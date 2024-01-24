Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.: Gaucho Group Holdings Anticipates Revenue Surge Amid Argentina's Monetary Shift

Milei's Dollarization Strategy Can Mean Significant Revenue Increases For Company Assets

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the 'Company' or 'Gaucho Holdings'), today announced its robust outlook in response to Argentina's progressive economic reforms under President Javier Milei. With plans to ultimately transition to a dollarized economy, this policy shift is anticipated to more than double the Company's income in pesos, thereby significantly benefiting cash flow.

At Gaucho Holdings' esteemed properties such as Algodon Mansion in Buenos Aires and Algodon Wine Estates Resort in San Rafael Mendoza, the Company's strategy of charging in USD while incurring expenses in pesos positions it to potentially realize a considerable uptick in revenue. This structure could yield an increase of hundreds of thousands of USD per year in positive cash flow.

Regarding the progression of Milei's dollarization initiative, it is important to note that while the immediate plan involves a necessary devaluation of the peso, the ultimate goal remains to transition to a dollarized economy. This strategy aligns with Milei's broader economic reform agenda, aiming to stabilize the Argentine economy by curbing its high inflation rates.

Scott Mathis, CEO and Founder of Gaucho Group Holdings, provided a comprehensive overview of the situation: "In the immediate future, spanning about 6 to 8 months, we anticipate a substantial benefit from our USD rates against our labor costs in ARS, which represent a significant portion of our expenses. However, looking ahead to the next 10 to 12 months, we expect these advantages might reduce or possibly even disappear as labor unions in Argentina are likely to seek wage increases in response to economic changes. Despite these challenges, the first 8 months should witness a positive economic impact due to President Milei's pivotal reforms. The year 2024 is shaping up to be challenging, yet it presents opportunities, particularly in the real estate sector, which is poised to become a key driver of economic activity. Additionally, the banking sector's role in offering reasonable lending rates will be crucial during this period. We are committed to playing a significant role in this dynamic and evolving economic landscape, contributing to and thriving amidst these transformative changes."

