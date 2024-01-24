Nxu Inc.: Nxu Secures EV Charging Patents, Showcasing Innovation and Leadership in EV Charging Technology

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu, Inc., (NASDAQ: NXU) ("Nxu", "the Company"), a domestic technology company creating innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, has secured a patent showcasing a novel component found on Nxu's differentiated NxuOne EV Charging Solutions. Patent US 11,813,949 B2 protects the design for a locking mechanism in the NxuOne charging handle. Nxu was issued a second patent, US 11,616,277 B2, protecting Nxu's proprietary thermal management solution for electric vehicle batteries. Nxu's patent portfolio continues to grow, demonstrating its dedication to protecting the intellectual property it intends to fully deploy toward solving America's EV charging infrastructure challenges, making powerful, fast, consistent charging solutions a reality from vehicle to charger to energy storage and back.



"From battery technology, vehicles, and charging, Nxu continues to innovate, owning the technology development that brings long-term strategic value to our shareholders and our customers," said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett.

NxuOne EV Charging Solutions enable powerful, standard-agnostic charging, giving all EV users exactly the power they need, when they need it. EV drivers can expect a consistent, reliable charging experience with NxuOne EV Charging Solutions. Nxu previously announced Quartzsite, Ariz. as its first highway charging location and recently announced four California NEVI corridor 7 sites: Tehachapi, North Edwards, Barstow and Kramer Junction. National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) corridor 7 is one of the six corridor groups included in round 1 of the California Energy Commission's NEVI Formula Program, which has announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects that will strategically deploy high-powered, direct-current fast charger electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Businesses interested in securing their own NxuOne EV Charging Solutions, whether to power their own EV fleets or to contribute to the much-needed EV charging infrastructure more and more consumers are demanding every day, can learn more at: https://nxuenergy.com/charging-station-sales

