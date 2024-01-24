SLR Acquires ITPEnergised

Global sustainability consultancy strengthens capabilities in global renewables market with latest acquisition.

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / ITPEnergised is a UK headquartered consultancy with a strong focus on the renewables sector. They have over 100 team members located across the UK and overseas.

ITPEnergised brings specialist technical advisory services targeting the high-growth renewable energy, corporate, industrial, property and urban regeneration sectors. They have market leading capability in those sectors, covering feasibility, development, construction, operation, repowering and decommissioning and a unique capability in power systems design and optimisation, cable engineering and grid connection.

Their team also provides regulatory and social-impact advice to corporate and financial sector clients evaluating, developing and implementing tailored strategies for ESG, Net Zero, sustainability and decarbonisation, including a Net Zero Accelerator® digital platform which includes tools to evaluate investments in a range of low carbon technologies to accelerate the Net Zero transition.

Bradley Andrews, SLR's CEO, said "I am thrilled to welcome the ITPEnergised team to SLR. Their passion in supporting the transition to a decarbonised world resonates strongly with our team. SLR and ITPEnergised have worked closely together on renewables projects and together we will become one of the largest consultancies serving the global renewables market. This further demonstrates the commitment we are making to Making Sustainability Happen for our clients and broader society."

Jonny Clark, Managing Director of ITPEnergised added "We are excited to be joining SLR and collaborating with like-minded colleagues around the world. Our ambition has been to deliver the transition to Net Zero and decarbonised economies and through the combination of ITPEnergised and SLR's talented technical and advisory teams, and further evolving our digital expertise, we have the right partnership to support our clients, to accelerate meeting that ambition."

Alan Edwards, SLR's European Managing Director, said "The skills and experience the ITPEnergised team bring in delivering technical solutions to achieve Net Zero will build upon SLR's existing capabilities and bring new skills in power networks. We have long admired ITPEnergised and our teams have enjoyed working together on some of the most significant UK renewables projects. I am really pleased to welcome ITPEnergised to the SLR family."

Please visit ITPEnergised for more details on their services, client experience, team and capabilities.

For further information please contact: Laura Hoynes, Marketing & Communications Manager (Europe), lhoynes@slrconsulting.com.

- Ends -

About SLR

SLR is a global leader in sustainability solutions, with a team of 3,000+ talented professionals operating from a network of offices in Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa.

With the purpose of 'Making Sustainability Happen', SLR's 'One Team' of environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists partner with clients throughout their project life-cycle, from strategy and design, through compliance and operations, to end-of-life and remediation.

Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specialises in the built environment, finance, industry, infrastructure, mining & minerals, and power & renewables sectors. Operating across more than 45 technical disciplines, SLR staff help a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.

