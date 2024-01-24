Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Expansion of Membership on Nasdaq Copenhagen: SSW-Trading GmbH

Following change will take place in the exchange membership of SSW-Trading GmbH on the 26th of January 2024. SSW-Trading GmbH will expand trading to bilaterally cleared instruments. Custodian used on Nasdaq Copenhagen will be SEB. Trading Identity SSWM in INET will not change. Clearing Member Identities for SSW-Trading GmbH will be as follows: Member: SSW-Trading GmbH INET memberID: SSWM Clearing and settlement ID: 05295 Valid from date in Danish CSD system: On the 26th of January 2024 For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 2195 Nasdaq Copenhagen Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1190435