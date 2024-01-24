Ambari Brands Inc.: Ambari Brands Completes AI Beauty App, Scarlett

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Ambari Brands Inc. ("Ambari" or the "Company") (CSE:AMB)(OTCQB:AMBBF)(FRA:Y92) is pleased to announce that it has completed the development of its beauty app, Scarlett ("Scarlett" or the "App"). The Company will be initially launching the App in beta form to allow shareholders and others to begin to test the App and provide valuable feedback before Ambari applies to the App Store for launch.

The Company invites all shareholders and anyone else who may be interested to try Scarlett in its public beta form, which is available through Apple's TestFlight app at the following link: https://testflight.apple.com/join/MFwjG3FV

As Ambari takes this significant step towards redefining the beauty landscape, users are invited to explore the App's transformative features during this testing phase. The public beta release of Scarlett introduces beauty enthusiasts to the Color Matching Beauty Advisor, Augmented Reality Makeup Tester, and Personalized Skincare Assistant. These features leverage advanced artificial intelligence and augmented reality to offer personalized recommendations, virtual makeup trials, and tailored skincare advice.

Color Matching Beauty Advisor:

Scarlett's AI-powered Color Matching Beauty Advisor analyzes users' skin tone and complexion, providing personalized recommendations for makeup products such as foundation, blush, lipstick, and eyeshadow shades.

Augmented Reality Makeup Tester:

Scarlett's Augmented Reality Makeup Tester invites users to virtually try on different makeup products in real time. The App analyzes facial features and seamlessly blends virtual makeup with users' actual features.

Personalized Skincare Assistant:

Scarlett's Personalized Skincare Assistant utilizes AI, Chat GPT, and picture imaging to provide customized skincare recommendations. Users can capture a close-up photo of their face for analysis, receiving tailored skincare product recommendations and conversational tips.

Scarlett's public beta is an exciting opportunity for users to actively contribute to the App's development. User feedback will play a crucial role in helping the team refine the algorithm and improve the overall functionality of the App before the public release and application to the Apple App Store.

Following completion of the beta testing and any subsequent refinements or upgrades to the App, the Company intends to submit Scarlett to Apple's App Store for review. The timeline for review varies and can take up to several weeks. Acceptance of the App for publication on the App Store is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, compliance with Apple's App Store guidelines and satisfying Apple's quality, design, and operational standards for apps on its App Store. There can be no guarantee that the App will be accepted by Apple for publication on the App Store on the Company's first attempt, or at all.

"We're thrilled that this first version of Scarlett is now complete and would like to welcome users to Scarlett's public beta and appreciate their collaboration as we work towards perfecting the app," said Nisha Grewal, CEO of Ambari. "By actively participating in the beta, users are not only experiencing the future of beauty tech but also helping shape it."

About Ambari Brands Inc.

Ambari is a company committed to transforming the beauty industry through its AI technology "Scarlett" and product lines that are carried in the world's largest retailers. To learn more about Ambari, visit www.ambaribeauty.com and www.ambari.ai.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Nisha Grewal

CEO, Corporate Secretary and Director

inquiries@ambaribrands.com

+1 (424) 284-4022

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws with respect to the Company. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as "believe," "project," "aim," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," and similar expressions and in this news release include statements respecting the features of the Scarlett App; the results of the beta launch of the App; subsequent refinements and upgrades to the App; the submission of the App to Apple's App Store; and the acceptance of the App for publication on the App Store. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

SOURCE: Ambari Brands Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com