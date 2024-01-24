Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 24, 2024) - Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp. (CSE: BHCC) (the "Company"), an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies, or both, is pleased to announce that it intends to raise gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 through a non-brokered private placement of up to 2,500,000 units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of $0.40 per Unit.

Each Unit shall consist of one common share ("Share") in the capital of the Company and one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one common share of the Company (each a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the date of issuance.

The non-brokered private placement is subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. The securities being issued in the private placement will be subject to a four-month and one day hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general corporate purposes and to finance any future acquisitions that the Company may undertake.

This press release shall not constitute an offer for the sale of securities, nor a solicitation for offers to buy securities in any jurisdiction. The securities referred to in this press release have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent U.S. federal and state registration or an applicable exemption from the U.S. registration requirements. Any public offering of securities in the United States must be made by means of a prospectus containing detailed information about the company and management, as well as financial statements.

About Blue Horizon

Blue Horizon is an investment company whose primary objective is to identify promising companies with excellent projects, innovative technologies or both, using management's extensive experience in deal sourcing and capital combination to maximize returns for its shareholders. Blue Horizon will invest its funds with the aim of generating returns from capital appreciation and investment income. It intends to accomplish these goals through the identification of and investment in securities of private and publicly listed entities across a wide range of sectors and industry areas, including but not limited to the technology, software development and biotechnology industries.

Corporation contact:

Philip Wong

Chief Executive Officer

email: info@precious-investment-group.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider have reviewed or accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on Blue Horizon's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Forward-looking information in this press release includes information with respect to the proposed Offering, including the amount of proceeds expected to be raised, the timing for closing, the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the intended use of proceeds. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions that have been made by Blue Horizon at the date of the information and is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. Given these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, you should not unduly rely on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made as of the date hereof, and Blue Horizon is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements include: the risk that the Company may not be able to raise the proceeds required to complete the Offering; the failure of the Company to effectively obtain the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange for the Offering; the inability of the Company to satisfy all conditions to the completion of the Offering and the risk of unforeseen delays in the completion of the Offering, if at all, whether as a result of market conditions or otherwise.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/195446

SOURCE: Blue Horizon Global Capital Corp.