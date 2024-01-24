ZetrOZ Systems to Demonstrate sam Wearable Ultrasound Unit at Las Vegas Conference

Creators of sustained acoustic medicine technology will instruct orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, physical therapists, and other practitioners in using the sam® X1 ultrasound treatment device.

TRUMBULL, CT / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / ZetrOZ Systems, inventor of sustained acoustic medicine, will demonstrate its sam® X1 wearable ultrasound unit for physicians and other healthcare providers at The Las Vegas Regenerative Medicine and MSK Ultrasound Course, January 25-27, at the Sahara Hotel.



Launched in 2008, the event is the longest-running private MSK Ultrasound and Regenerative Medicine course and is designed to train orthopedic surgeons, sports medicine physicians, pain management physicians, physical therapists, and other health practitioners in the latest methods and technologies in musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound and regenerative medicine.

Dr. Don Buford, a top orthopedic surgeon in Dallas, NIH investigator for regenerative medicine and faculty member at the conference, said ZetrOZ Systems' technology should be available in every practitioner's practice for its ability to promote soft tissue healing.

"Ultrasound can do more than diagnose pathology and guide injections," Buford said. "Ultrasound energy can be used to promote tissue healing and recovery. Sustained acoustic medicine, or SAM, is an FDA-cleared treatment modality using ultrasound energy for soft tissue healing that has been pioneered by ZetrOZ. Every orthopedic clinician needs to become familiar with this modality, and the Las Vegas Regenerative Medicine and MSK Ultrasound Course is honored to have ZetrOZ demonstrate how this works at our course."

ZetrOZ Systems' long-duration ultrasound treatment technology accelerates healing by increasing blood vessel diameters to improve blood flow, which increases oxygenated hemoglobin at the therapy site and removes cytokine enzymes and cellular waste to facilitate cellular regeneration.

With its effectiveness documented in 42 peer-reviewed publications and 20 Level 1-5 clinical studies, ZetrOZ's technology is well-aligned with the conference's goals.

The Regenerative Medicine session on Thursday, Jan. 25, will focus on current evidence-based best practices in orthopedics, including therapeutic ultrasound use. The Friday and Saturday sessions on MSK Ultrasound will provide practitioners with guidance on ultrasound scanning and ultrasound anatomy, including shoulder, elbow, wrist/hand, pelvis, hip, knee, foot/ankle anatomy, and spine.

"We're thrilled to have some of the nation's top physicians and healthcare practitioners providing their peers with the training they need to bring sam® to their patients," said George K. Lewis, a biomedical engineer and founder and CEO of ZetrOZ Systems. "More than 50 million Americans have access to sam treatment and this number is growing, so we hope to educate a wider clinical audience on the value of sam and soft tissue injuries."

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is leading healing innovations in sports medicine, developing wearable bioelectronic devices to deliver sustained acoustic medicine (sam®). Researched and funded by the federal government, ZetrOZ is built on the proprietary medical technology of 46 patents and is the exclusive manufacturer and developer of the sam® product line designed to treat acute and chronic musculoskeletal conditions.

