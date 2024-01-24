Barcelona, Spain--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Janah Cycle, an innovative impact-driven tech startup based in Barcelona, Spain, has partnered with the Centre for Sustainable Business Practices (CSBP) at the University of Northampton in the United Kingdom, combining research and technology to develop new impact verification frameworks aimed at revolutionizing the conventional plastic credit industry.





Janah Cycle with its field partner Waste Warriors Society, initiating tactical cleanups in the Indian Himalayas.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/194925_99a71c18742e3918_001full.jpg

This collaboration marks a significant step towards ensuring that businesses can make truly impactful investments in plastic recovery efforts without the risk of misleading environmental claims.

The Centre for Sustainable Business Practices (CSBP) at the University of Northampton is a recognized leader in research related to corporate social responsibility, environmental regulations, and stakeholder relationships. Led by a team of experienced researchers deeply passionate about sustainability, CSBP actively fosters collaboration between academia and various sectors for greater sustainable and ethical business practices. CSBP's demonstrated expertise and ongoing research projects align with Janah Cycle's mission of reshaping the way brands can create tangible and measurable impacts in the battle against global plastic pollution.

AI + Plastic Waste Removals:

Janah Cycle's innovative approach enables Western brands to initiate incremental plastic waste removals and social empowerment actions in the Global South, backed by AI-driven verification technologies, enabling real-time evidence of each brand's influence down to the action level.

Partnering up with eco-conscious cosmetic leaders, sustainable outdoor brands and beverage trendsetters, their goal is to create genuine positive environmental and social impacts in regions of the world requiring urgent support in the fight against plastic pollution.

Janah's 3 pillars of impact in the field help address the main aspects of the plastic waste management crisis in emerging and developing nations:





Janah Cycle's 360 solution for Western brands to be responsible for their plastic footprint by addressing the 3 main aspects of the plastic waste management crisis in the global south.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/194925_99a71c18742e3918_002full.jpg

With Janah, brands can now proactively initiate plastic waste removals and social empowerment actions where it's needed most.

Additional to the baseline scenario: Janah empowers brands to make immediate environmental and social impacts that wouldn't occur otherwise.

Build bridges between Global North and South: Their ecosystem connects brands with verified field projects, linking each supporting client with the meaningful stories of the people on the ground.

Direct brand ownership: This innovative model ensures that each positive impact created is owned by the respective supporting brand and backed by quantifiable evidence, preventing greenwashing.

Real-time data and insights: Janah's proprietary ecosystem includes an Impact Verification App for waste pickers, offering a standardized way to report real-world impact data. The supporting brands access data through an Impact Software, enabling them to track progress in real-time and make informed decisions.

By combining technologies with real-world future actions, Janah Cycle is setting a new standard for transparency and accountability in the plastic credit market.

In a world where greenwashing poses a challenge to genuine sustainability, this collaboration between Janah Cycle and the University of Northampton is driven by a shared vision around the need to establish new benchmarks for validating and measuring positive impacts on the ground.

With a resolute focus on transparency and traceability, and a common objective of tackling challenges associated with the plastic crisis in the Global South, this partnership will:

Establish innovative impact verification methods, leveraging AI-driven technologies to verify and validate in real-time environmental and social actions in regions affected by plastic pollution, starting with India. Develop a global standard to connect impact data with specific metrics of the Sustainable Development Goals set by the United Nations, directly helping brands worldwide to leverage real-world data for measurable contributions to the SGDs.

These efforts will result in providing companies, as well as their consumers and stakeholders, with a near real-time analysis of their contributions to the 17 SDGs through extensive verified data.





Janah Cycle's impact validation protocol includes geotagged pictures assisted by AI image recognition and verification.



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9276/194925_99a71c18742e3918_003full.jpg

A Need for More Tangible and Measurable Impact:

The founders of Janah Cycle have spent the last 3 years researching the plastic credit model. Disillusioned by the current market offering, the young Barcelona startup has crafted an innovative solution 100% driven by future actions, as opposed to traditional plastic credits tied to past recovery activities.

Sebastian Stockzelius, CEO and Co-Founder of Janah Cycle:

"At Janah, we believe that brands have the power to create a ripple effect of positive change, they just need assurances if they are to do so. Partnering with the University of Northampton is an important step towards establishing a trusted framework that empowers conscious businesses to make remarkable and measurable contributions to environmental sustainability, with complete trust, transparency, and confidence."

CSBP is one of the foremost research centre's at the University of Northampton. Established in 2016, the centre is constituted by a significant number of active researchers within the Faculty of Business and Law. The centre also has links with several external industry practitioners who have deep expertise in the different areas of sustainability and work alongside researchers within the centre to produce word class research which makes an impact in helping businesses transition to more sustainable practices.

Dr Ebenezer Laryea, Chair of CSBP:

"We at CSBP are pleased to be partnering with Janah to revolutionize the plastic credits space. This important collaboration, and the work which flows from it, will help address plastic pollution and empower vulnerable communities in the developing world. We look forward to bringing our rich research expertise in the area of plastics and plastic pollution mitigation to supporting Janah as it works to deliver on its core aims."

After extensive research, this partnership will lead to the formalization of a robust validation protocol to be implemented and tested by Janah in the field, wherever in the world there is an impact to be made. This research project will also help to propose a standardized global approach, facilitating quantification and verification of impacts aligned with the SDGs.

Together, Janah Cycle and CSBP aim to foster positive change and set new benchmarks in the realm of environmental and social impact, uniting their passion and expertise for a better and more sustainable future.

Learn more about The Centre for Sustainable Business Practices at the University of Northampton, United Kingdom.

Contact: csbp@northampton.ac.uk

Learn more about Janah Cycle:

Website: https://www.janahcycle.org/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/janah-cycle/

Documentary about the plastic crisis in India: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qJ42ek6fmCs&t=6s&ab_channel=JanahCycle

Contact: contact@janahcycle.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/194925

SOURCE: 500Newswire, LLC