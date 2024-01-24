Assure Authentication Recognized for Providing Comprehensive Mobile Identity Verification and Authentication to Protect Consumers and Businesses through Entire Sign-up/Sign-in Process

Zumigo, Inc., the leader in mobile identity authentication, today announced that Zumigo Assure Authentication has been named the Gold Winner for Best Mobile Authentication Solution in the Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024. Hosted by Juniper Research, the Telco Innovation awards recognize the very best vendors, products, platforms and services across telecommunications sectors, such as mobile roaming, messaging, and network security and anti-fraud.

Zumigo Assure Authentication provides day-zero sign-up and sign-in consumer authentication by leveraging deterministic not historic or predictive mobile user information provided by the telco partners. Such information includes mobile phone number and associated account activities. As the mobile account is a paid service connected to a real person over time, the related information used to authenticate the consumer is highly accurate, often in real-time.

"This award follows a successful year in our business and is a nod to our unique approach and growing partnerships with telcos around the world," said Chirag Bakshi, Zumigo CEO. "Together, Zumigo and our telco partners empower businesses from all industries to authenticate their consumers with no friction across the entire digital engagement journey and prevent fraud."

Zumigo Assure Authentication comprises several products with different capabilities, which can be implemented separately or together according to business needs, including:

Verify phone number via silent and frictionless authentication

Deliver one-time passcode (OTP) to consumers to ensure possession of the phone, via SMS, SMS link, voice OTP, or QR code

Enable a frictionless, passwordless experience using PKI public/private key pair delivered via SDK

Seamlessly transfers authenticated and verified trust from mobile phone to the desktop, laptop or tablet using a unique QR code to authenticate the phone number

"This year's Telco Innovation awards were hotly contested, but Zumigo stood out from the pack for its technology that enables the mitigation of fraud such as SIM swap and call forwarding fraud," said Sam Barker, Head Judge and VP of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. "The telco industry continues to tackle the increasing impact of fraud, and solutions such as Zumigo Assure Authentication enable industry stakeholders to fight back against fraudsters, while also improving the consumer experience."

About Juniper Research

Founded in 2001, Juniper Research provides market sizing and forecasting, competitive analysis, strategic assessment, and business modeling to the world's leading operators and vendors; enabling them to recognize today's shifting markets and seize tomorrow's opportunities. Whatever the sector, our clients benefit from actionable knowledge and insight, delivered by experienced industry experts, and backed up by robust and dependable forecasting models. Learn more at www.juniperresearch.com

About Zumigo

Zumigo is on the frontline of digital identity verification that helps the world's largest enterprises protect transactions, devices and accounts. With a multi-layer approach, Zumigo validates users against a unique digital identity intelligence network that spans global carrier providers, third-party data analytics and databases, and payment information. Zumigo supports over 800 mobile operators, verifying over 4 billion mobile numbers globally with services reaching 180 countries. Zumigo is led by a team of industry veterans and is backed by some of the leading venture capitalists, including Aligned Partners, Wells Fargo Ventures, Intel Capital, and Capital One Growth Ventures. Learn more at www.zumigo.com

Zumigo and Zumigo Assure Authentication are registered trademarks of Zumigo, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240124677118/en/

Contacts:

Yu-Ting Huang

Zumigo, Inc.

press@zumigo.com