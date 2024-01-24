Peraso, Inc.: Peraso Announces First Commercial Order Utilizing DUNE Platform in Dense Urban Environments

First purchase order validates concept and ability to deliver affordable gigabit wireless to underserved markets

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso" or the "Company") today announced an order for its Perspectus mmWave antenna modules that support the DUNE platform, demonstrating the Company's ability to address broadband infrastructure challenges in informal settlements.

The DUNE platform implements intelligent Media Access Control features, which, along with the Perspectus series of modules, enable wireless Internet service provider (WISP) operators to deploy long range, multi-point networks without interference in dense user environments. Peraso's latest mmWave antenna module, the PRM2144X, is specifically designed for dense urban areas. A novel 128 element, integrated, phased array antenna, provides high gain, narrow beamwidth and extremely low antenna side-lobes. The increased gain and range also benefit suburban and rural deployments, eliminating the need for dish antennas in many cases.

"We are very excited about our latest partnership and our opportunity to demonstrate our ability to deliver reliable wireless infrastructure to dense informal settlements at an affordable price point," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "With technology constantly evolving, networks are only getting more congested by the day; however, we believe our license free 60 GHz network solutions will help expand internet access in dense environments."

Peraso's Perspectus products provide a complete, multi-gigabit, wireless transceiver supporting SuperSpeed USB data connectivity and the IEEE 8021.11ad wireless protocol over the entire 60GHz band from 57 to 71 GHz. The PRM2144X modules are fully tested and ready to integrate. Factory adjustments are not required, as all calibration is performed at run-time.

For additional information and details about Peraso's latest solutions and capabilities, please visit - https://perasoinc.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address customer relationships, as well as availability, operating performance, cost benefits, and advantages of the products of Peraso, market acceptance of our products, and anticipated acceptance and use of mmWave technology, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include but are not limited to, timing, receipt and fulfillment of customer orders associated with our mmWave products, anticipated use of mmWave, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, the successful integration of Peraso's products and technology with customer and third-party semiconductor, antenna and system solutions, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and antenna modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

Peraso and the Peraso logo are registered trademarks of Peraso Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high-performance 60 GHz unlicensed and 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, antenna modules, software, and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video, and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

