.34 5.75 0 0.01 0.02 A0519062 425525 6243494 1556 Fairweather Chip 0.3 3.33 24.52 0.01 0.08 0.21 A0519063 425573 6243489 1563 Fairweather Chip 0.15 2.14 7.65 0 0.03 0.06 A0519114 429083 6245312 1599 Fairweather Chip 0.35 0.34 842 0.02 0.09 0.19 G0001613 429487 6246227 1459 Fairweather Chip 1 2.56 8.7 0.02 0.35 2.03 A0519385 429280 6243968 861 Galileo Chip 0.4 1.65 27.39 0.41 0.02 0.88 A0519506 429119 6243953 840 Galileo Chip 0.45 5.42 20.64 0.18 0.02 0.22 A0519519 429062 6244124 947 Galileo Chip 0.6 0.16 378 0.02 5.51 1.29 A0514928 429887 6246005 1425 Launch Chip 0.5 2.74 19.26 0.13 0.32 2.39 A0514930 429893 6246002 1420 Launch Chip 0.5 2.71 17.32 0.23 0.12 0.18 A0519193 429946 6245832 1406 Launch Chip 1 2.67 15.65 0.1 0.08 0.34 A0519194 429945 6245832 1398 Launch Chip 1 2.3 18.75 0.13 0.1 0.28 A0519197 429946 6245831 1399 Launch Chip 1 3.29 213 1.51 3.08 6.72 A0519322 429941 6245809 1443 Launch Chip 1 3.49 34.13 0.31 0.15 0.33 A0519323 429946 6245814 1441 Launch Chip 1 1.93 38.43 0.09 0.13 0.07 A0519324 429947 6245813 1441 Launch Chip 1 1.94 9.15 0.07 0.03 0.04 A0519456 428793 6245902 1647 Triton Chip 0.15 3.38 38.5 0.03 1.21 6.91 A0519457 428792 6245902 1647 Triton Chip 1 1.13 45.34 0.01 3.38 5.99 A0514861 425319 6243746 1587 Fairweather Float - 2.43 7.59 0.01 0.07 0.03 A0519392 429156 6243973 863 Galileo Float - 7.76 24.22 0.45 0.01 0.26 A0519145 429855 6245900 1412 Launch Float - 8.92 48.7 0.45 3.34 2.29 A0513714 427986 6245473 1817 Fairweather Grab - 4.64 95.28 0.05 0.45 0.09 A0513734 428683 6245413 1631 Fairweather Grab - 0.03 196 0.44 0.46 0.09 A0514999 428785 6245305 1619 Fairweather Grab - 1.79 25.45 0.72 0.01 0.04 A0519015 425003 6243349 1406 Fairweather Grab - 3.02 7.45 0 0.02 0.01 A0519018 425600 6243318 1434 Fairweather Grab - 2.6 2.75 0.01 0.03 0.02 A0519045 429960 6245077 1306 Fairweather Grab - 0.98 461 1.06 3.06 7.46 A0519077 429945 6245071 1312 Fairweather Grab - 0.01 125 0.02 4.47 5.42 A0519285 424813 6244955 1526 Fairweather Grab - 0.76 59.31 0.01 1.69 3.18 A0519551 428344 6245554 1704 Fairweather Grab - 0.53 27.43 0.16 0.32 20.58 G0001589 428460 6245364 1666 Fairweather Grab - 0.55 133 0.13 3.7 0.84 A0513091 429023 6244084 943 Galileo Grab - 0.28 527 0.02 7.69 29.68 A0513092 429023 6244085 943 Galileo Grab - 0.26 569 0.02 8.66 31.13 A0514507 429294 6243995 877 Galileo Grab - 3.08 6.13 0.02 0.13 0.02 A0514513 429122 6243968 845 Galileo Grab - 5.22 17.55 0.18 0.01 0.01 A0514555 429101 6244042 949 Galileo Grab - 1.18 2656 0.55 7.65 5.03 A0519106 429365 6243952 847 Galileo Grab - 7.67 8.47 0.1 0 0 A0519391 429136 6243975 863 Galileo Grab - 4.19 18.43 0.67 0.01 0.03 A0519498 429285 6243975 936 Galileo Grab - 11.3 89.02 0.82 0.07 1.37 A0519505 429108 6243993 855 Galileo Grab - 4.36 3.63 0.05 0.01 0 A0519518 429062 6244124 947 Galileo Grab - 0.73 1333 0.04 28.38 19.98 A0519586 429029 6244090 955 Galileo Grab - 0.26 342 0.01 6.48 55.55 A0519587 429029 6244090 955 Galileo Grab - 0.9 878 0 15.9 14.81 A0514832 429952 6245831 1440 Launch Grab - 2.47 57.67 0.14 0.74 6.36 A0514833 429906 6245858 1453 Launch Grab - 1.69 20.31 0.16 0.18 2.56 A0514834 429801 6245895 1480 Launch Grab - 9.19 22.63 0.1 0.97 4.22 A0514835 429855 6245886 1467 Launch Grab - 3.63 10.11 0.04 0.31 1.03 A0514961 429792 6245911 1419 Launch Grab - 12 12.97 0.04 0.1 0.12 A0514962 429849 6245894 1414 Launch Grab - 2.74 9.45 0.1 0.23 1.78 A0519144 429796 6245903 1420 Launch Grab - 3.22 2.91 0.01 0.05 0.31 A0519146 429946 6245832 1398 Launch Grab - 5.41 32.68 0.2 0.24 0.71 A0519320 429946 6245831 1441 Launch Grab - 4.92 257 3.23 2.59 8.2 G0001564 429595 6246017 1480 Launch Grab - 6.31 4.76 0.01 0.01 0.03 A0519131 429147 6245863 1618 Triton Grab - 2.17 16.08 0.02 0.08 0.07 A0519377 428683 6245982 1578 Triton Grab - 2.26 33.75 0.01 0.51 2.42 A0519380 428699 6245966 1578 Triton Grab - 8.3 48.83 0.05 0.2 0.15 A0519458 428792 6245900 1647 Triton Grab - 0.62 54.97 0.04 2.55 23.35 G0001576 428893 6245780 1659 Triton Grab - 1.93 7.55 0.02 0.02 0.03 G0001577 428893 6245779 1657 Triton Grab - 4.71 23.07 0.03 0.05 0.5

Delta Sample Results

Table 2: Select Rock Sample Results for Delta Area in Press Release January 24, 2024.

Sample Easting

UTM09 Northing

UTM09 Elev.

(m) Zone Sample

Type Width

(m) Au

(g/t) Ag

(g/t) Cu

(%) Pb

(%) Zn

(%) A0514580 430744 6248310 1537 Delta Float - 0.75 351 0.44 1.25 0.44 A0514612 430753 6248319 1547 Delta Float - 0.2 158 0.16 0.57 1.75 G0001647 428980 6247459 1436 Delta Float - 1.04 36.16 0.02 0 0.01 G0001581 428908 6247566 1470 Delta Grab - 2.37 36.2 0.02 0.13 0.13 G0001587 428967 6247479 1454 Delta Grab - 2.12 8.55 0 0 0 A0519470 428800 6247571 1571 Delta Grab - 1.81 5.02 0.07 0 0 A0514578 430746 6248327 1557 Delta Grab - 0.87 55.75 0.08 0.05 0.06 G0001540 429308 6246553 1295 Delta Grab - 1.45 0.38 0 0 0.02 G0001633 428898 6247597 1496 Delta Grab - 1.27 4.25 0.01 0 0 G0001571 429453 6246359 1383 Delta Grab - 0.45 11.1 0.03 0.63 1.72

Qualified Person

The Qualified Person for this news release for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 is the Company's President and CEO, Ken Konkin, P.Geo. He has read and approved the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for the disclosure contained in this news release.

QA/QC

All samples were prepared at MSA Labs' Preparation Laboratory in Terrace, BC and assayed at MSA Labs' Geochemical Laboratory in Langley, BC. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic absorption (AA) spectrometry finish. Samples over 10 ppm gold were fire assayed with gravimetric finish. All samples were analyzed by four acid digestion with multi-element ICP-MS, with silver and base metal over-limits being reanalyzed by emission spectrometry. MSA Laboratories quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 17025 and ISO 9001. MSA Labs is independent of the Company.

About Goldstorm Metals

Goldstorm Metals Corp. is a precious and base metals exploration company with a large strategic land position in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, an area that hosts some of the largest and highest-grade gold deposits in the world. Goldstorm's flagship projects, Crown and Electrum, cover an area that totals approximately 16,469 hectares over 6 concessions, of which 5 are contiguous. The Crown Project is situated directly south of Seabridge Gold's KSM gold-copper deposits and Newcrest Gold's Brucejack/Valley of the Kings gold mine. Electrum, also located in the Golden Triangle of BC, is situated directly between Newmont Corporation's Brucejack Mine, approximately 20 kilometers to the north, and the past producing Silbak Premier mine, 20 kilometers to the south.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF

GOLDSTORM METALS CORP.

"Ken Konkin"

Ken Konkin

President and Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please visit the Company's website at https://goldstormmetals.com/ or contact:

Chris Curran

Head of Corporate Development and Communications

Phone: (604) 559 8092

E-Mail: chris.curran@goldstormmetals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, the statement regarding the expectation that geologists are expected to complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received. Such a statement is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.

Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by Goldstorm and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that geologists will complete a compilation study this winter once all assay results are received.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of Goldstorm to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that geologists will not complete a compilation study this winter or at all.

Although management of Goldstorm has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Goldstorm does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195417

SOURCE: Goldstorm Metals Corp.