Interactive Kiosk Market worth $48.8 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global interactive kiosk market was valued at USD 31.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 48.8 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The rise in demand for interactive kiosk systems is attributed to the rising demand for self-service in banking and financial services, enhanced applications over conventional services, and enhanced shopping experience for customers.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Interactive Kiosk Market"

120 - Tables

72 - Figures

230 - Pages

Interactive Kiosk Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $ 31.8 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $ 48.8 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% Market Size Available for 2020-2029 Forecast Period 2023-2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Offering, Type, Location, Panel Size, Vertical and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Rising usage of tablets and mobile kiosks for online shopping Key Market Opportunities Integration of intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator technology Key Market Drivers Enhanced applications over conventional services

By Offering: software & services segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The software & services segment accounted for the larger share of ~64% of the interactive kiosk market in 2029. The software enables the user to interact with hardware and perform tasks. In interactive kiosks, software solutions allow customers to access required information through a user interface; different software solutions can be deployed to design customized interactive kiosks for meeting the specific requirements of the customers with improved security. Also, interactive kiosks need timely maintenance. Services offered in the interactive kiosk market include planning, deployment, installation, training, maintenance, system/program upgrade, and technical support.

By Location: Indoor segment to account for the larger market share in the forecasted year.

Indoor segment accounted for the larger share of ~65% of the interactive kiosk market in 2029. Indoor kiosks are designed to enhance user convenience, streamline processes, and provide information efficiently. These kiosks are designed to provide information, services, or transactions to users without the need for direct human assistance. When a business is short on space, an indoor interactive kiosk can be a viable alternative. Desktop kiosks are perfect for environments with limited floor and wall space and for locations that need flexibility.

By Panel size: The 17" to 32" segment to account for the larger market share in the forecasted year.

The 17" to 32" segment accounted for the largest market share of ~36% in 2029. These kiosks are widely used in various verticals and currently holds a larger market share. In restaurants, these kiosks are used as menu boards to display prices, ingredients, and waiting time for customers' orders. In the healthcare sector, many interactive healthcare smart displays are specially designed for the hospital environment. Companies offering interactive kiosks with 17" to 32" panel sizes include KIOSK Information Systems (US); Source Technologies (US); Olea Kiosks (US); Frank Mayer & Associates, Inc. (US); and Embross (Canada).

By Type: vending kiosk accounted for the largest market share of in the forecasted year.

The vending kiosk accounted for the largest market share of ~64% in 2029. The growth is attributes to vending kiosk as they offer instant gratification, eliminating the need to wait in line at traditional stores. This is particularly appealing to busy individuals with hectic schedules. Fast-paced lifestyles and increased urbanization drive the demand for convenient and readily available food and beverage options. As these factors continue to evolve, we can expect the demand for vending machines to rise even further in the years to come.

By Vertical: transportation segment accounts for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

Transportation segment accounted for the larger share of ~23% of the interactive kiosk market, by vertical, in 2023. Transportation interactive kiosks empower passengers to independently access and manage various services, such as ticketing, check-in, and information retrieval, reducing the burden on traditional service counters and enhancing overall operational efficiency. These kiosks serve as integral components of smart transportation systems, providing real-time information, promoting sustainability, and contributing to the optimization of urban mobility. As cities strive to modernize their transportation networks, the adoption of interactive kiosks becomes a strategic imperative to meet the evolving needs of tech-savvy and time-conscious commuters.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the interactive kiosk market during the forecast period.

North America held the largest share of ~36% in the interactive kiosk industry in 2029. The interactive kiosk market in North America is driven by various factors, such as the rising need to reduce waiting times, increasing requirement for order accuracy, growing focus of retail stores on improving business efficiency, as well as high living standards compared to other regions. Interactive kiosk manufacturers in North America are focused on manufacturing precise and fast kiosks.

Key Players

The key companies that offer interactive kiosk companies include NCR VOYIX Corporation (US), Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated. (US), GLORY LTD. (Japan), KIOSK Information Systems (US), Olea Kiosks Inc., (US).

