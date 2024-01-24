Anzeige
24.01.2024 | 15:58
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SSW-Trading GmbH

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of SSW-Trading GmbH 
 on the 26th of January 2024.                          
SSW-Trading GmbH will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments.    
 Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be SEB. Trading Identity SSWM in INET 
 will not change. Clearing Member Identities for SSW-Trading GmbH will be as  
 follows:                                    
Member: SSW-Trading GmbH                            
INET memberID: SSWM                               
Clearing and settlement ID: 05295                        
Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 26th of January 2024        
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195                                      
                                        
Nasdaq Copenhagen

