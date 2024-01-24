SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--First BanCorp. (the "Corporation" or "First BanCorp.") (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico ("FirstBank" or "the Bank"), today reported a net income of $79.5 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $82.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023, and $73.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2022.
For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation reported net income of $302.9 million, or $1.71 per diluted share, compared to $305.1 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.
Aurelio Alemán, President and Chief Executive Officer of First BanCorp., commented: "We closed an unprecedented and challenging year for the banking industry with another quarter of strong financial performance and solid loan growth for our franchise. We delivered a 1.70% return on average assets, grew loans by $233.0 million or 7.8% linked quarter annualized, and decreased non-performing assets to just 0.67% of total assets. Core deposits, other than government and brokered, contracted by 2.0% as we continue to see use of excess liquidity across all market segments. We are very fortunate to have the support of our loyal client base and the commitment from all our service-oriented colleagues during this period and as we continue to capitalize on the stable economic environment of our main operating markets."
Alemán continued: "Over the course of 2023, we continued to deploy our capital wisely while selectively growing the loan portfolio, proactively managing the acceleration in funding costs, and executing on multiple franchise investments. Total loans grew by $627.7 million, or 5.4%, during the year driven by strong commercial and consumer loan originations, and we expect that a significant portion of unfunded construction loan originations will be disbursed during 2024. Franchise investments continue to enable the achievement of our strategic objectives. We grew digital banking registered users by 14%, deployed multiple enhancements to both our physical and information technology infrastructure, and advanced several process improvement initiatives aimed at supporting business goals and increase efficiency across the organization. For the third consecutive year, we distributed close to 100% of earnings to shareholders in the form of cash dividends and share repurchases, while maintaining robust regulatory capital levels and ample liquidity.
"As we look forward to 2024, additional investments will be geared towards simplifying our commercial lending process and enhancing the resiliency of the franchise, while continuing to expand our digital offerings. Although we are seeing an expected correction in the credit cycle of the consumer lending business driven by lower levels of excess liquidity and inflationary pressures, our ample reserve coverage levels and risk management framework should withstand the impact of any additional credit deterioration over the next year. That said, we remain confident that the economic prospects of our primary market, driven by a strong labor market and an unprecedented level of federal support, should also serve as a mitigant.
Alemán concluded: "Finally, while we don't manage the organization based on short-term stock price fluctuations, we do believe that our 2023 stock price performance is a clear reflection of the strength of our balance sheet and our growth prospects for the coming years. We thank our shareholders for their support and remain committed to delivering consistent results."
NON-GAAP DISCLOSURES
This press release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures. Non-GAAP financial measures are used when management believes that the presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures enhances the ability of analysts and investors to analyze trends in the Corporation's business and understand the performance of the Corporation. The Corporation may utilize these non-GAAP financial measures as guides in its budgeting and long-term planning process. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the most comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the text or in the tables in or attached to this press release. Any analysis of these non-GAAP financial measures should be used only in conjunction with results presented in accordance with GAAP.
Certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as adjusted net income, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, adjusted non-interest expenses, and adjusted efficiency ratio, exclude the effect of items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance (the "Special Items"). Other non-GAAP financial measures include adjusted net interest income and margin, tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share, and certain capital ratios. These measures should be read in conjunction with the accompanying tables (Exhibit A), which are an integral part of this press release, and the Corporation's other financial information that is presented in accordance with GAAP.
Special Items
The financial results for the third quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022 did not include any significant Special Items. The financial results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and the year ended December 31, 2023 included the following Special Items:
Quarter ended December 31, 2023
- A one-time FDIC special assessment expense of $6.3 million ($3.9 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%) recognized as a result of the final rule approved by the FDIC Board of Directors on November 16, 2023 to recover the loss to the Deposit Insurance Fund associated with protecting uninsured deposits following certain financial institution failures during the first half of 2023 by means of a quarterly special assessment rate of 3.36 basis points to be applied to the special assessment base during an eight-quarter collection period. The special assessment base is equal to estimated uninsured deposits reported as of December 31, 2022, adjusted to exclude the first $5 billion of such deposits. The FDIC deposit special assessment is reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as part of "FDIC deposit insurance" expenses.
Year ended December 31, 2023
- A $6.3 million ($3.9 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%) one-time expense related to the aforementioned FDIC special assessment.
- A $3.6 million ($2.3 million after-tax, calculated based on the statutory tax rate of 37.5%) gain recognized from a legal settlement reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as part of "Other non-interest income."
- A $1.6 million gain on the repurchase of $21.4 million in junior subordinated debentures reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of income as "Gain on early extinguishment of debt." The junior subordinated debentures are reflected in the condensed consolidated statements of financial condition as "Other borrowings." The purchase price equated to 92.5% of the $21.4 million par value. The 7.5% discount resulted in the gain of $1.6 million. The gain, realized at the holding company level, had no effect on the income tax expense recorded during 2023.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Adjusted Pre-Tax, Pre-Provision Income
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income is a non-GAAP performance metric that management uses and believes that investors may find useful in analyzing underlying performance trends, particularly in times of economic stress, including as a result of natural catastrophes or health epidemics. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income, as defined by management, represents income before income taxes adjusted to exclude the provisions for credit losses on loans, unfunded loan commitments and debt securities and any gains or losses on sales of investment securities. In addition, from time to time, earnings are also adjusted for certain items that management believes are not reflective of core operating performance, which are regarded as Special Items.
Tangible Common Equity Ratio and Tangible Book Value per Common Share
The tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes are generally used by the financial community to evaluate capital adequacy. Tangible common equity is total common equity less goodwill and other intangibles. Tangible assets are total assets less goodwill and other intangibles. Management uses and believes that many stock analysts use the tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per common share in conjunction with other more traditional bank capital ratios to compare the capital adequacy of banking organizations with significant amounts of goodwill or other intangible assets, typically stemming from the use of the purchase method of accounting for mergers and acquisitions. Accordingly, the Corporation believes that disclosure of these financial measures may be useful to investors. Neither tangible common equity nor tangible assets, or the related measures, should be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which the Corporation calculates its tangible common equity, tangible assets, and any other related measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.
Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations, and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis
Net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin are reported excluding the changes in the fair value of derivative instruments and on a tax-equivalent basis in order to provide to investors additional information about the Corporation's net interest income that management uses and believes should facilitate comparability and analysis of the periods presented. The changes in the fair value of derivative instruments have no effect on interest due or interest earned on interest-bearing liabilities or interest-earning assets, respectively. The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a marginal income tax rate. Income from tax-exempt earning assets is increased by an amount equivalent to the taxes that would have been paid if this income had been taxable at statutory rates. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income, interest rate spread, and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis. This adjustment puts all earning assets, most notably tax-exempt securities and tax-exempt loans, on a common basis that management believes facilitates comparison of results to the results of peers.
NET INCOME AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME (NON-GAAP)
Net income was $79.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to $82.0 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2023. The following table reconciles, for the fourth quarter of 2023 and year ended December 31, 2023, net income to adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which are non-GAAP financial measures that exclude the significant Special Items identified above, and shows the net income and earnings per diluted share for the third quarter of 2023, fourth quarter of 2022, and year ended December 31, 2022.
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(In thousands, except per share information)
Net income, as reported (GAAP)
$
79,489
$
82,022
$
73,174
$
302,864
$
305,072
Adjustments:
FDIC special assessment expense
6,311
-
-
6,311
-
Gain recognized from legal settlement
-
-
-
(3,600
)
-
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
(1,605
)
-
Income tax impact of adjustments (1)
(2,367
)
-
-
(1,017
)
-
Adjusted net income attributable to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$
83,433
$
82,022
$
73,174
$
302,953
$
305,072
Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding
171,351
176,962
184,847
177,180
191,968
Earnings Per Share - diluted (GAAP)
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
1.71
$
1.59
Adjusted Earnings Per Share - diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.49
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
1.71
$
1.59
(1) See Special Items discussion above for the individual tax impact related to the above adjustments.
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND RECONCILIATION TO ADJUSTED PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION INCOME (NON-GAAP)
Income before income taxes was $84.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $109.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, income before income taxes was $397.4 million, compared to $447.6 million for the same period in 2022. Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $110.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $113.4 million for the third quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income was $459.5 million, compared to pre-tax, pre-provision income of $475.3 million for the same period in 2022. The following table reconciles income before income taxes to adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income for the last five quarters and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022:
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Income before income taxes
$
84,874
$
108,990
$
100,939
$
102,633
$
106,530
$
397,436
$
447,584
Add: Provision for credit losses expense
18,812
4,396
22,230
15,502
15,712
60,940
27,696
Add: FDIC special assessment expense
6,311
-
-
-
-
6,311
-
Less: Gain recognized from legal settlement
-
-
(3,600
)
-
-
(3,600
)
-
Less: Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
(1,605
)
-
-
(1,605
)
-
Adjusted pre-tax, pre-provision income (1)
$
109,997
$
113,386
$
117,964
$
118,135
$
122,242
$
459,482
$
475,280
Change from most recent prior period (amount)
$
(3,389
)
$
(4,578
)
$
(171
)
$
(4,107
)
$
(172
)
$
(15,798
)
$
83,768
Change from most recent prior period (percentage)
-3.0
%
-3.9
%
-0.1
%
-3.4
%
-0.1
%
-3.3
%
21.4
%
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measure. See Non-GAAP Disclosures above for the definition and additional information about this non-GAAP financial measure.
NET INTEREST INCOME
The following table sets forth information concerning net interest income for the last five quarters:
Quarter Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Net Interest Income
Interest income
$
265,481
$
263,405
$
252,204
$
242,396
$
233,452
Interest expense
68,799
63,677
52,389
41,511
27,879
Net interest income
$
196,682
$
199,728
$
199,815
$
200,885
$
205,573
Average Balances
Loans and leases
$
12,004,881
$
11,783,456
$
11,591,516
$
11,519,399
$
11,364,963
Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances
6,835,407
7,325,226
7,333,989
7,232,347
7,314,293
Average interest-earning assets
$
18,840,288
$
19,108,682
$
18,925,505
$
18,751,746
$
18,679,256
Average interest-bearing liabilities
$
11,665,459
$
11,671,938
$
11,176,385
$
10,957,892
$
10,683,776
Average Yield/Rate
Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP
5.59
%
5.47
%
5.35
%
5.24
%
4.96
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP
2.34
%
2.16
%
1.88
%
1.54
%
1.04
%
Net interest spread - GAAP
3.25
%
3.31
%
3.47
%
3.70
%
3.92
%
Net interest margin - GAAP
4.14
%
4.15
%
4.23
%
4.34
%
4.37
%
Net interest income amounted to $196.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $3.0 million, compared to $199.7 million for the third quarter of 2023. The decrease in net interest income reflects the following:
- A $5.4 million increase in interest expense on interest-bearing deposits, including:
- A $3.7 million increase in interest expense on brokered CDs, primarily related to a $3.3 million increase associated with a $253.3 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio and approximately $0.4 million driven by an increase in average rates paid in the fourth quarter of 2023.
- A $2.4 million increase in interest expense on time deposits, excluding brokered CDs, mainly due to approximately $1.8 million associated with higher rates paid in the fourth quarter of 2023 on new issuances and renewals, and $0.6 million of additional interest expense associated with an $84.5 million increase in the average balance. The average cost of non-brokered time deposits in the fourth quarter of 2023 increased 26 basis points to 3.17% when compared to the previous quarter.
Partially offset by:
- A $0.7 million net decrease in interest expense on interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, of which $1.7 million is due to a $321.6 million decrease in the average balance, partially offset by approximately $1.0 million driven by an increase in average rates paid in the fourth quarter of 2023 on public sector deposits. The average cost of interest-bearing checking and saving accounts, excluding public sector deposits, remained stable at 0.73% in the fourth quarter of 2023, when compared to 0.74% in the previous quarter.
- A $3.9 million decrease in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances and investment securities, mainly due to a $4.1 million decrease in interest income from interest-bearing cash balances, primarily consisting of cash balances deposited at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FED"), driven by the $304.6 million decrease in the average balance. This decrease was partially offset by a $0.2 million increase in interest income associated with dividends received on other equity securities during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Partially offset by:
- A $2.9 million increase in interest income on consumer loans and finance leases, of which approximately $2.1 million was related to an increase of $88.2 million in the average balance of this portfolio, and $0.8 million increase was related to higher yields, mainly in the auto loans and credit cards portfolios.
- A $2.1 million increase in interest income on commercial and construction loans, of which approximately $2.5 million was related to the $121.4 million increase in the average balance of this portfolio, and $0.8 million was related to the effect of higher market interest rates on the upward repricing of the variable-rate loans and new loan originations in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. These variances were partially offset by the effect during the third quarter of 2023 of interest income of $1.2 million recognized on the collection of a previously charged-off construction loan in the Puerto Rico region.
- A $1.1 million increase in interest income on residential mortgage loans, mainly driven by interest income of $0.9 million mostly associated with higher collections on nonaccrual loans during the fourth quarter of 2023, including $0.5 million recognized on the payoff of a nonaccrual loan in the Puerto Rico region.
- A $0.3 million decrease in interest expense on borrowings, mainly driven by the $25.3 million decrease in the average balance of short-term repurchase agreements due to the repayments at maturity of such borrowings during the third quarter of 2023.
Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2023 remained relatively flat at 4.14% and includes an increase in cost of funds which offsets the change in mix to higher interest-earning assets.
NON-INTEREST INCOME
The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest income for the last five quarters:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(In thousands)
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
$
9,662
$
9,552
$
9,287
$
9,541
$
9,174
Mortgage banking activities
2,094
2,821
2,860
2,812
2,572
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
1,605
-
-
Insurance commission income
2,379
2,790
2,747
4,847
2,898
Card and processing income
11,015
10,841
11,135
10,918
10,601
Other non-interest income
8,459
4,292
8,637
4,400
4,355
Non-interest income
$
33,609
$
30,296
$
36,271
$
32,518
$
29,600
Non-interest income increased by $3.3 million to $33.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $30.3 million for the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to:
- A $4.2 million increase in other non-interest income, mainly driven by a $3.0 million gain recognized on the sale of a banking premise in the Florida region, $0.4 million in debit card incentives collected, and a $0.2 million increase in unrealized gains on marketable equity securities.
Partially offset by:
- A $0.7 million decrease in revenues from mortgage banking activities, mainly driven by a decrease in the net realized gain on sales of residential mortgage loans in the secondary market due to a lower volume of sales and lower margins, and a $0.3 million decrease in the fair value of to-be-announced forward contracts. During the fourth and third quarters of 2023, net realized gains of $0.4 million and $0.9 million, respectively, were recognized as a result of Government National Mortgage Association ("GNMA") securitization transactions and whole loan sales to U.S. government-sponsored enterprises amounting to $23.7 million and $42.3 million, respectively.
NON-INTEREST EXPENSES
The following table sets forth information concerning non-interest expenses for the last five quarters:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(In thousands)
Employees' compensation and benefits
$
55,584
$
56,535
$
54,314
$
56,422
$
52,241
Occupancy and equipment
21,847
21,781
21,097
21,186
21,843
Business promotion
6,725
4,759
4,167
3,975
5,590
Professional service fees:
Collections, appraisals and other credit-related fees
952
930
1,231
848
1,483
Outsourcing technology services
7,003
7,261
7,278
8,141
7,806
Other professional fees
3,295
2,831
3,087
2,984
3,380
Taxes, other than income taxes
5,535
5,465
5,124
5,112
5,211
FDIC deposit insurance
8,454
2,143
2,143
2,133
1,544
Other insurance and supervisory fees
2,308
2,356
2,352
2,368
2,429
Net gain on OREO operations
(1,005
)
(2,153
)
(1,984
)
(1,996
)
(2,557
)
Credit and debit card processing expenses
7,360
6,779
6,540
5,318
6,362
Communications
2,134
2,219
1,992
2,216
2,322
Other non-interest expenses
6,413
5,732
5,576
6,561
5,277
Total non-interest expenses
$
126,605
$
116,638
$
112,917
$
115,268
$
112,931
Non-interest expenses amounted to $126.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $10.0 million, from $116.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. Non-interest expenses for the fourth quarter of 2023 include the FDIC special assessment expense of $6.3 million. On a non-GAAP basis, excluding the effect of this Special Item, adjusted non-interest expenses increased by $3.7 million mainly due to:
- A $2.0 million increase in business promotion expenses, mainly as a result of a $1.1 million increase in sponsorship and public relations activities and a $0.6 million increase in marketing and advertising expenses.
- A $1.1 million decrease in net gain on OREO operations, mainly driven by a $0.8 million decrease in net realized gains on sales of OREO properties, primarily residential properties in Puerto Rico, and a $0.3 million increase in property values write-downs, mainly a $0.1 million write-down to the value of a commercial OREO in Puerto Rico recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- A $0.7 million increase in other non-interest expenses, of which $0.5 million related to legal and operational losses.
- A $0.6 million increase in credit and debit card processing expenses, mainly due to higher debit card assessment fees and lower incentives collected than the previous quarter.
Partially offset by:
- A $1.0 million decrease in employees' compensation and benefits expense, mainly driven by a reduction of $1.4 million in Christmas bonuses and incentives accruals, partially offset by a $0.6 million increase in salary compensation mainly due to new hires and salary adjustments.
INCOME TAXES
The Corporation recorded an income tax expense of $5.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $27.0 million for the third quarter of 2023. The income tax expense decreased due to a reduction in the effective tax rate for the year related to higher than previously forecasted business activities during the fourth quarter with preferential tax treatment under the Puerto Rico tax code, coupled with a lower pre-tax income.
The Corporation's estimated annual effective tax rate, excluding entities with pre-tax losses from which a tax benefit cannot be recognized and discrete items, was 23.5% for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 28.2% estimated during the third quarter of 2023. As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had a deferred tax asset of $150.1 million, net of a valuation allowance of $139.2 million against the deferred tax assets.
CREDIT QUALITY
Non-Performing Assets
The following table sets forth information concerning non-performing assets for the last five quarters:
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Nonaccrual loans held for investment:
Residential mortgage
$
32,239
$
31,946
$
33,252
$
36,410
$
42,772
Construction
1,569
1,640
1,677
1,794
2,208
Commercial mortgage
12,205
21,632
21,536
21,598
22,319
Commercial and Industrial
15,250
18,809
9,194
13,404
7,830
Consumer and finance leases
22,444
19,137
16,362
15,936
14,806
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment
$
83,707
$
93,164
$
82,021
$
89,142
$
89,935
OREO
32,669
28,563
31,571
32,862
31,641
Other repossessed property
8,115
7,063
5,404
4,743
5,380
Other assets (1)
1,415
1,448
2,111
2,203
2,202
Total non-performing assets (2)
$
125,906
$
130,238
$
121,107
$
128,950
$
129,158
Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)
$
59,452
$
62,892
$
63,211
$
74,380
$
80,517
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
0.69
%
0.78
%
0.70
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
Nonaccrual loans to total loans
0.69
%
0.78
%
0.70
%
0.77
%
0.78
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.67
%
0.70
%
0.63
%
0.68
%
0.69
%
(1)
Residential pass-through mortgage-backed securities ("MBS") issued by the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority ("PRHFA") held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio.
(2)
Excludes purchased-credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans previously accounted for under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of current expected credit losses ("CECL") on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2023 (September 30, 2023 - $8.9 million; June 30, 2023 - $9.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $10.4 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million).
(3)
These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2023 (September 30, 2023 - $8.5 million; June 30, 2023 - $6.5 million; March 31, 2023 - $7.1 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.
Variances in credit quality metrics:
- Total non-performing assets decreased by $4.3 million to $125.9 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $130.2 million as of September 30, 2023. Total nonaccrual loans held for investment decreased by $9.5 million to $83.7 million as of December 31, 2023, compared to $93.2 million as of September 30, 2023.
The decrease in non-performing assets was driven by the commercial and construction loan portfolios, which includes the following:
- $7.7 million in collections and loans returned to accrual status, which include a $2.7 million commercial mortgage loan that was cured during the quarter; and
- $1.5 million in charge-offs, of which $1.0 million was related to the aforementioned $1.0 million charge-off recorded on a nonaccrual commercial mortgage loan transferred to OREO during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Partially offset by:
- A $3.3 million increase in nonaccrual consumer loans, consisting mainly of auto loans and finance leases.
- A $1.1 million increase in other repossessed property, consisting of repossessed automobiles.
- A $0.3 million increase in nonaccrual residential mortgage loans, mainly related to inflows of $5.3 million, partially offset by $3.0 million in collections and $1.6 million of loans restored to accrual status.
- Inflows to nonaccrual loans held for investment were $34.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $5.6 million, compared to inflows of $40.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual commercial and construction loans were $1.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, a decrease of $9.6 million, compared to inflows of $11.1 million in the third quarter of 2023, mainly due to the inflow of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region during the third quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual consumer loans were $28.1 million, an increase of $3.2 million compared to inflows of $24.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Inflows to nonaccrual residential mortgage loans were $5.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $0.8 million compared to inflows of $4.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. See Early Delinquency below for additional information.
Early Delinquency
Total loans held for investment in early delinquency (i.e., 30-89 days past due accruing loans, as defined in regulatory reporting instructions) amounted to $150.8 million as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $13.8 million, compared to $137.0 million as of September 30, 2023. The variances by major portfolio categories are as follows:
- Consumer loans in early delinquency increased in the fourth quarter of 2023 by $15.4 million to $112.0 million, mainly in the auto loans and finance leases portfolio.
- Residential mortgage loans in early delinquency increased by $2.4 million to $36.5 million.
- Commercial and construction loans in early delinquency decreased by $4.0 million to $2.3 million, in part due to a $1.8 million matured construction loan that migrated to 90 days past due and still accruing that is in the process of renewal but for which the Corporation continues to receive interest and principal payments from the borrower.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The following table summarizes the activity of the ACL for on-balance sheet and off-balance sheet exposures during the fourth and third quarters of 2023:
Quarter ended December 31,2023
Loans and Finance Leases
Debt Securities
Residential
Mortgage
Loans
Commercial
and
Construction
Loans
Consumer
Loans and
Finance
Leases
Total Loans
and Finance
Leases
Unfunded
Loans
Commitments
Held-to-
Maturity
Available-
for-Sale
Total ACL
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance
$
57,200
$
76,875
$
129,540
$
263,615
$
4,761
$
2,250
$
465
$
271,091
Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense
(90
)
(4,905
)
23,970
18,975
(123
)
(53
)
13
18,812
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
287
(544
)
(20,490
)
(20,747
)
-
-
33
(20,714
)
Allowance for credit losses, end of period
$
57,397
$
71,426
$
133,020
$
261,843
$
4,638
$
2,197
$
511
$
269,189
Amortized cost of loans and finance leases
$
2,821,726
$
5,706,092
$
3,657,665
$
12,185,483
Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost
2.03
%
1.25
%
3.64
%
2.15
%
Quarter ended September 30, 2023
Loans and Finance Leases
Debt Securities
Residential
Mortgage
Loans
Commercial
and
Construction
Loans
Consumer
Loans and
Finance
Leases
Total Loans
and Finance
Leases
Unfunded
Loans
Commitments
Held-to-
Maturity
Available-
for-Sale
Total ACL
Allowance for Credit Losses
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses, beginning balance
$
60,514
$
75,245
$
131,299
$
267,058
$
4,889
$
8,401
$
433
$
280,781
Provision for credit losses - (benefit) expense
(3,349
)
(55
)
14,047
10,643
(128
)
(6,151
)
32
4,396
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
35
1,685
(15,806
)
(14,086
)
-
-
-
(14,086
)
Allowance for credit losses, end of period
$
57,200
$
76,875
$
129,540
$
263,615
$
4,761
$
2,250
$
465
$
271,091
Amortized cost of loans and finance leases
$
2,812,631
$
5,549,841
$
3,588,460
$
11,950,932
Allowance for credit losses on loans to amortized cost
2.03
%
1.39
%
3.61
%
2.21
%
The main variances of the total ACL by main categories are discussed below:
Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans and Finance Leases
As of December 31, 2023, the ACL for loans and finance leases was $261.8 million, a decrease of $1.8 million, from $263.6 million as of September 30, 2023. The ratio of the ACL for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment was 2.15% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 2.21% as of September 30, 2023. The ratio of the total ACL for loans and finance leases to nonaccrual loans held for investment was 312.81% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 282.96% as of September 30, 2023.
The ACL for commercial and construction loans decreased by $5.5 million to $71.4 million as of December 31, 2023, when compared to September 30, 2023, mainly due to an improvement on the economic outlook of certain macroeconomic variables, such as the CRE price index, which was partially offset by increased volume particularly in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the ACL for consumer loans increased by $3.5 million mainly due to increases in portfolio volumes in the auto loan and finance lease portfolios and increases in delinquency and historical charge-off levels. In addition, the ACL for residential mortgage loans increased by $0.2 million, mainly due to the increase in the size of the loan portfolio, partially offset by updated macroeconomic variables, mainly in the projection of unemployment rates across all regions.
The provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases was $19.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $10.6 million in the third quarter of 2023.
- Provision for credit losses for the consumer loan and finance lease portfolios was an expense of $24.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to an expense of $14.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase in provision expense recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 reflects increases in portfolio balances across all major consumer products and higher delinquency and historical charge-off levels.
- Provision for credit losses for the residential mortgage loan portfolio was a net benefit of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net benefit of $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly due to updated macroeconomic variables, partially offset by the increase in the size of the loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the net benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly due to an update in macroeconomic variables and a reduction in qualitative reserves, partially offset by the increase in the size of the loan portfolio.
- Provision for credit losses for the commercial and construction loan portfolio was a net benefit of $4.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to a net benefit of $0.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. The net benefit recorded during the fourth quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by an improvement on the economic outlook of certain macroeconomic variables, such as the CRE price index, which was partially offset by increased volume particularly in the commercial and industrial loan portfolio. Meanwhile, the net benefit recorded during the third quarter of 2023 was mainly driven by a $1.4 million recovery recorded on a construction loan in the Puerto Rico region, partially offset by an incremental provision of $1.7 million associated to the aforementioned inflow to nonaccrual of a $9.5 million commercial and industrial loan in the Puerto Rico region.
Net Charge-Offs
The following table presents ratios of annualized net (recoveries) charge-offs to average loans held-in-portfolio for the last five quarters:
Quarter Ended
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
Residential mortgage
-0.04
%
-0.01
%
0.06
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
Construction
0.01
%
-3.18
%
-0.99
%
-0.17
%
-1.82
%
Commercial mortgage
0.09
%
-0.01
%
0.01
%
-0.03
%
0.00
%
Commercial and Industrial
0.00
%
-0.02
%
0.87
%
0.00
%
0.19
%
Consumer loans and finance leases
2.26
%
1.79
%
1.51
%
1.54
%
1.44
%
Total loans
0.69
%
0.48
%
0.67
%
0.46
%
0.46
%
The ratios above are based on annualized net charge-offs and are not necessarily indicative of the results expected in subsequent periods.
Net charge-offs were $20.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, or an annualized 0.69% of average loans, compared to $14.0 million, or an annualized 0.48% of average loans, in the third quarter of 2023. The increase of $6.8 million in net charge-offs was mainly driven by increases of $4.6 million in consumer loans net charge-offs and $2.2 million in commercial and construction loans net charge-offs mainly related to the aforementioned $1.4 million recovery recorded on a construction loan in the Puerto Rico region during the third quarter of 2023 and the aforementioned $1.0 million charge-off recorded on a nonaccrual commercial mortgage loan transferred to OREO during the fourth quarter of 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Unfunded Loan Commitments
As of December 31, 2023, the ACL for off-balance sheet credit exposures decreased to $4.6 million, compared to $4.8 million as of September 30, 2023.
Allowance for Credit Losses for Debt Securities
As of December 31, 2023, the ACL for debt securities was $2.7 million, of which $2.2 million related to Puerto Rico municipal bonds classified as held-to-maturity, compared to $2.8 million and $2.3 million, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
LIQUIDITY
Cash and cash equivalents increased by $78.3 million to $663.2 million as of December 31, 2023. When adding $2.2 billion of free high-quality liquid securities that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, total core liquidity amounted to $2.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, or 14.93% of total assets, compared to $2.7 billion, or 14.58% of total assets as of September 30, 2023. In addition, as of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had $924.2 million available for credit with the FHLB based on the value of collateral pledged with the FHLB. As such, the basic liquidity ratio (which includes cash, free high-quality liquid assets such as U.S. government and government-sponsored enterprises' obligations that could be liquidated or pledged within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets) was approximately 19.82% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 19.67% as of September 30, 2023.
In addition to the aforementioned available credit from the FHLB, the Corporation also maintains borrowing capacity at the FED Discount Window Program. The Corporation does not consider borrowing capacity from the FED Discount Window as a primary source of liquidity but had approximately $1.5 billion available for funding under the FED's Borrower-In-Custody ("BIC") Program as of December 31, 2023. Also, the Corporation has access to financing with other counterparties through repurchase agreements and is enrolled in the FED's Bank Term Funding Program. Combined, as of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had $5.2 billion, or 118% of estimated uninsured deposits (excluding fully collateralized government deposits), available to meet liquidity needs.
The Corporation's total deposits, excluding brokered CDs, amounted to $15.8 billion as of December 31, 2023, which includes government deposits of $3.2 billion that are fully collateralized. Excluding fully collateralized government deposits, as of December 31, 2023, $4.4 billion of these deposits are uninsured, which represent 28.13% of total deposits.
STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
Total assets were approximately $18.9 billion as of December 31, 2023, up $314.9 million from September 30, 2023.
The following variances within the main components of total assets are noted:
- A $78.3 million increase in cash and cash equivalents, related to the increase in brokered CDs and the cash flows from the investment securities portfolio, partially offset by loan growth, the repurchases of common stock, and the payment of common stock dividends.
- A $50.2 million increase in investment securities, mainly driven by a $212.0 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities attributable to changes in market interest rates, partially offset by principal repayments of $161.6 million, which include scheduled repayments of $96.8 million related to U.S. agencies MBS and maturities of $62.7 million related to U.S. agencies callable debentures.
- A $233.0 million increase in total loans. The variance consisted of increases of $254.0 million in the Puerto Rico region and $1.4 million in the Virgin Islands region, partially offset by a decrease of $22.4 million in the Florida region. On a portfolio basis, the variance consisted of increases of $156.3 million in commercial and construction loans, $69.2 million in consumer loans, primarily auto loans and finance leases, and $7.5 million in residential mortgage loans. The growth was mainly due to a $143.3 million increase in commercial and industrial loans, primarily in the Puerto Rico region, which includes the $150.0 million commercial and industrial participated loan funded in the fourth quarter in connection with the financial closing of a private-public private partnership (P3) for improvement of infrastructure for toll roads.
Total loan originations, including refinancings, renewals, and draws from existing commitments (excluding credit card utilization activity), amounted to $1.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $116.5 million compared to the third quarter of 2023. The growth in total loan originations consisted of an increase of $162.5 million in commercial and construction loans, which includes the origination of the aforementioned $150.0 million commercial and industrial participated loan, partially offset by declines of $27.6 million in residential mortgage loans and $18.4 million in consumer loans.
Total loan originations in the Puerto Rico region amounted to $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2023, an increase of $112.0 million, compared to $939.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $112.0 million growth in total loan originations consisted of an increase of $142.3 million in commercial and construction loans, partially offset by decreases of $18.2 million in consumer loans and $12.1 million in residential mortgage loans. The increase in commercial and construction loans was mainly in commercial and industrial loans in the Puerto Rico region, which includes the origination of the aforementioned $150.0 million commercial and industrial participated loan.
Total loan originations in the Virgin Islands region amounted to $19.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $31.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $11.5 million decline in total loan originations consisted of decreases of $10.3 million in commercial and construction loans, $1.0 million in residential mortgage loans, and $0.2 million in consumer loans.
Total loan originations in the Florida region amounted to $220.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $204.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. The $16.0 million growth in total loan originations consisted of an increase of $30.5 million in commercial and construction loans, partially offset by a $14.5 million decrease in residential mortgage loans.
Total liabilities were approximately $17.4 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $120.4 million from September 30, 2023.
The increase in total liabilities was mainly due to:
- A $120.7 million net increase in total deposits consisting of:
- A $473.0 million increase in brokered CDs. The increase reflects $668.0 million of new issuances with original average maturities of less than a year and an all-in cost of 5.46%, partially offset by maturing short-term brokered CDs amounting to $194.4 million with an all-in cost of 5.25% that were paid off during the fourth quarter of 2023.
- A $261.9 million decrease in deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits, reflecting declines of $202.8 million in the Puerto Rico region, $42.8 million in the Florida region, and $16.3 million in the Virgin Islands region. The decrease in such deposits is net of a $79.8 million increase in time deposits.
- A $90.4 million decrease in government deposits, which includes declines of $57.0 million in the Puerto Rico region, $31.3 million in the Virgin Islands region, and $2.1 million in the Florida region.
Total stockholders' equity amounted to $1.5 billion as of December 31, 2023, an increase of $194.5 million from September 30, 2023, mainly driven by a $212.0 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss and earnings generated in the fourth quarter of 2023, partially offset by $75.0 million in stock repurchases under the 2023 capital plan authorization of $225 million and $24.0 million in common stock dividends declared in the fourth quarter of 2023.
As of December 31, 2023, capital ratios exceeded the required regulatory levels for bank holding companies and well-capitalized banks. The Corporation's estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios under the Basel III rules were 16.10%, 16.10%, 18.57%, and 10.78%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital, and leverage ratios of 16.35%, 16.35%, 18.84%, and 10.57%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
Meanwhile, estimated CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of our banking subsidiary, FirstBank, were 16.33%, 17.11%, 18.36%, and 11.15%, respectively, as of December 31, 2023, compared to CET1 capital, tier 1 capital, total capital and leverage ratios of 16.41%, 17.20%, 18.45%, and 11.12%, respectively, as of September 30, 2023.
Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP)
On a non-GAAP basis, the Corporation's tangible common equity ratio increased to 7.67% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 6.74% as of September 30, 2023, mainly driven by a $212.0 million increase in the fair value of available-for-sale debt securities due to changes in market interest rates recognized as part of accumulated other comprehensive loss.
The following table presents a reconciliation of the Corporation's tangible common equity and tangible assets to the most comparable GAAP items as of the indicated dates:
December 31,
2023
September 30,
2023
June 30,
2023
March 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(In thousands, except ratios and per share information)
Tangible Equity:
Total common equity - GAAP
$
1,497,609
$
1,303,068
$
1,397,999
$
1,405,593
$
1,325,540
Goodwill
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
Purchased credit card relationship intangible
-
-
(17
)
(86
)
(205
)
Core deposit intangible
(13,383
)
(15,229
)
(17,075
)
(18,987
)
(20,900
)
Insurance customer relationship intangible
-
-
-
-
(13
)
Tangible common equity - non-GAAP
$
1,445,615
$
1,249,228
$
1,342,296
$
1,347,909
$
1,265,811
Tangible Assets:
Total assets - GAAP
$
18,909,549
$
18,594,608
$
19,152,455
$
18,977,114
$
18,634,484
Goodwill
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
(38,611
)
Purchased credit card relationship intangible
-
-
(17
)
(86
)
(205
)
Core deposit intangible
(13,383
)
(15,229
)
(17,075
)
(18,987
)
(20,900
)
Insurance customer relationship intangible
-
-
-
-
(13
)
Tangible assets - non-GAAP
$
18,857,555
$
18,540,768
$
19,096,752
$
18,919,430
$
18,574,755
Common shares outstanding
169,303
174,386
179,757
179,789
182,709
Tangible common equity ratio - non-GAAP
7.67
%
6.74
%
7.03
%
7.12
%
6.81
%
Tangible book value per common share - non-GAAP
$
8.54
$
7.16
$
7.47
$
7.50
$
6.93
Exposure to Puerto Rico Government
As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had $297.9 million of direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government, its municipalities, and public corporations, an increase of $3.0 million when compared to $294.9 million as of September 30, 2023. As of December 31, 2023, approximately $189.0 million of the exposure consisted of loans and obligations of municipalities in Puerto Rico that are supported by assigned property tax revenues and for which, in most cases, the good faith, credit, and unlimited taxing power of the applicable municipality have been pledged to their repayment, and $59.4 million consisted of loans and obligations which are supported by one or more specific sources of municipal revenues. The Corporation's total direct exposure to the Puerto Rico government also included $8.9 million in a loan extended to an affiliate of the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority and $37.4 million in loans to agencies of Puerto Rico public corporations. In addition, the total direct exposure included obligations of the Puerto Rico government, specifically a residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA, at an amortized cost of $3.2 million (fair value of $1.4 million as of December 31, 2023), included as part of the Corporation's available-for-sale debt securities portfolio. This residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA is collateralized by certain second mortgages and had an unrealized loss of $1.7 million as of December 31, 2023, of which $0.4 million is due to credit deterioration.
The aforementioned exposure to municipalities in Puerto Rico included $107.0 million of financing arrangements with Puerto Rico municipalities that were issued in bond form but underwritten as loans with features that are typically found in commercial loans. These bonds are accounted for as held-to-maturity debt securities.
As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation had $2.7 billion of public sector deposits in Puerto Rico, compared to $2.8 billion as of September 30, 2023. Approximately 20% of the public sector deposits as of December 31, 2023, were from municipalities and municipal agencies in Puerto Rico, and 80% were from public corporations, the Puerto Rico central government and agencies, and U.S. federal government agencies in Puerto Rico.
EXHIBIT A
Table 1 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
As of
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except for share information)
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
661,925
$
583,913
$
478,480
Money market investments:
Time deposits with other financial institutions
300
300
300
Other short-term investments
939
700
1,725
Total money market investments
1,239
1,000
2,025
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value (ACL of $511 as of December 31, 2023; $465 as of September 30, 2023; and $458 as of December 31, 2022)
5,229,984
5,175,803
5,599,520
Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of ACL of $2,197 as of December 31, 2023; $2,250 as of September 30, 2023; and $8,286 as of December 31, 2022 (fair value of $346,132 as of December 31, 2023; $342,851 as of September 30, 2023; and $427,115 as of December 31, 2022)
351,981
356,919
429,251
Total debt securities
5,581,965
5,532,722
6,028,771
Equity securities
49,675
48,683
55,289
Total investment securities
5,631,640
5,581,405
6,084,060
Loans, net of ACL of $261,843 as of December 31, 2023; $263,615 as of September 30, 2023; and $260,464 as of December 31, 2022
11,923,640
11,687,317
11,292,361
Loans held for sale, at lower of cost or market
7,368
8,961
12,306
Total loans, net
11,931,008
11,696,278
11,304,667
Accrued interest receivable on loans and investments
77,716
68,783
69,730
Premises and equipment, net
142,016
144,611
142,935
OREO
32,669
28,563
31,641
Deferred tax asset, net
150,127
150,805
155,584
Goodwill
38,611
38,611
38,611
Other intangible assets
13,383
15,229
21,118
Other assets
229,215
285,410
305,633
Total assets
$
18,909,549
$
18,594,608
$
18,634,484
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest-bearing deposits
$
5,404,121
$
5,440,247
$
6,112,884
Interest-bearing deposits
11,151,864
10,994,990
10,030,583
Total deposits
16,555,985
16,435,237
16,143,467
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
-
-
75,133
Advances from the FHLB
500,000
500,000
675,000
Other borrowings
161,700
161,700
183,762
Accounts payable and other liabilities
194,255
194,603
231,582
Total liabilities
17,411,940
17,291,540
17,308,944
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Common stock, $0.10 par value, 223,663,116 shares issued (December 31, 2023 - 169,302,812 shares outstanding; September 30, 2023 - 174,386,326 shares outstanding; and December 31, 2022 - 182,709,059 shares outstanding)
22,366
22,366
22,366
Additional paid-in capital
965,707
963,791
970,722
Retained earnings
1,846,112
1,790,652
1,644,209
Treasury stock, at cost (December 31, 2023 - 54,360,304 shares; September 30, 2023 - 49,276,790 shares; December 31, 2022 - 40,954,057 shares)
(697,406
)
(622,378
)
(506,979
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(639,170
)
(851,363
)
(804,778
)
Total stockholders' equity
1,497,609
1,303,068
1,325,540
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
18,909,549
$
18,594,608
$
18,634,484
Table 2 - Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(In thousands, except per share information)
Net interest income:
Interest income
$
265,481
$
263,405
$
233,452
$
1,023,486
$
862,614
Interest expense
68,799
63,677
27,879
226,376
67,321
Net interest income
196,682
199,728
205,573
797,110
795,293
Provision for credit losses - expense (benefit):
Loans
18,975
10,643
15,651
66,644
25,679
Unfunded loan commitments
(123
)
(128
)
31
365
2,736
Debt securities
(40
)
(6,119
)
30
(6,069
)
(719
)
Provision for credit losses - expense
18,812
4,396
15,712
60,940
27,696
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
177,870
195,332
189,861
736,170
767,597
Non-interest income:
Service charges and fees on deposit accounts
9,662
9,552
9,174
38,042
37,823
Mortgage banking activities
2,094
2,821
2,572
10,587
15,260
Gain on early extinguishment of debt
-
-
-
1,605
-
Card and processing income
11,015
10,841
10,601
43,909
40,416
Other non-interest income
10,838
7,082
7,253
38,551
29,593
Total non-interest income
33,609
30,296
29,600
132,694
123,092
Non-interest expenses:
Employees' compensation and benefits
55,584
56,535
52,241
222,855
206,038
Occupancy and equipment
21,847
21,781
21,843
85,911
88,277
Business promotion
6,725
4,759
5,590
19,626
18,231
Professional service fees
11,250
11,022
12,669
45,841
47,848
Taxes, other than income taxes
5,535
5,465
5,211
21,236
20,267
FDIC deposit insurance
8,454
2,143
1,544
14,873
6,149
Net gain on OREO operations
(1,005
)
(2,153
)
(2,557
)
(7,138
)
(5,826
)
Credit and debit card processing expenses
7,360
6,779
6,362
25,997
22,736
Other non-interest expenses
10,855
10,307
10,028
42,227
39,385
Total non-interest expenses
126,605
116,638
112,931
471,428
443,105
Income before income taxes
84,874
108,990
106,530
397,436
447,584
Income tax expense
5,385
26,968
33,356
94,572
142,512
Net income
$
79,489
$
82,022
$
73,174
$
302,864
$
305,072
Net income attributable to common stockholders
$
79,489
$
82,022
$
73,174
$
302,864
$
305,072
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
1.72
$
1.60
Diluted
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
1.71
$
1.59
Table 3 - Selected Financial Data
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
December 31, 2023
December 31, 2022
(Shares in thousands)
Per Common Share Results:
Net earnings per share - basic
$
0.47
$
0.47
$
0.40
$
1.72
$
1.60
Net earnings per share - diluted
$
0.46
$
0.46
$
0.40
$
1.71
$
1.59
Cash dividends declared
$
0.14
$
0.14
$
0.12
$
0.56
$
0.46
Average shares outstanding
170,624
176,358
183,649
176,504
190,805
Average shares outstanding diluted
171,351
176,962
184,847
177,180
191,968
Book value per common share
$
8.85
$
7.47
$
7.25
$
8.85
$
7.25
Tangible book value per common share (1)
$
8.54
$
7.16
$
6.93
$
8.54
$
6.93
Common Stock Price: End of period
$
16.45
$
13.46
$
12.72
$
16.45
$
12.72
Selected Financial Ratios (In Percent):
Profitability:
Return on Average Assets
1.70
1.72
1.58
1.62
1.57
Return on Average Common Equity
23.69
20.70
22.37
21.86
18.66
Interest Rate Spread (2)
3.34
3.41
4.08
3.53
4.03
Net Interest Margin (2)
4.23
4.24
4.52
4.33
4.29
Efficiency ratio (3)
54.98
50.71
48.02
50.70
48.25
Capital and Other:
Average Total Equity to Average Total Assets
7.16
8.32
7.05
7.41
8.44
Total capital
18.57
18.84
19.21
18.57
19.21
Common equity Tier 1 capital
16.10
16.35
16.53
16.10
16.53
Tier 1 capital
16.10
16.35
16.53
16.10
16.53
Leverage
10.78
10.57
10.70
10.78
10.70
Tangible common equity ratio (1)
7.67
6.74
6.81
7.67
6.81
Dividend payout ratio
30.05
30.10
30.12
32.64
28.77
Basic liquidity ratio (4)
19.82
19.67
22.48
19.82
22.48
Core liquidity ratio (5)
14.93
14.58
19.02
14.93
19.02
Loan to deposit ratio
73.65
72.77
71.64
73.65
71.64
Asset Quality:
Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total loans held for investment
2.15
2.21
2.25
2.15
2.25
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding
0.69
0.48
0.46
0.58
0.31
Provision for credit losses for loans and finance leases to net charge-offs
91.46
75.56
119.97
98.91
74.99
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.67
0.70
0.69
0.67
0.69
Nonaccrual loans held for investment to total loans held for investment
0.69
0.78
0.78
0.69
0.78
Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans
held for investment
312.81
282.96
289.61
312.81
289.61
Allowance for credit losses for loans and finance leases to total nonaccrual loans held for investment, excluding residential estate loans
508.75
430.62
552.26
508.75
552.26
(1)
Non-GAAP financial measures (as defined above). Refer to Statement of Financial Condition above and Table 4 below for additional information about the components and a reconciliation of these measures.
(2)
On a tax-equivalent basis and excluding changes in the fair value of derivative instruments (non-GAAP financial measure). Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures.
(3)
Non-interest expenses to the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.
(4)
Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents, free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day, and available secured lines of credit with the FHLB to total assets.
(5)
Defined as the sum of cash and cash equivalents and free high quality liquid assets that could be liquidated within one day to total assets.
Table 4 - Reconciliation of Net Interest Income to Net Interest Income Excluding Valuations and on a Tax-Equivalent Basis
The following table reconciles net interest income in accordance with GAAP to net interest income excluding valuations, and net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis for the fourth and third quarters of 2023, the fourth quarter of 2022 and for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. The table also reconciles net interest spread and net interest margin to these items excluding valuations, and on a tax-equivalent basis.
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31,2023
September 30, 2023
December 31,2022
December 31,2023
December 31,2022
Net Interest Income
Interest income - GAAP
$
265,481
$
263,405
$
233,452
$
1,023,486
$
862,614
Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative instruments
8
(3
)
5
8
(30
)
Interest income excluding valuations non-GAAP
265,489
263,402
233,457
1,023,494
862,584
Tax-equivalent adjustment
4,262
4,690
7,391
20,839
33,149
Interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations non-GAAP
$
269,751
$
268,092
$
240,848
$
1,044,333
$
895,733
Interest expense - GAAP
$
68,799
$
63,677
$
27,879
$
226,376
$
67,321
Net interest income - GAAP
$
196,682
$
199,728
$
205,573
$
797,110
$
795,293
Net interest income excluding valuations - non-GAAP
$
196,690
$
199,725
$
205,578
$
797,118
$
795,263
Net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP
$
200,952
$
204,415
$
212,969
$
817,957
$
828,412
Average Balances
Loans and leases
$
12,004,881
$
11,783,456
$
11,364,963
$
11,726,304
$
11,199,013
Total securities, other short-term investments and interest-bearing cash balances
6,835,407
7,325,226
7,314,293
7,181,048
8,112,842
Average Interest-Earning Assets
$
18,840,288
$
19,108,682
$
18,679,256
$
18,907,352
$
19,311,855
Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities
$
11,665,459
$
11,671,938
$
10,683,776
$
11,370,689
$
11,120,732
Average Assets (1)
$
18,581,625
$
18,895,980
$
18,411,440
$
18,706,423
$
19,378,649
Average Non-Interest-Bearing Deposits
$
5,384,264
$
5,621,233
$
6,207,108
$
5,741,345
$
6,391,171
Average Yield/Rate
Average yield on interest-earning assets - GAAP
5.59
%
5.47
%
4.96
%
5.41
%
4.47
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities - GAAP
2.34
%
2.16
%
1.04
%
1.99
%
0.61
%
Net interest spread - GAAP
3.25
%
3.31
%
3.92
%
3.42
%
3.86
%
Net interest margin - GAAP
4.14
%
4.15
%
4.37
%
4.22
%
4.12
%
Average yield on interest-earning assets excluding valuations - non-GAAP
5.59
%
5.47
%
4.96
%
5.41
%
4.47
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
2.34
%
2.16
%
1.04
%
1.99
%
0.61
%
Net interest spread excluding valuations - non-GAAP
3.25
%
3.31
%
3.92
%
3.42
%
3.86
%
Net interest margin excluding valuations - non-GAAP
4.14
%
4.15
%
4.37
%
4.22
%
4.12
%
Average yield on interest-earning assets on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP
5.68
%
5.57
%
5.12
%
5.52
%
4.64
%
Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities
2.34
%
2.16
%
1.04
%
1.99
%
0.61
%
Net interest spread on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP
3.34
%
3.41
%
4.08
%
3.53
%
4.03
%
Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis and excluding valuations - non-GAAP
4.23
%
4.24
%
4.52
%
4.33
%
4.29
%
(1) Includes, among other things, the ACL on loans and finance leases and debt securities, as well as unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities.
Table 5 - Quarterly Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)
Average Volume
Interest income (1) / expense
Average Rate (1)
Quarter Ended
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
December
31,
September
30,
December
31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
2023
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Money market and other short-term investments
$
503,293
$
807,883
$
394,471
$
6,933
$
10,956
$
3,444
5.47
%
5.38
%
3.46
%
Government obligations (2)
2,738,478
2,817,646
2,910,733
9,161
9,415
10,386
1.33
%
1.33
%
1.42
%
MBS
3,543,423
3,650,737
3,973,307
15,481
15,677
20,838
1.73
%
1.70
%
2.08
%
FHLB stock
34,745
34,666
22,292
830
768
284
9.48
%
8.79
%
5.05
%
Other investments
15,468
14,294
13,490
232
61
48
5.95
%
1.69
%
1.41
%
Total investments (3)
6,835,407
7,325,226
7,314,293
32,637
36,877
35,000
1.89
%
2.00
%
1.90
%
Residential mortgage loans
2,812,428
2,800,675
2,839,268
40,711
39,640
39,225
5.74
%
5.62
%
5.48
%
Construction loans
211,641
183,507
128,845
4,295
4,937
2,227
8.05
%
10.67
%
6.86
%
C&I and commercial mortgage loans
5,355,145
5,261,849
5,127,028
96,299
93,711
81,464
7.13
%
7.07
%
6.30
%
Finance leases
844,780
808,480
691,585
16,584
15,802
12,769
7.79
%
7.75
%
7.33
%
Consumer loans
2,780,887
2,728,945
2,578,237
79,225
77,125
70,163
11.30
%
11.21
%
10.80
%
Total loans (4) (5)
12,004,881
11,783,456
11,364,963
237,114
231,215
205,848
7.84
%
7.78
%
7.19
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
18,840,288
$
19,108,682
$
18,679,256
$
269,751
$
268,092
$
240,848
5.68
%
5.57
%
5.12
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Time deposits
$
2,792,843
$
2,708,297
$
2,180,928
$
22,304
$
19,852
$
6,055
3.17
%
2.91
%
1.10
%
Brokered CDs
572,105
318,831
47,304
7,452
3,830
286
5.17
%
4.77
%
2.40
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
7,635,223
7,956,856
7,909,759
29,918
30,616
14,696
1.55
%
1.53
%
0.74
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
925
26,254
139,740
13
359
1,408
5.58
%
5.43
%
4.00
%
Advances from the FHLB
502,446
500,000
220,652
5,709
5,675
2,469
4.51
%
4.50
%
4.44
%
Other borrowings
161,917
161,700
185,393
3,403
3,345
2,965
8.34
%
8.21
%
6.35
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
11,665,459
$
11,671,938
$
10,683,776
$
68,799
$
63,677
$
27,879
2.34
%
2.16
%
1.04
%
Net interest income
$
200,952
$
204,415
$
212,969
Interest rate spread
3.34
%
3.41
%
4.08
%
Net interest margin
4.23
%
4.24
%
4.52
%
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures.
(2)
Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies.
(3)
Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes.
(4)
Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans.
(5)
Interest income on loans includes $3.0 million, $2.9 million, and $2.7 million, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 31, 2023, and December 31, 2022, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.
Table 6 - Year-to-Date Statement of Average Interest-Earning Assets and Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities (On a Tax-Equivalent Basis)
Average Volume
Interest income (1) / expense
Average Rate (1)
Year Ended
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
December 31,
2023
December 31,
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Money market and other short-term investments
$
584,083
$
1,156,127
$
30,419
$
11,791
5.21
%
1.02
%
Government obligations (2)
2,843,284
2,870,889
40,314
39,033
1.42
%
1.36
%
MBS
3,702,908
4,052,660
67,641
85,090
1.83
%
2.10
%
FHLB stock
36,606
20,419
2,799
1,114
7.65
%
5.46
%
Other investments
14,167
12,747
490
126
3.46
%
0.99
%
Total investments (3)
7,181,048
8,112,842
141,663
137,154
1.97
%
1.69
%
Residential mortgage loans
2,814,102
2,886,594
160,009
160,359
5.69
%
5.56
%
Construction loans
172,952
121,642
14,811
7,350
8.56
%
6.04
%
C&I and commercial mortgage loans
5,244,503
5,092,638
365,185
281,486
6.96
%
5.53
%
Finance leases
789,870
636,507
60,909
46,842
7.71
%
7.36
%
Consumer loans
2,704,877
2,461,632
301,756
262,542
11.16
%
10.67
%
Total loans (4) (5)
11,726,304
11,199,013
902,670
758,579
7.70
%
6.77
%
Total interest-earning assets
$
18,907,352
$
19,311,855
$
1,044,333
$
895,733
5.52
%
4.64
%
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Time deposits
$
2,590,313
$
2,213,145
$
68,605
$
18,102
2.65
%
0.82
%
Brokered CDs
348,829
69,694
16,630
1,500
4.77
%
2.15
%
Other interest-bearing deposits
7,664,793
8,279,320
100,226
26,759
1.31
%
0.32
%
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase
54,570
194,948
2,769
7,555
5.07
%
3.88
%
Advances from the FHLB
541,000
179,452
24,608
5,136
4.55
%
2.86
%
Other borrowings
171,184
184,173
13,538
8,269
7.91
%
4.49
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
$
11,370,689
$
11,120,732
$
226,376
$
67,321
1.99
%
0.61
%
Net interest income
$
817,957
$
828,412
Interest rate spread
3.53
%
4.03
%
Net interest margin
4.33
%
4.29
%
(1)
On a tax-equivalent basis. The tax-equivalent yield was estimated by dividing the interest rate spread on exempt assets by 1 less the Puerto Rico statutory tax rate of 37.5% and adding to it the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. When adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis, yields on taxable and exempt assets are comparable. Changes in the fair value of derivative instruments are excluded from interest income because the changes in valuation do not affect interest paid or received. Refer to Non-GAAP Disclosures and Table 4 above for additional information and a reconciliation of these measures.
(2)
Government obligations include debt issued by government-sponsored agencies.
(3)
Unrealized gains and losses on available-for-sale debt securities are excluded from the average volumes.
(4)
Average loan balances include the average of non-performing loans.
(5)
Interest income on loans includes $11.9 million and $11.2 million for the years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively, of income from prepayment penalties and late fees related to the Corporation's loan portfolio.
Table 7 - Loan Portfolio by Geography
As of December 31,2023
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,187,875
$
168,131
$
465,720
$
2,821,726
Commercial loans:
Construction loans
111,664
3,737
99,376
214,777
Commercial mortgage loans
1,725,325
65,312
526,446
2,317,083
Commercial and Industrial loans
2,130,368
119,040
924,824
3,174,232
Commercial loans
3,967,357
188,089
1,550,646
5,706,092
Finance leases
856,815
-
-
856,815
Consumer loans
2,726,457
68,498
5,895
2,800,850
Loans held for investment
9,738,504
424,718
2,022,261
12,185,483
Loans held for sale
7,368
-
-
7,368
Total loans
$
9,745,872
$
424,718
$
2,022,261
$
12,192,851
As of September 30, 2023
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,182,882
$
170,797
$
458,952
$
2,812,631
Commercial loans:
Construction loans
98,565
3,762
100,447
202,774
Commercial mortgage loans
1,714,974
65,034
536,105
2,316,113
Commercial and Industrial loans
1,971,686
116,588
942,680
3,030,954
Commercial loans
3,785,225
185,384
1,579,232
5,549,841
Finance leases
831,540
-
-
831,540
Consumer loans
2,683,277
67,184
6,459
2,756,920
Loans held for investment
9,482,924
423,365
2,044,643
11,950,932
Loans held for sale
8,961
-
-
8,961
Total loans
$
9,491,885
$
423,365
$
2,044,643
$
11,959,893
As of December 31, 2022
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Consolidated
(In thousands)
Residential mortgage loans
$
2,237,983
$
179,917
$
429,390
$
2,847,290
Commercial loans:
Construction loans
30,529
4,243
98,181
132,953
Commercial mortgage loans
1,768,890
65,314
524,647
2,358,851
Commercial and Industrial loans
1,791,235
68,874
1,026,154
2,886,263
Commercial loans
3,590,654
138,431
1,648,982
5,378,067
Finance leases
718,230
-
-
718,230
Consumer loans
2,537,840
61,419
9,979
2,609,238
Loans held for investment
9,084,707
379,767
2,088,351
11,552,825
Loans held for sale
12,306
-
-
12,306
Total loans
$
9,097,013
$
379,767
$
2,088,351
$
11,565,131
Table 8 - Non-Performing Assets by Geography
As of December 31,2023
(In thousands)
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Total
Nonaccrual loans held for investment:
Residential mortgage
$
18,324
$
6,688
$
7,227
$
32,239
Construction
595
974
-
1,569
Commercial mortgage
3,106
9,099
-
12,205
Commercial and Industrial
13,414
1,169
667
15,250
Consumer and finance leases
21,954
419
71
22,444
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment
57,393
18,349
7,965
83,707
OREO
28,382
4,287
-
32,669
Other repossessed property
7,857
252
6
8,115
Other assets (1)
1,415
-
-
1,415
Total non-performing assets (2)
$
95,047
$
22,888
$
7,971
$
125,906
Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)
$
53,308
$
6,005
$
139
$
59,452
As of September 30, 2023
(In thousands)
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Total
Nonaccrual loans held for investment:
Residential mortgage
$
19,378
$
5,871
$
6,697
$
31,946
Construction
669
971
-
1,640
Commercial mortgage
13,220
8,412
-
21,632
Commercial and Industrial
15,779
1,094
1,936
18,809
Consumer and finance leases
18,564
475
98
19,137
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment
67,610
16,823
8,731
93,164
OREO
23,547
4,638
378
28,563
Other repossessed property
6,799
264
-
7,063
Other assets (1)
1,448
-
-
1,448
Total non-performing assets (2)
$
99,404
$
21,725
$
9,109
$
130,238
Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)
$
57,834
$
4,678
$
380
$
62,892
As of December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Puerto Rico
Virgin Islands
United States
Total
Nonaccrual loans held for investment:
Residential mortgage
$
28,857
$
6,614
$
7,301
$
42,772
Construction
831
1,377
-
2,208
Commercial mortgage
14,341
7,978
-
22,319
Commercial and Industrial
5,859
1,179
792
7,830
Consumer and finance leases
14,142
469
195
14,806
Total nonaccrual loans held for investment
64,030
17,617
8,288
89,935
OREO
28,135
3,475
31
31,641
Other repossessed property
5,275
76
29
5,380
Other assets (1)
2,202
-
-
2,202
Total non-performing assets (2)
$
99,642
$
21,168
$
8,348
$
129,158
Past due loans 90 days and still accruing (3)
$
76,417
$
4,100
$
-
$
80,517
(1)
Residential pass-through MBS issued by the PRHFA held as part of the available-for-sale debt securities portfolio.
(2)
Excludes PCD loans previously accounted for under ASC Subtopic 310-30 for which the Corporation made the accounting policy election of maintaining pools of loans as "units of account" both at the time of adoption of CECL on January 1, 2020 and on an ongoing basis for credit loss measurement. These loans will continue to be excluded from nonaccrual loan statistics as long as the Corporation can reasonably estimate the timing and amount of cash flows expected to be collected on the loan pools. The portion of such loans contractually past due 90 days or more amounted to $8.3 million as of December 31, 2023 (September 30, 2023 - $8.9 million; December 31, 2022 - $12.0 million).
(3)
These include rebooked loans, which were previously pooled into GNMA securities, amounting to $7.9 million as of December 31, 2023 (September 30, 2023 - $8.5 million; December 31, 2022 - $10.3 million). Under the GNMA program, the Corporation has the option but not the obligation to repurchase loans that meet GNMA's specified delinquency criteria. For accounting purposes, the loans subject to the repurchase option are required to be reflected on the financial statements with an offsetting liability.
Table 9 - Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Finance Leases
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2023
2023
2022
2023
2022
(Dollars in thousands)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, beginning of period
$
263,615
$
267,058
$
257,859
$
260,464
$
269,030
Impact of adoption of ASU 2022-02
-
-
-
2,116
-
Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases expense
18,975
10,643
15,651
66,644
25,679
Net recoveries (charge-offs) of loans and finance leases:
Residential mortgage
287
35
(498
)
(553
)
(3,343
)
Construction
(4
)
1,459
587
1,889
602
Commercial mortgage
(539
)
74
10
(347
)
1,287
Commercial and Industrial
(1
)
152
(1,360
)
(6,095
)
392
Consumer loans and finance leases
(20,490
)
(15,806
)
(11,785
)
(62,275
)
(33,183
)
Net charge-offs
(20,747
)
(14,086
)
(13,046
)
(67,381
)
(34,245
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases, end of period
$
261,843
$
263,615
$
260,464
$
261,843
$
260,464
Allowance for credit losses on loans and finance leases to period end total
loans held for investment
2.15
%
2.21
%
2.25
%
2.15
%
2.25
%
Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans outstanding during the period
0.69
%
0.48
%
0.46
%
0.58
%
0.31
%
Provision for credit losses on loans and finance leases to net charge-offs during the period
0.91x
0.76x
1.20x
0.99x
0.75x
Table 10 - Annualized Net (Recoveries) Charge-Offs to Average Loans
Quarter Ended
Year Ended
December 31,2023
September 30, 2023
December 31,2022
December 31,2023
December 31,2022
Residential mortgage
-0.04
%
-0.01
%
0.07
%
0.02
%
0.12
%
Construction
0.01
%
-3.18
%
-1.82
%
-1.09
%
-0.49
%
Commercial mortgage
0.09
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
-0.06
%
Commercial and Industrial
0.00
%
-0.02
%
0.19
%
0.21
%
-0.01
%
Consumer loans and finance leases
2.26
%
1.79
%
1.44
%
1.78
%
1.07
%
Total loans
0.69
%
0.48
%
0.46
%
0.58
%
0.31
%
Table 11 - Deposits
As of
December 31, 2023
September 30, 2023
December 31, 2022
(In thousands)
Time deposits
$
2,833,730
$
2,754,776
$
2,250,876
Interest-bearing saving and checking accounts
7,534,800
7,929,875
7,673,881
Non-interest-bearing deposits
5,404,121
5,440,247
6,112,884
Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs (1)
15,772,651
16,124,898
16,037,641
Brokered CDs
783,334
310,339
105,826
Total deposits
$
16,555,985
$
16,435,237
$
16,143,467
Total deposits, excluding brokered CDs and government deposits
$
12,600,719
$
12,862,616
$
13,268,585
(1)
As of December 31,2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, government deposits amounted to $3.2 billion, $3.3 billion, and $2.8 billion, respectively.
