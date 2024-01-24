Discover Secrets of Secure, Scalable Connectivity and Fast Deployment of Private Networks from GXC CEO Allen Proithis at IoT Evolution

Respected Technology Veteran to Share Insights on Private Cellular Network Trends and 5G Activities

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / GXC (www.gxc.io), the leading company in providing turnkey private mesh cellular network solutions company, announced that Allen Proithis, its chief executive officer, will participate in two panel sessions at IoT Evolution, one of the technology sector's most prominent events focused on IoT innovations and best practices. The event will be held in conjunction with ITEXPO, and will take place February 13-15, 2024 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

In the session, "Secure and Reliable IoT Connectivity Between Private and Public Wireless Networks," set for Tuesday, February 13th, at 11:45 a.m., he will discuss how companies can leverage both private and public cellular networks to extend coverage and improve business operations. He will return to the stage later that day at 2:30 p.m. for the session, "Setting up a Private Cellular Network in Under an Hour," which explains how businesses can quickly deploy a private cellular system that is reliable, secure, and scalable.

"GXC is a pioneer in cellular mesh technology and private network solutions, which are revolutionizing the way businesses connect and communicate," said James Brehm, founder of James Brehm and Associates, and program chair of IoT Evolution. "We are excited to have Allen participate in the 2024 event and share his experiences and knowledge to help attendees achieve better connectivity, security, and efficiency in various industries and use cases."

GXC is a recognized leader in the development of private cellular networks for enterprise applications. The company's patented solutions enable businesses to expand coverage, improve resiliency and security, and lower network operating costs. The company recently announced the release of its GXC Onyx platform, which utilizes proprietary interference cancellation technology that enables access to devices provided in the publicly available CBRS spectrum.

To learn more about GXC and its groundbreaking private LTE/5G cellular mesh architecture for enterprises, please visit www.gxc.io.

About GXC

Founded in 2016, GXC is an Austin, Texas-based company that provides groundbreaking private cellular network solutions for enterprises. Through its turnkey proprietary platform, GXC Onyx, the company delivers comprehensive connectivity both indoors and out, enabling highly secure, resilient, and scalable coverage that supports critical business operations in manufacturing, logistics, transportation, agriculture, and other commercial industries. GXC is the only provider to offer private cellular mesh technology, building this capability based on years of advanced research. The company partners with leading technology providers and systems integrators to ensure that each system is professionally deployed and meets the expectations of sophisticated enterprises.

Register for your ITEXPO pass to see the panel discussion here.

Follow us on LinkedIn and X and contact us here for inquiries.

GXC Contact:

PR Contact

Glenn Goldberg

Parallel Communications Group

516-705-6116

X: @Parallel_PR

ggoldberg@parallelpr.com

SOURCE: GXC

View the original press release on accesswire.com