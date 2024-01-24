Throtle, Inc.: Throtle Names Chris Neuner as Company President

The appointment follows a thorough search process with the mandate to find a next-generation leader with extensive healthcare and technology experience, capable of innovating and driving growth for years to come.

RED BANK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Throtle, the leading healthcare identity company, announced today that Chris Neuner has been appointed President of Throtle. The appointment follows a thorough search process with the mandate to find a next-generation leader with extensive healthcare and technology experience, capable of innovating and driving growth for years to come. Chris is a seasoned and highly successful business leader fully immersed in the digital healthcare marketing space. Prior to joining Throtle, Chris served as Chief Strategy Officer at PulsePoint where he was instrumental in developing the Programmatic Advertising Exchange into an industry-leading healthcare marketing technology company. Prior to his role at PulsePoint, Chris was a member of the executive team at QualityHealth that drove growth and successfully sold to Sharecare, Inc.

Throtle Names Chris Neuner as Company President

"With his depth of experience in healthcare, his passion for driving performance in the healthcare digital marketing space, and a proven track record of developing and inspiring his teams, Chris is the perfect leader to take Throtle forward and accelerate the company's growth," said Paul Chachko, CEO and Chairman of Throtle. "We worked diligently to find the right candidate to take Throtle into its next stage of growth and expansion, and we are confident Chris is that person; we couldn't be more pleased."

"I'm honored to be joining Throtle," said Neuner." With the rapid evolution of identity resolution in the healthcare space, addressability, accuracy and reach with compliance at scale have become mandatory. Throtle's ability to provide precise, data-driven solutions at scale to the healthcare space has proven to be a key differentiator in the market. Building upon the strong go-to-market foundation that Throtle has in place, I am excited to join the current leadership and play a key role in the next phase of growth for Throtle."

"As such and as a first order of business, I am also pleased to announce that Throtle has extended our relationship with PulsePoint into a multi-year partnership. We are incredibly excited about continuing to be a strategic partner to PulsePoint's roadmap."

"We have been working with Throtle for several years now and find their scale and accuracy unparalleled," said Konrad Gerszke, EVP of Platforms and Markets at Internet Brands. "Our collaboration is a key part in how we are supporting healthcare marketers in navigating a fragmenting identity landscape and the strategic challenges around campaign management, attribution, and measurement that come with it. We are looking forward to working with Chris in his new capacity and the team at Throtle."

About Throtle

Throtle is a healthcare identity resolution company trusted by leading healthcare companies, brands, and agencies. Throtle helps clients identify, activate, and measure customer and prospect campaigns. Throtle's identity solutions are the core to successful healthcare marketing initiatives, identifying the largest, most impactful audiences to drive better outcomes faster. We understand the delicate balance of data-driven marketing within the healthcare sector, which is why our powerful identity solutions combine innovation with industry compliance to empower your organization to validate patients and HCPs securely. Learn more at www.throtle.io

