Finolex Industries Limited, a leading player in the Indian PVC pipes and fittings industry, and its CSR partner, the Mukul Madhav Foundation, proudly announce Title Sponsorship for the upcoming physical disability Cricket T20i Trophy 2024. England's Physically Disabled Cricket Association (EPDCA) will embark on its first-ever India tour from 28 January 2024 to 6 February 2024, marking a historic moment in the sport's history. Under the aegis of Differently Abled Cricket Council of India (DCCI) supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the five match T20i series will be played in Ahmedabad with the finals in the main Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium.

This strategic partnership is driven by DCCI and EPDCA with a shared commitment to champion inclusivity. By leveraging the power of sports, the two organisations aim to eradicate stigmas surrounding disability and foster an atmosphere of equitable society. To this effect, team India will be proudly wearing the jersey kit sponsored by MMF and Finolex Industries, who have come together to wholeheartedly support these endeavours.

Mrs. Ritu Prakash Chhabria, Managing Trustee of the Mukul Madhav Foundation CSR Committee Chairperson of Finolex Industries, stated: "I take this opportunity to thank Shri Jay Shah, Secretary, BCCI, for giving us the opportunity to partner with this crucial cause. We are thrilled to be the sponsors for physical disability T20i Trophy 2024 a tournament which is in line with our mission to create a barrier-free world where individuals with disabilities can thrive as well as prosper. Mukul Madhav Foundation is at the forefront of disability rehabilitation and empowerment, with a rich history of positively impacting the lives of over 9,000 individuals with disabilities. As we all know, sports have the transformative power to shatter stereotypes and embrace our brothers and sisters with disability in our day-to-day lives. I believe that this tour will be a catalyst for positive change, paving the way for a more inclusive society."

For the last ten years, MMF has partnered with Finolex Limited in an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of individuals with disabilities. This collaboration extends beyond a singular focus on cerebral palsy, a cause close to the Foundation's heart but encompasses a diverse spectrum of programs designed to empower differently abled individuals.

Recognizing the potential of international alliances and expertise, five years ago MMF expanded its operations in the UK showcasing its steadfast commitment to impactful work. Now a registered UK charity, MMF UK tackles challenges both locally and in India, demonstrating the reach and effectiveness of its collaborations.

