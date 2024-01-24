Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - New World Solutions Inc. (CSE: NEWS) (OTC Pink: REGRF) (FSE: RT5) ("NEWS" or "New World" or the "Company") announces its recently acquired subsidiary, New World EV Solutions Inc. ("NEVS"), will enter the electric vehicle (EV) car-sharing business as part of the Company's strategy to innovate within the EV technology sector, building upon NEVS's expertise in mobile EV charging solutions.

With this initiative, NEVS is augmenting its existing mobile EV charging services with the introduction of a comprehensive EV car-sharing program. The Company's strategy utilizes NEVS's established capabilities in mobile charging technology, effectively addressing the unique challenges of the EV car-sharing market. NEVS's new service expansion reinforces its commitment to eco-friendly transport, further establishing its leadership in sustainable mobility.

This venture into EV car sharing signifies the Company's adaptation to the evolving needs of the transportation sector, particularly in urban areas. By combining NEVS's advanced charging technology with a user-friendly car-sharing model, the Company aims to provide an unparalleled experience for consumers, fostering a greener, more efficient transportation environment.

Paul Haber, CEO of the Company, commented on this expansion, saying, "The launch of EV car-sharing service is a momentous step in our journey towards environmental sustainability and technological innovation. This venture complements our existing services and signifies our plans to expand the fleet in the coming months. We are confident that this strategic move will not only improve the daily lives of consumers but also lead the way in greener transportation options."

About New World

New World Solutions is a technology company focused on providing solutions to new world problems. Through our blockchain and technology experience we are leveraging solutions in the decentralized finance space as well as the electric vehicle area. We look to acquire and launch a balanced spectrum of solutions to become a leader in this dynamic tech landscape.

For additional information on New World and other corporate information, please visit the Company website at https://www.newworldinc.io/.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Haber, C.P.A., C.A., C.Dir

Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman

New World Solutions Inc.

Phone: (416) 318- 6501

Email: phaber@newwolrdinc.io

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern; the risks associated with the blockchain in general. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results, or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The CSE does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195397

SOURCE: New World Solutions Inc.