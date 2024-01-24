Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc.: Neptune Retains Stifel to Explore Strategic Alternatives for Sprout Organics

LAVAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. ("Neptune" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:NEPT), a consumer-packaged goods company focused on plant-based, sustainable and purpose-driven lifestyle brands, today announced the appointment of Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc. ("Stifel") to act as exclusive financial advisor to the Company's organic baby food and toddler brand, Sprout Foods Inc. ("Sprout Organics"), providing financial advisory, investment banking services, and strategic advice regarding the review of divestiture alternatives related to Sprout Organics.

Stifel brings a wealth of experience and expertise in the financial sector, having successfully facilitated numerous high-profile mergers, acquisitions, and structured deals. With a proven track record of navigating complex financial transactions, Stifel is well-positioned to guide Sprout Organics through the most effective path forward related to its strategic options. The Company initially communicated plans for a spinoff of Sprout Organics, but due to changing circumstances, leadership is working with Stifel actively to assess alternative strategies. Under the terms of the collaboration, Sprout Organics, Neptune and Stifel will work to evaluate available strategic options to unlock and maximize shareholder value.

The appointment is significant for Neptune, positioning the Company for enhanced market presence and increased competitiveness. As the details unfold, the Company remains committed to transparent communication with its stakeholders. Updates and announcements will be shared as they come, ensuring that stakeholders are kept well-informed and engaged throughout this dynamic process.

About Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

Neptune is a consumer-packaged goods company that aims to innovate health and wellness products. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Laval, Quebec with a United States headquarters in Jupiter, Florida, the company focuses on developing a portfolio of high-quality, affordable consumer products that align with the latest market trends for natural, sustainable, plant-based and purpose-driven lifestyle brands. The company's products are available in more than 29,000 retail locations and include well-known organic food and beverage brands such as Sprout Organics, Nosh, and Nurturme, as well as nutraceuticals brands like Biodroga and Forest Remedies. With its efficient and adaptable manufacturing and supply chain infrastructure, the company can quickly respond to consumer demand, and introduce new products through retail partners and e-commerce channels. Please visit neptunewellness.com for more details.

Disclaimer - Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other unknown factors that could cause the actual results of Neptune to be materially different from historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements which explicitly describe such risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements labeled with the terms "believes", "belief", "expects", "intends", "projects", "anticipates", "will", "should" or "plans" to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's expectations or beliefs regarding future events including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the timing of reporting quarterly results. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information or forward-looking statements in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The forward-looking statements and information included in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company does not undertake an obligation to publicly update such forward-looking information or forward-looking information to reflect new information, subsequent events or otherwise unless required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement and the "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information" section contained in Neptune's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and its subsequent filings, which are available on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml. All forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this news release. Neptune does not undertake to update any such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contacts:

media@neptunecorp.com

Investor Contacts:

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

neptune@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

SOURCE: Neptune Wellness Solutions, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com