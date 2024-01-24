Sustana Group: How Sustana Is Uniting To Lead a Clean Materials Movement

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / In the wake of the landmark agreement at COP28 last December aimed at curtailing global emissions, the spotlight has shifted to a critical yet often overlooked aspect of our fight against climate change: the sourcing of clean materials.

Leading this charge is Sustana, an industry- leading producer of quality fiber-based products and services. In a significant step in the company's evolution as a clean materials enterprise, Sustana is rebranding to consolidate its various business units under a single, united Sustana brand.

"A more sustainable future isn't possible unless materials adopt more eco-friendly practices" Aaron Ling, Director of Sustainability for Sustana, tells Sustainable Brands. "This rebranding allows us to best showcase how it's possible to produce high-quality, fiber-based products while minimizing waste, preserving natural resources, and protecting biodiversity."

Clean materials, which are integral to everyday products, are at the heart of a burgeoning demand for sustainability, both from consumers and regulators alike. This demand is reshaping how brands approach production, veering away from linear, resource-intensive methods that have long been the norm.

Yet, despite the growing understanding of sustainability's importance, a significant gap remains in its implementation. A recent Bain study highlights this chasm, revealing that sustainability initiatives only have a 4% success rate globally.

One of the main barriers to achieving sustainability goals is inadequate infrastructure for recycling and waste management. This challenge is compounded by the widespread misunderstanding and apprehension about recycling and the use of recycled materials.

A Clean Materials Revolution

Addressing these issues requires more than a mere course correction; it necessitates a paradigm shift towards clean materials and innovative methodologies.

Sustana's approach to spearheading the clean materials movement is fourfold:

Waste Prevention: Central to Sustana's philosophy is the prevention of waste at every stage. By incentivizing product redesign, the company aims to keep materials out of landfills and toxins out of the air. Leveraging sustainable recovered fiber, Sustana minimizes the need for sourcing new wood fiber, thereby reducing environmental impact.

Central to Sustana's philosophy is the prevention of waste at every stage. By incentivizing product redesign, the company aims to keep materials out of landfills and toxins out of the air. Leveraging sustainable recovered fiber, Sustana minimizes the need for sourcing new wood fiber, thereby reducing environmental impact. Clean Materials & Methods: The company focuses on using materials and methods that have the least environmental impact. This involves using recovered fiber-based products and recycling them into new fiber, thus minimizing the strain on biodiversity and natural resources.

The company focuses on using materials and methods that have the least environmental impact. This involves using recovered fiber-based products and recycling them into new fiber, thus minimizing the strain on biodiversity and natural resources. Expanded Material Life: Embracing the principles of a circular economy, Sustana aims to extend the life cycle of products from recovery to fiber to paper production. This approach is bolstered by conducting Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to manage the environmental footprint of their products and updating LCA metrics to stay at the forefront of sustainability.

Embracing the principles of a circular economy, Sustana aims to extend the life cycle of products from recovery to fiber to paper production. This approach is bolstered by conducting Life Cycle Assessments (LCAs) to manage the environmental footprint of their products and updating LCA metrics to stay at the forefront of sustainability. Easier & More Effective Recycling: Recognizing the importance of recycling, Sustana is committed to making this process easier and more effective. By introducing recyclable products and supporting legislation like extended producer responsibility, the company aims to drive investment in collection and recycling infrastructure.

A New Chapter in Sustainability

Sustana's mission transcends traditional business goals. As a leader in the production of quality fiber-based products, Sustana is tackling sustainability barriers head-on. The company's approach involves partnering with consumers and other businesses to foster an internal shift towards sustainability.

Sustana's invitation to customers and consumers is clear: join the movement towards a clean materials future. This includes using recycled fiber to reduce landfill waste and air pollution, transforming waste into valuable resources, and simplifying recycling processes to extend product lifespans.

Through its commitment to innovation and collaboration, Sustana aims to demonstrate that high-quality, fiber-based materials can be produced in an environmentally responsible manner, minimizing waste and preserving natural resources.

The rebranding signifies not just a new chapter for the company, but a reaffirmation of its dedication to sustainability and innovation. It positions Sustana as a comprehensive solution provider, meeting customer needs from the sourcing of clean materials to the production of finished goods and recycling processes, thus establishing itself as a pivotal player in the clean materials movement.



Media Contact

Sabiha Nur

Read More





View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Sustana Group on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Sustana Group

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sustana-group

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Sustana Group

View the original press release on accesswire.com