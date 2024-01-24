Oportun: How to Cover Everyday Expenses in 2024

SAN CARLOS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / 2024 is here and adjusting to the fluctuating economic landscape has become a priority for many households. Dealing with everyday expenses requires a strategic perspective and efficient financial planning. Budgets, personal loans, and credit cards are some financial tools individuals can consider using to make everyday money management easier. Consider using these tools to financially manage 2024.

Create a Detailed Budget

One of the most effective ways to manage everyday expenses is by creating a budget for the household. Individuals and families can gain insight into their income, track spending, and make informed financial decisions using a budgeting app or a spreadsheet template.

Start by listing all sources of income and expenses, including rent or mortgage payments, groceries, utilities, transportation, and entertainment. Be sure to account for infrequent expenses like annual insurance premiums or car maintenance. Then, choose a budgeting method, such as the 50/30/20 rule or zero-based budget, to help plan out spending and set aside money for savings. Establishing a clear budget can help identify areas to cut back on spending and direct extra funds toward an emergency fund or investments. There are some nice smart phone apps designed to help you budget and may even be able to offer some useful insights into your spending and expenses.

You can also use a smart phone app to create a budget based off your bank account or credit card, which may simplify the budgeting process.

Consider a Personal Loan for Emergencies

Whether it's a sudden medical issue, emergency home repair, or unexpected car trouble, personal loans provide quick access to funds that can bridge financial gaps and alleviate stress. These financial tools often have a straightforward application process that takes no more than a few minutes. The approval time is usually relatively quick, which can be helpful when time is of the essence in covering an unforeseen expense. An application decision through Oportun is usually completed on the same day, and if approved, funds are delivered quickest through direct deposit, but can also be received by check in a store or by mail.

Personal loans are fairly versatile and borrowers are not limited to using them for emergencies. They can be used for almost any personal purpose.

Use a Credit Card for Daily Expenses

Credit cards are financial tools that enable cardholders to leverage credit to simplify making payments on goods and services. Credit cards can be used for gas, groceries, dining out, entertainment, utility bills, online shopping, and much more. Credit cards are convenient and widely accepted for both in-store and online purchases. They prevent cardholders from having to carry cash everywhere and are safer to use since cardholders can easily dispute fraudulent transactions. Credit card companies also keep track of transactions, which can be useful for budgeting or referencing how much an item cost.

Credit cards can be very helpful when the cardholder doesn't have cash at the time they need to take care of essential bills or purchases. Instead, cardholders can pay off their credit card balance once they receive their next paycheck or at the end of the billing cycle. Credit cards also help cardholders build a good credit history when used correctly.

The Bottom Line

Covering everyday expenses in 2024 doesn't have to be complicated. By creating a customized budget and using credit cards and personal loans responsibly, individuals can confidently manage day-to-day costs and navigate financial challenges. Remember that financial stability is an ongoing journey, and with the right strategies, weathering any storms along the way is possible.

