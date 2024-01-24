Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824 | Ticker-Symbol: NCNB
Berlin
24.01.24
14:13 Uhr
0,860 Euro
+0,002
+0,23 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
GlobeNewswire
24.01.2024 | 14:22
89 Leser
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Concordia Maritime AB uppdateras / The observation status for Concordia Maritime AB is updated (9/24)

Den 13 december 2023 gavs aktierna i Concordia Maritime AB ("Bolaget")
observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från
Stena Sessan AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. 

Den 12 januari 2024 offentliggjorde Stena Sessan AB ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Stena Sessan AB uppnått kontroll över ca 93,44 procent av
aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Stena Sessan AB
avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att
Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm 

Igår den 23 januari 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med
information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier
från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. 

Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges
observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. 

Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera
observationsstatusen för aktierna i Concordia Maritime AB (CCOR B, ISIN-kod
SE0000102824, orderboks-ID 971). 

On December 13, 2023, the shares in Concordia Maritime AB (the "Company") were
given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Stena
Sessan AB to the other shareholders in the Company. 

On January 12, 2024, Stena Sessan AB issued a press release with information
that Stena Sessan AB had achieved control of approximately 93.44 percent of the
shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Stena Sessan AB
intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the
Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. 

Yesterday, on January 23, 2024, the Company issued a press release with
information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares
from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an
application. 

The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given
observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from
trading. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the
observation status for the shares in Concordia Maritime AB (CCOR B, ISIN-kod
SE0000102824, order book ID 971). 

För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement &
Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact
Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2024 GlobeNewswire
