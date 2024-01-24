Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: A3D3L6 | ISIN: US6097861081
Frankfurt
24.01.24
08:00 Uhr
2,900 Euro
+0,180
+6,62 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
24.01.2024 | 14:38
137 Leser
MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC: Monogram Orthopaedics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference on February 12, 2024

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGRM) ("Monogram" or the "Company"), a medical technology company focused on reconstructive joint procedures and surgical robotics, announced today that management will present at the Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference taking place February 12, 2024, in San Francisco.

Ben Sexson, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to host a presentation during the conference and will also participate in one-on-one meetings with Chief Financial Officer Noel Knape during the conference.

Canaccord Genuity Musculoskeletal Conference
Date: Monday, February 12, 2024
Presentation Time: 4:30 p.m. Pacific time (7:30 p.m. Eastern Time)
Webcast: https://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord92/mgrm/2464203

For more information on the Canaccord Genuity 2024 Musculoskeletal Conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with Monogram management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative, or you may also email your request to mgrm@mzgroup.us or call Chris Tyson at (949) 491-8235.

About Monogram Orthopaedics

Monogram Orthopaedics (NASDAQ:MGRM) is working to develop a product solution architecture with the long-term goal of enabling patient-optimized orthopedic implants at scale by linking 3D printing and robotics with advanced pre-operative imaging. The Company has a robotic system that can autonomously execute optimized paths for high-precision insertion of implants in synthetic bone specimens. Monogram intends to produce and market robotic surgical equipment and related software, orthopedic implants, tissue ablation tools, navigation consumables, and other miscellaneous instrumentation necessary for reconstructive joint replacement procedures. The Company has not yet made 510(k) premarket notification submissions or obtained 510(k) clearances for its robotic products. FDA approval is required to market these products, and the Company has not obtained FDA approval for any of its robotic products, and it cannot estimate the timing or assure the ability, to obtain such clearances.

Monogram Orthopaedics is working to advance the way orthopedic surgery is done. Its surgical robot system is being developed to combine personalized knee implants with precision robotic surgical assistants to hopefully give patients a better-fitting knee replacement with minimally invasive surgery. One hundred thousand knee replacements failing each year in a $19.4B market represents an enormous opportunity for the Company.

To learn more, visit www.monogramorthopedics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include "forward-looking statements." To the extent that the information presented in this presentation discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about Monogram Orthopaedics Inc.'s business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "should," "may," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "expects," "plans," and "proposes."

Although Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the offering statement filed with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Monogram Orthopaedics Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson
Executive Vice President
MZ North America
Direct: 949-491-8235
MGRM@mzgroup.us

SOURCE: MONOGRAM ORTHOPAEDICS INC



© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
