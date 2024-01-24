Web Age Solutions Offers Specialized Generative AI Courses Tailored to Meet Client Needs

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Web Age Solutions, a part of Axcel Instructor-Led Training, a leading provider of IT training solutions, is proud to highlight its specialized suite of Generative AI training courses to meet the diverse needs of its clientele. These courses, part of Web Age Solutions' comprehensive AI training programs, emphasize the organization's commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology education.

WebAgeSolutions AI / ML Example Upskilling Journey

Our recommended Generative AI courses for organizations in 2024 include:

For Business Users, Analysts, and Managers:

Introduction to Generative AI - Gain an in-depth understanding of Generative AI technologies and use cases, as well as the fundamentals of prompt engineering.

ChatGPT Basics - Craft effective prompts to guide OpenAI's ChatGPT chatbot to generate desired outputs.

Prompt Engineering: Techniques and Best Practices - Master the skill of Prompt Engineering, in which you ask the AI platform carefully crafted questions and then prompt the platform with further questions and commands to refine the results.

AI-Powered Product Thinking - Transform business approaches using AI and align product strategies with AI technologies.

Leading AI/ML Integration and Deployment of Projects - Learn best practices and tools for effectively managing the development and deployment of AI/ML projects.

For Developers and Data Scientists:

Introduction to GitHub Copilot - Develop code faster in Visual Studio Code and other leading development environments by using GitHub Copilot as your AI-powered pair programmer.

Boosting Developer Productivity with AI - Fully understand how large language models (LLMs) work and enhance developer productivity with generative AI tools.

Generative AI Engineering - Build and evaluate Generative AI models for a variety of tasks such as text generation, image synthesis, and summarization.

Fundamentals of Deep Learning and Development of Generative AI Models - Learn the basics of machine learning (ML) and deep learning and discover how to train generative AI models.

Tim Toomey, CEO of Axcel ILT, remarks: "Web Age Solutions' custom Generative AI courses represent our commitment to leading-edge IT training. These offerings are a crucial step in empowering our clients with the AI and ML skills essential for tomorrow's technological landscape. Each of these courses or programs can be tailored to suit the needs of our customers."

These courses are just a starting point; Web Age Solutions will craft a bespoke AI/ML training program tailored to your organization's unique goals and learning objectives.

Learn more about Web Age Solutions AI/ML training programs.

About Web Age Solutions:

Web Age Solutions is an established leader in IT training, offering a wide array of courses and custom training solutions. With a focus on practical application and industry relevance, Web Age Solutions is committed to preparing professionals for the technological challenges of the future.

About Axcel ILT:

Axcel's instructor-led training (ILT) is a collection of three highly respected brands - Accelebrate, ExitCertified, and Web Age Solutions - renowned for their training expertise. With our winning team, we provide a full suite of services and resources to help organizations upskill, reskill, and meet the growing demand for professional development.

Contact Information

Matthew George

VP of Marketing

marketing@webagesolutions.com

