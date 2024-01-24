Orthogonal Global Group.: Orthogonal Global Group Embarks on Global Expansion with Dubai as Key Strategic Hub in Q1 2024

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Orthogonal Global Group Inc. ("Orthogonal" or the " Company ") (CSE:OGG)(OTC Pink:OGGIF)(FSE:KZ2), a global accelerator and public investment platform focused on furthering initiatives in the wellness, healthcare, AI, digital ownership, deep tech and fintech spaces is pleased to announce its expansion into Dubai to identify investment opportunities and to provide accelerator and advisory services to companies and entrepreneurs in the web 3.0, AI and tech sectors.

Orthogonal plans to expand its operations to Dubai, recognizing the city as a strategic gateway to global markets and the epicenter of the tokenization market - a market which Citi estimated to grow to $42 trillion by 2030 1 . This decision aligns with the Company's vision of becoming a preeminent accelerator of companies leading the tokenization of real world assets and to give access to these otherwise private companies and projects in a public vehicle which provides liquidity and transparency. The intent to establish a presence in Dubai underscores Orthogonal's commitment to fostering international collaborations, enhancing its global reach, and actively accelerating the top companies engaged in ground-breaking industries.

Maintaining its focus on developing a Utopian Asset Class (" UAC ") portfolio - a portfolio which provides investor returns and which collectively bends the arc of humanity towards a utopian society through accelerating and investing in the top companies and projects in emerging industries - Orthogonal emphasizes the significance of responsible and impactful investments. Q1 2024 will continue to reflect the Company's commitment to empowering individuals and contributing positively to society through its investment portfolio. "We're starting this quarter by focusing on expanding our business," said David Nikzad, CEO and Co-Founder of Orthogonal. "Dubai is the epicenter of innovation and tokenization right now, and our goal is to cultivate our recent connections to enhance our foundation where technology is best being embraced." Orthogonal has also launched its comprehensive acceleration and advisory services business to support companies operating in web 3.0, AI, longevity and tech. With a deep understanding of these industries, Orthogonal is positioned to offer expertise in business strategy, go-to-market strategy development, partnership formation, and marketing solutions. This strategic move reaffirms Orthogonal's commitment to helping businesses thrive in the ever-evolving digital landscape. By leveraging the knowledge and experience of its management team and advisory board, Orthogonal will help organizations navigate the complexities of these transformative sectors. The Company looks forward to collaborating with visionary businesses in these sectors to drive innovation and growth. "As an early investor and advisor of Y Combinator companies, and an early investor in over 80 companies in the web 3.0 and tokenization sphere, I have served as a sounding board, connector and strategist to help entrepreneurs launch and monetize their businesses," stated David Nikzad. "We have assembled a first-class team at Orthogonal to take our extensive experience and learnings to empower and guide fellow innovators on their journey to success."

About Orthogonal Global Group

Orthogonal Global Group Inc. is a global accelerator and public investment platform focused on accelerating and investing in the top companies and projects in ground-breaking industries. Orthogonal provides access to these groundbreaking companies and private projects in a public investment vehicle with liquidity and transparency. We believe it is in the Orthogonal intersection of wellness, healthcare, AI, tokenization, deep tech and fintech spaces that will move humanity towards a more utopian society.

