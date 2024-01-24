Wood Mackenzie says the solar industry has reached a new stage in its evolution and is predicting around 350 GW of global solar installations annually for the next eight years. The research firm is also forecasting challenges for the solar manufacturing sector and long-awaited benefits from the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States.Analysis firm Wood Mackenzie forecasts the solar industry will shift from a high growth industry to a slower-growing, mature industry in 2024. According to predictions in a new report shared with pv magazine, annual average growth will be flat over the next eight ...

