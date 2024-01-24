Everyware Honored in Esteemed Built In 2024 Best Places To Work Awards

This is Everyware's Third Time Winning Two of Built In's Austin Recognitions

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Everyware, a trusted name in customer engagement, billing, and payments, announces it was named a 'Best Places to Work' winner for a third consecutive year by Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards. Everyware ranked on the 100 Austin Best Places to Work and also on the Austin Best Startups to Work For. The annual awards program includes companies of all sizes, from startups to those in the enterprise, and honors both remote-first employers as well as companies in large tech markets across the U.S.

"Placing on Built In's Best Places to Work list for three years in a row is something we're exceptionally proud of because we continue to strive to create a company culture and environment that enables everyone to thrive," said Everyware Founder and CEO Austin Talley. "We'll continue to see that Everyware is one of the best places to work in Austin!"

Built In determines the winners of Best Places to Work based on an algorithm, using company data about compensation and benefits. To reflect the benefits candidates are searching for more frequently on Built In, the program also weighs criteria like remote and flexible work opportunities, programs for DEI and other people-first cultural offerings.

"I'd like to extend our heartfelt congratulations to the 2024 Best Places to Work winners," says Built In Founder and CEO Maria Christopoulos Katris. "I am truly inspired by these companies that have risen to the challenge of fostering a positive work environment, maintaining a strong brand, and ensuring employee satisfaction. The future is filled with promise and we are so excited to see what lies ahead."

Everyware continues to hire and attract talent in the local Austin market, getting the attention of top talent thanks to its company culture. To view and apply for current career opportunities at Everyware, visit everyware.applytojob.com/apply.

For more information, visit Everyware at Everyware.com or follow on Facebook, X, Instagram and LinkedIn.

ABOUT EVERYWARE

Everyware is a leading customer payments and engagement company based in Austin, Texas. Launched in 2015, the company provides services to more than 9,000 merchants, ISVs, ISOs and resellers across multiple verticals including healthcare, travel, utilities, not-for-profit, and automotive. The platform provides a simple, fast, and secure way to move money while enhancing the ability for merchants to communicate with their customers in real-time with text messaging. It saves them money by improving cash flow and reducing paper billing costs, chargebacks, and fraud. Additionally, Everyware works alongside existing systems for easy integration. For more information, visit Everyware.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN

Built In is creating the largest candidate generation platform for technology professionals globally. Monthly, millions of the industry's most in-demand professionals visit the site from across the world. They rely on our platform to stay ahead of tech trends and news, learn skills to accelerate their careers and find opportunities at companies whose values they share. Built In also serves thousands of innovative companies from startups to the Fortune 500. By putting their stories in front of our uniquely engaged audience, we help them reach otherwise hard-to-hire tech professionals. www.builtin.com.

ABOUT BUILT IN'S BEST PLACES TO WORK

Built In's annual Best Places to Work program honors companies with the best total rewards packages across the U.S. and in the following tech hubs: Atlanta, Austin, Boston, Chicago, Colorado, Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC. Best Places to Work is distinct because its algorithm selects tech companies that build their offerings specifically around what tech professionals value in a workplace. Winners are announced in early January 2024. https://employers.builtin.com/best-places-to-work/.

MEDIA CONTACTS FOR EVERYWARE:

Tyler Sminkey | 786-390-8510 | tyler@jwipr.com

Jessica Wade Pfeffer | 305-804-8424 | jessica@jwipr.com

SOURCE: Everyware

View the original press release on accesswire.com