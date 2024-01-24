



KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - Homegrown Nasdaq listed Agape ATP Corporation ("ATPC" or the "Company"; NASDAQ: ATPC) announces the Company's move to push forward its Sustainability Green Energy Initiative at the NASDAQ Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony hosted by ATPC at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre recently.The event held marks a significant milestone for ATPC and was attended by the Speaker of the Dewan Rakyat, YB Tan Sri Dato' (Dr.) Johari Bin Abdul; Representing the Honourable Minister of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living YB Datuk Armizan Bin Mohd Ali is Senior Director, Trade, Distribution, and Business Sector, YBhg. Dato' Rohaizi Bin Bahari; Chairman of SIRIM, YBhg. Datuk Ir (Dr) Khairol Nuar Mohamad Tawi; the NASDAQ ASEAN Investor Relations and IPO Director, Mr. Hiren Krishnani; and guests and business partners from Japan, Australia, Thailand, Singapore, Germany, the United States of America, China, Indonesia, and Taiwan.Dato' Sri Dr. How Kok Choong, Founder and Global Group CEO of ATPC said, 'It is with great honour and immense gratitude that we welcome our distinguished guests, partners from around the globe, and the respected dignitaries of Malaysia to this momentous NASDAQ Opening Bell Ringing Ceremony. Your presence today is a testament to our shared vision for a sustainable future."Central to ATPC's sustainability strategy is a Memorandum of Agreement with Volt Industries Sdn. Bhd. ("VOLT") in November 2023, marking a significant milestone in both parties' collaborative efforts. While the acquisition of a 51% stake in VOLT is currently its' final stages, this partnership is expected to play a crucial role in ATPC's Sustainability Green Energy Initiative. This initiative includes the development and installation of 50 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations in Pahang, Malaysia, which is already in development progress.Meanwhile, following a Memorandum of Agreement signed in November 2023 between ATPC and Oriental Industries Enterprise Sdn. Bhd. ("OIE"), a specialist in the EV bike industry, both companies established a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV), with each holding an equal of 50% share, focusing on the distribution and marketing of EV bikes. Highlighting this partnership, the Ceremony featured an impressive showcase of EV bike display which will go to market in key cities, especially in the Klang Valley region, after inspection and obtaining clearance from SIRIM.Dato Sri How elaborated, "As we forge ahead with our pivotal collaborations with various companies, we are thrilled to be at the forefront of Malaysia's green energy transition. Our initiative of establishing 50 EV charging stations in Pahang, coupled with the plans of establishing a 300 MWp solar farm in Sabah, is a bold stride towards our commitment to sustainable development. These efforts, enhanced by our partnerships, are a testament to how environmental sustainability and corporate growth can successfully coexist. We stand here today, poised for a future where green energy is not just an option, but a driving force for innovation and prosperity."Further contributing to this wave of sustainable initiatives, VOLT has independently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with KAB Smart Solar Energy Sdn. Bhd. ("KAB Smart Solar"). This agreement opens avenues for collaboration in Engineering, Procurement, Construction, and Commissioning services specifically for Solar Photovoltaic systems, highlighting the synergy between VOLT's EV charging station expertise and KAB Smart Solar's proficiency in the realm of solar energy.Source: AGAPE ATP Corporation