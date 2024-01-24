Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Observationsstatusen för Concordia Maritime AB uppdateras / The observation status for Concordia Maritime AB is updated (9/24)

Den 13 december 2023 gavs aktierna i Concordia Maritime AB ("Bolaget") observationsstatus med hänvisning till ett offentligt uppköpserbjudande från Stena Sessan AB till övriga aktieägare i Bolaget. Den 12 januari 2024 offentliggjorde Stena Sessan AB ett pressmeddelande med information om att Stena Sessan AB uppnått kontroll över ca 93,44 procent av aktierna i Bolaget. Av pressmeddelandet framgick vidare att Stena Sessan AB avsåg påkalla tvångsinlösen av återstående aktier i Bolaget samt verka för att Bolagets aktier avnoteras från Nasdaq Stockholm Igår den 23 januari 2024 offentliggjorde Bolaget ett pressmeddelande med information om att Bolaget beslutat att ansöka om avnotering av Bolagets aktier från Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB har också mottagit en sådan ansökan. Enligt regelverket för Nasdaq Stockholm kan en emittents aktier ges observationsstatus om emittenten ansökt om avnotering av dessa. Med hänvisning till det ovanstående beslutar Nasdaq Stockholm AB att uppdatera observationsstatusen för aktierna i Concordia Maritime AB (CCOR B, ISIN-kod SE0000102824, orderboks-ID 971). On December 13, 2023, the shares in Concordia Maritime AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to a public takeover offer from Stena Sessan AB to the other shareholders in the Company. On January 12, 2024, Stena Sessan AB issued a press release with information that Stena Sessan AB had achieved control of approximately 93.44 percent of the shares in the Company. The press release further stated that Stena Sessan AB intended to initiate compulsory redemption of the remaining shares in the Company and to seek a delisting of the Company's shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Yesterday, on January 23, 2024, the Company issued a press release with information that the Company has decided to apply for delisting of its shares from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm AB has also received such an application. The rules of Nasdaq Stockholm state that an issuer's shares may be given observation status if the issuer has applied to have the shares removed from trading. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to update the observation status for the shares in Concordia Maritime AB (CCOR B, ISIN-kod SE0000102824, order book ID 971). För eventuella frågor om detta börsmeddelande vänligen kontakta Enforcement & Investigations på telefon 08-405 70 50. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB