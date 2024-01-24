Agnostiq, Inc.: Agnostiq Partners With Nexgen Cloud's Hyperstack Platform To Increase Covalent Cloud's GPU Capacity

The Hyperstack collaboration significantly increases the capacity and availability of AI infrastructure in the Covalent Cloud platform, making premium GPU hardware more accessible to end-users

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Agnostiq, Inc ., the Toronto-based advanced computing startup, today announced the integration of NexGen Cloud's Hyperstack GPU compute resources into its Covalent Cloud offering. Covalent Cloud customers will now gain seamless access to Hyperstack's growing fleet of premium GPU hardware including the NVIDIA H100, A100, L40, and more. This partnership significantly increases the amount of GPU resources available in the Covalent Cloud platform, while expanding Hyperstack's base of AI & Machine Learning users.

"In today's rapidly evolving landscape of AI applications, on-demand access to high-performance GPUs is crucial for numerous clients, particularly startups striving to develop cutting-edge AI applications. Our collaboration with Hyperstack and its industry leading infrastructure empowers these innovators to create what was once considered unimaginable," said Oktay Goktas, CEO at Agnostiq.

Covalent Cloud is uniquely positioned to help end-users gain access to scarce GPU resources by making more GPUs available on-demand, rather than forcing end-users to commit to multi-year contracts. Given Covalent Cloud's highly extensible and distributed architecture, it can leverage the supply made available by specialized cloud providers such as Hyperstack, not only the major public clouds. Covalent Cloud complements these offerings by adding additional services such as serverless functions, workflow orchestration, multi-cloud compatibility and more, all with a single line of Python code.

The outsize requirement for GPUs that power generative AI applications has made it extremely difficult for all but the largest consumers to access premium GPU hardware. As a result, many companies have been left searching for alternatives to the major public cloud providers to support their GPU workloads. Hyperstack, NexGen Cloud's GPU-as-a-Service offering has emerged as a leader among specialized cloud providers.

"We're committed to democratizing accelerated computing access worldwide by creating a safer, greener, and more cost-effective cloud," said Chris Starkey, CEO at NexGen Cloud, the company behind Hyperstack. "Our collaboration with Agnostiq combines top-tier hardware, ensuring capacity, availability, and user-friendliness, empowering the creation of groundbreaking AI applications. This marks a significant step towards fulfilling our mission."

Hyperstack is the ultimate self-service, on-demand GPUaaS Platform offering the H100, A100, L40 and more, delivering its services to some of the most promising AI start-ups in the world. Hyperstack is built for enterprise-grade GPU-acceleration and optimized for AI workloads, offering NexGen Cloud's enterprise-grade infrastructure to a wide spectrum of users, from SMEs to Blue-Chip corporations, Managed Service Providers, and tech enthusiasts. Hyperstack runs on 100% renewable energy and is powered by NVIDIA architecture, The platform supports a diverse range of high-intensity workloads, such as Generative AI, Large Language Modelling, machine learning, and rendering. Sign up for free and explore without barriers at www.hyperstack.cloud .

Agnostiq is developing Covalent , a unified platform for scaling AI/ML/HPC workloads across any cloud, on-premises, or hybrid configuration, at arbitrary scale. Covalent is available open source and as a managed cloud solution. Learn more at www.agnostiq.ai or www.covalent.xyz . Get access to Covalent Cloud here .

