U.S. Bank Celebrates the Year of the Dragon With Red Envelopes, Calendars

The bank continues tradition of ringing in Lunar New Year with customized calendars, community partnerships and donuts in select Southern California locations

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / U.S. Bank

Originally published on U.S. Bank company blog

2024 is the Year of the Dragon - the Wood Dragon, to be precise. This year the two-week-long Chinese New Year holiday begins on February 10, 2024, and U.S. Bank is celebrating across its footprint with employees, clients and communities.

"Lunar New Year is such an important celebration, and we are recognizing it in a number of different ways," said Sekou Kaalund, executive vice president, head of branch banking for U.S. Bank. "The Year of the Dragon symbolizes power, nobleness, honor, luck and success. We are excited this year to offer our red envelopes and customized calendars in our branches, as well as support various community celebrations. Happy Lunar New Year!"

This year, U.S. Bank has created several opportunities for everyone to celebrate the Year of the Dragon, including:??

Digital Red Envelopes: Gifting a red envelope with lucky money is a hallmark of Lunar New Year. Whether family and friends are across the street or across the country, Zelle® in the U.S. Bank Mobile App makes it safe and easy to continue this tradition with those you know and trust by sending one of our exclusive Lunar New Year e-card designs. Best of all, Zelle® is free for U.S. Bank clients.

Gifting a red envelope with lucky money is a hallmark of Lunar New Year. Whether family and friends are across the street or across the country, Zelle® in the U.S. Bank Mobile App makes it safe and easy to continue this tradition with those you know and trust by sending one of our exclusive Lunar New Year e-card designs. Best of all, Zelle® is free for U.S. Bank clients. 2024 Calendars and U.S. Bank Red Envelopes: Visit select local branches to pick up an exclusive 2024 Year of the Dragon wall calendar and red envelopes with the theme of "soaring into action." Supplies are limited and available at select locations. The calendar artwork is available as wallpaper for digital devices and can be downloaded at usbank.com/yearofthedragon (in English).

Visit select local branches to pick up an exclusive 2024 Year of the Dragon wall calendar and red envelopes with the theme of "soaring into action." Supplies are limited and available at select locations. The calendar artwork is available as wallpaper for digital devices and can be downloaded at (in English). Financial Guidance: To help everyone plan for a prosperous year, U.S. Bank offers in-person and digital services including cobrowsing (in English) live with a banker and appointment scheduling (in English).

To help everyone plan for a prosperous year, U.S. Bank offers in-person and digital services including (in English) live with a banker and Community Partnerships: In addition to celebrating with clients, U.S. Bank partners with community organizations across the country and is proud to support community events, festivals and parades celebrating Lunar New Year, including: Jan. 27-28: Lunar New Year Festival (Monterey Park, California) Feb. 18: Lunar New Year Parade & Festival (Chicago) Feb. 18: Alhambra Lunar New Year Festival (Alhambra, California) Feb. 24: Lunar New Year Celebration (Seattle) Feb. 24-25: Chinese New Year Festival and Parade (San Francisco)

In addition to celebrating with clients, U.S. Bank partners with community organizations across the country and is proud to support community events, festivals and parades celebrating Lunar New Year, including:

U.S. Bank will also be giving away donuts from California Donuts at designated branch locations in Southern California on February 9, 2024, while supplies last. Those locations include:

Arcadia (1400 S. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia, California)

Alhambra (2400 W. Commonwealth Ave., Alhambra, California)

City of Industry (17501 Colima Rd. STE A, City of Industry, California)

Hacienda Heights (2040 S. Hacienda Blvd., Hacienda Heights, California)

San Gabriel (401 E. Valley Blvd., San Gabriel, California)

San Marino (2300 Huntington Dr., San Marino, California)

Additionally, U.S. Bank clients can receive a free donut from California Donuts Bakery in Los Angeles on February 9, 2024, while supplies last.

U.S. Bank has a long history of supporting Asian customers and communities through partnerships and grant efforts with the Chinatown Community Development Corporation in San Francisco, Pacific Asian Consortium in Employment in Los Angeles, Asian Business Association Inland Empire and San Diego chapters, Chinese American Service League in Chicago and the Las Vegas Asian Chamber of Commerce.



Visit usbank.com/lunarnewyear (in English) for more information.

About U.S. Bank

U.S. Bancorp, with approximately 75,000 employees and $668 billion in assets as of September 30, 2023, is the parent company of U.S. Bank National Association. Headquartered in Minneapolis, the company serves millions of customers locally, nationally and globally through a diversified mix of businesses including consumer banking, business banking, commercial banking, institutional banking, payments and wealth management. U.S. Bancorp has been recognized for its approach to digital innovation, community partnerships and customer service, including being named one of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies and Fortune's most admired superregional bank. To learn more, please visit the U.S. Bancorp website at usbank.com and click on "About Us."

To send and receive money in minutes with Zelle®, you must have an eligible U.S. bank account and have a U.S. mobile number registered in your online and mobile banking profile for at least three calendar days. Transactions between enrolled consumers typically occur in minutes. Zelle® and the Zelle® related marks are wholly owned by Early Warning Services, LLC and are used herein under license. Some services may only be available in English.

Deposit products offered by U.S. Bank National Association. Member FDIC.

The February illustration from the custom U.S. Bank 2024 Year of the Dragon wall calendar, available at branches and as a digital download.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from U.S. Bank on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: U.S. Bank

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/us-bank

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: U.S. Bank

View the original press release on accesswire.com