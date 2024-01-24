Ready for Action: VR Extraction Shooter 'Ghosts of Tabor' graduates to Meta Quest Store on February 8: Beyond Frames

More than 500K unique players and $10M in revenue achieved on Meta Quest + Steam to date

STOCKHOLM and PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Following nearly a year of basic training on App Lab, Beyond Frames Entertainment and Combat Waffle Studios have set their sights on the Meta Quest Store for the critically acclaimed VR extraction shooter Ghosts of Tabor. The game will graduate from App Lab on February 8 on Meta Quest, and continues to be available in Early Access on Steam. Releases on PlayStation VR2 and Pico will follow later this year.

"We started Combat Waffle with 9 people, new to the VR development scene, and with a dream - to bring our love of extraction shooters to VR," said Scott Albright, founder and CEO of Combat Waffle Studios. "It's hard to believe that only 22 months after launching our studio, we've amassed such a massive and dedicated community. In the last month alone we saw more than 120,000 players on active duty. It just goes to show that if you want to play something that doesn't exist yet, chances are that other people do too - so you should go out and make it yourself!"

"Combat Waffle has truly delivered something exciting to the VR community and proven that concepts from PC and console games can be translated over to immersive platforms with care and dedication," said Maeva Sponbergs, Head of Publishing, Beyond Frames Entertainment. "The appreciation of the depth of gameplay and continuous player engagement in Ghosts of Tabor is a true testament to the maturity and growth potential of audiences in VR. Today's graduation announcement is a huge milestone for the team - but as with any graduation, this is just the start of a much bigger journey. Ghosts of Tabor remains in active development, and will continue to grow, refine, and adapt to players in a live service environment. There's plenty more excitement to come!"

Ghosts of Tabor is an extraction survival FPS shooter, combining PvP and PvE, and has been a top seller in early access, achieving $10M+ in combined revenue from App Lab and Steam and amassing more than half a million unique players to date thanks to its fully loaded approach to scavenging, looting, crafting and combat. The game also features an unparalleled degree of realism in weaponry, with armaments modeled after their real-world counterparts that require reloading and firing techniques that mirror how each weapon is handled authentically.

Ghosts of Tabor supports squads of up to 3 players in cooperative multiplayer and can be purchased for $19.99 through January 31 on App Lab and Steam VR. Pre-orders for the graduated version will be available on the Meta Quest Store for $24.99 shortly after. Ghosts of Tabor on Steam will also retail for $24.99 effective on the same date. All users who purchased the game on App Lab will automatically own Ghosts of Tabor on the Meta Quest Store beginning February 8. To learn more, follow Ghosts of Tabor on Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and Discord, or visit ghostsoftabor.com.

ABOUT BEYOND FRAMES

Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Beyond Frames is an XR-focused publisher with its development studios Cortopia, Moon Mode and partner studio Odd Raven. Offering creative and technical consulting, funding, marketing and publishing services, Beyond Frames partners with studios creating amazing XR products such as Ghosts of Tabor (Combat Waffle Studios), Outta Hand (Capricia Productions), ARK and ADE (Castello Inc.), Silhouette (Team Panoptes) and Mixture (Played With Fire), Beyond Frames Entertainment AB (publ) is listed on the Swedish Spotlight Stock Market, ISIN: SE0011614965.

ABOUT COMBAT WAFFLE

Combat Waffle Studios founded in 2022 and is a United States military veteran-owned games studio debuting with the hit VR extraction shooter, Ghosts of Tabor. Headquartered in sunny Florida, the team brings their expertise from various corners of the world with a mission to craft virtual reality games players have been demanding. CWS has a growing portfolio of novel and in-depth VR experiences in development for both on Meta Quest platforms and SteamVR. Upcoming releases include titles Grim and Silent North. Read more about Combat Waffle Studios here: https://combatwaffle.com/

