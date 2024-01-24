SOUTHFIELD, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sterling Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBT) ("Sterling" or the "Company"), the holding company of Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B. (the "Bank"), today reported its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2023 Highlights

Fourth quarter net income of $5.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share; full year net income of $7.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share

Fourth quarter net interest margin of 2.52%; full year net interest margin of 2.68%

Fourth quarter provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(4.4) million; full year provision for (recovery of) credit losses of $(8.5) million

Nonperforming assets of $9.0 million, or 0.37% of total assets

Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total loans of 2.18%

Total gross loans of $1.3 billion

Fourth quarter non-interest expense of $12.8 million; full year non-interest expense of $65.7 million

Total deposits of $2.0 billion

Shareholders' equity of $327.7 million

Company's consolidated and Bank's leverage ratio of 13.95% and 13.38%, respectively

The Company reported net income of $5.1 million, or $0.10 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $0.3 million, or $0.01 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $7.4 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $(14.2) million, or $(0.28) per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Thomas M. O'Brien, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer commented:

"Sterling's fourth quarter reflects continuing improvement in our expense management as the government investigations directed at Sterling have been resolved. However, we continued to bear expenses from certain indemnified individuals who are responding to government inquiries. In the fourth quarter, those expenses were approximately $0.7 million, which was more than offset by the receipt of $3.8 million of insurance reimbursements for certain prior invoices. Our directors and officers insurance covering these matters was ultimately exhausted with these payments, and we do not expect any future defense costs to be covered by insurance. We will also continue to bear modest legal, compliance and administrative costs related to our commitments under the Plea Agreement with the DOJ. Our loan portfolio declined throughout the year as we have not introduced new lending products, yet we generally maintained our total assets by increasing our short-term liquid assets at rates above our funding costs. Resulting net income for the quarter and the year further enhanced our strong capital position.

Going forward, we believe the impact of the elevated interest rate environment, particularly on deposit prices, will not likely improve in the near-term, although the pace of the rise in deposit costs has slowed. We continually evaluate our strategic position and alternatives, and currently believe that prevailing economic conditions and the lack of a robust capital market for community banks create significant limitations on pursuing a new strategic direction. Accordingly, we have elected to be patient and wait for market conditions to improve before pursuing new strategies. This approach could also create opportunities for potential strategic combinations. In the meantime, we believe we have positioned Sterling well to protect our strengths, namely: strong capital, strong liquidity and solid credit quality."

Balance Sheet

Total Assets - Total assets were $2.4 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $30.7 million, or 1%, from September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $28.7 million, or 1%, from December 31, 2022.

Cash and due from banks increased $14.3 million, or 3%, to $578.0 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $563.6 million at September 30, 2023 and increased $198.2 million, or 52%, from $379.8 million at December 31, 2022. Debt securities, all of which are available for sale, increased $20.9 million, or 5%, to $419.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $398.3 million at September 30, 2023 and increased $75.7 million, or 22%, from $343.6 million at December 31, 2022.

Total gross loans held for investment of $1.3 billion at December 31, 2023 declined $68.2 million, or 5%, from September 30, 2023 and declined $309.9 million, or 19%, from $1.7 billion at December 31, 2022.

Total Deposits - Total deposits were $2.0 billion at December 31, 2023, a decrease of $36.7 million, or 2%, from September 30, 2023 and an increase of $49.9 million, or 3%, from December 31, 2022.

Money market, savings and NOW deposits of $1.1 billion decreased $32.2 million, or 3%, from September 30, 2023 and increased $56.3 million, or 5%, compared to December 31, 2022. Time deposits of $873.2 million at December 31, 2023 increased $1.1 million compared to September 30, 2023 and increased $11.5 million, or 1%, compared to December 31, 2022. Noninterest-bearing deposits of $35.2 million decreased $5.5 million, or 14%, compared to September 30, 2023 and decreased $17.8 million, or 34%, compared to December 31, 2022. We did not have any brokered deposits at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, or December 31, 2022. The ratio of total estimated uninsured deposits to total deposits was 21.5%, 21.4% and 20.6% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Our current strategy is to continue to offer market interest rates on our deposit products to maintain our existing customer base and our liquidity position.

Borrowings - Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings were $50 million at December 31, 2023, which were unchanged from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022. In the third quarter of 2023, the Company redeemed all of its subordinated notes with an aggregate outstanding principal balance of $65.0 million at a redemption price equal to 100% of the outstanding principal amount plus accrued interest.

Capital - Total shareholders' equity was $327.7 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $316.1 million at September 30, 2023 and $312.6 million at December 31, 2022. The increase in shareholders' equity since September 30, 2023 is primarily attributable to a $5.8 million reduction in the unrealized loss on our investment securities portfolio included in accumulated other comprehensive loss as a result of lower market yields of U.S. Treasury securities with longer maturities during the fourth quarter of 2023, along with net income of $5.1 million for the fourth quarter.

At December 31, 2023, the Company's consolidated and the Bank's leverage ratio were 13.95% and 13.38%, respectively. The Company and the Bank elected to opt into the Community Bank Leverage Ratio framework, effective January 1, 2023. As such, each of the Company and the Bank is required to maintain a Tier 1 leverage ratio of greater than 9.0% to be considered to have satisfied the minimum regulatory capital requirements as well as the capital ratio requirements to be considered well capitalized for regulatory purposes.

Asset Quality and Recovery of Credit Losses - A recovery of credit losses of $(4.4) million was recorded for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to a recovery of credit losses of $(1.9) million for the third quarter of 2023. The recovery of credit losses during the fourth quarter primarily reflects general improvement in our economic forecast as well as the decline in our loan portfolio from the prior period. The allowance for credit losses was $29.4 million, $34.3 million and $45.5 million, or 2.18%, 2.42% and 2.74% of total loans held for investment, at December 31. 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

Recoveries during the fourth and third quarter of 2023 were $64 thousand and $1 thousand, respectively, with no charge offs in either quarter.

Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 totaled $9.0 million, or 0.37% of total assets, compared to $6.2 million, or 0.25% of total assets, at September 30, 2023, primarily due to an increase of $3.9 million in nonaccrual residential real estate loans, partially offset by the extension of a $1.1 million construction loan in the fourth quarter which was over 90 days past its maturity at September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets at December 31, 2023 declined by $29.3 million, or 77%, from December 31, 2022 mainly due to the sale of nonperforming and chronically delinquent residential real estate loans in the second quarter of 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin - Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.1 million compared to $16.0 million for the prior quarter of 2023 and $18.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin of 2.52% for the fourth quarter of 2023 decreased from the prior quarter's net interest margin of 2.62% and decreased from the net interest margin of 3.09% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the prior quarter was primarily due to the decline in the average balance of our loan portfolio of $69.4 million, or 5%, during the fourth quarter and a 26 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits during the same period, partially offset by a 9 and 39 basis point increase in the average yields on loans and investments, respectively. The decrease in net interest income during the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the fourth quarter of 2022 was primarily due to a 204 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by a 95 basis point increase in the average yield on total interest-earning assets during the same period.

Net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $65.0 million, a decrease of $13.8 million from the year ended December 31, 2022. The net interest margin of 2.68% for the year ended December 31, 2023 decreased from the prior year's net interest margin of 3.06%. The decrease in net interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 is primarily attributable to a 216 basis point increase in the average rate paid on interest-bearing deposits, reflecting the effects of the increasing rate environment during 2022 which continued into the first half of 2023. This was partially offset by the impact of a 365 basis point increase in the average yield of other interest-earning assets (primarily cash and cash equivalents) and 136 basis point increase in the average yield on investment securities. Interest income on loans decreased $0.7 million primarily due to the impact of a $315.2 million, or 17%, decline in the average balance of loans, despite a 96 basis point increase in the average yield on loans.

Non-Interest Income - Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.2 million compared to $0.4 million for the prior quarter and $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-interest income for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $2.8 million, an increase of $1.5 million from $1.3 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily attributable to a $1.6 million gain on the sale of all loans that were held for sale, comprised primarily of nonperforming and chronically delinquent residential real estate loans, which occurred in the second quarter of 2023.

Non-Interest Expense - Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $12.8 million, a decrease of $4.9 million, or 28%, compared to $17.7 million for the third quarter of 2023, and a decrease of $24.3 million, or 65%, compared to $37.1 million the fourth quarter of 2022. The decrease compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily due to a $5.2 million decrease in professional fees. During the fourth quarter of 2023, we received $3.8 million from our insurance carriers for expenses previously incurred relating to the government investigations which was primarily due to ongoing investigations against selected individuals and our decision to cover legal costs with respect to certain of these individuals. Professional fees also decreased as the Office of Comptroller of the Currency and U.S. Department of Justice (the "DOJ") investigations into the Company and Bank were resolved. We expect to incur future legal expenses relating to ongoing government investigations against selected individuals, which will not be covered by our insurance carriers as the policy limits have been reached.

Non-interest expense for the year ended December 31, 2023 was $65.7 million, a decrease of $31.9 million, or 33%, compared to $97.6 million for the year ended December 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily attributable to an $18.2 million provision for contingent losses recognized during the fourth quarter of 2022 reflecting our revised estimate of the financial impact of the resolution of the DOJ investigation. Professional fees were $13.8 million lower in 2023 compared to 2022 due in part to receiving $5.9 million more in 2023 compared to 2022 in payments from our insurance carriers for expenses previously incurred relating to the government investigations. Professional fees for 2023 also decreased as the government investigations against the Company and Bank were resolved. Other expenses declined $2.4 million, or 24%, in 2023 primarily due to a $2.3 million loss in 2022 to record the fair value discount on $65.6 million of repurchased Advantage Loan Program loans. Salaries and employee benefits expense in the year ended December 31, 2023 increased $2.4 million, or 7%, primarily due to a $4.0 million reversal in the second quarter of 2022 of liabilities upon the surrender of certain split-dollar and company-owned life insurance policies.

Income Tax Expense - For the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company recorded income tax expense of $3.1 million, or an effective tax rate of 30%, which differs slightly from our statutory rate of 28% due primarily to non-deductible compensation and other non-deductible expenses. For the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company recorded an income tax expense of $6.6 million on a loss before income taxes of $(7.6) million. Our income tax expense for the year ended December 31, 2022 included $3.6 million in income tax on the increase in the cash surrender value of certain split-dollar and company-owned life insurance policies as a result of the surrender of these policies and the effect of the provision for contingent losses in 2022 being non-deductible.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Consolidated Financial Highlights (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended At and for the Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net income (loss) $ 5,063 $ 314 $ (18,433 ) $ 7,413 $ (14,194 ) Income (loss) per share, diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.28 ) Net interest income $ 15,105 $ 15,994 $ 18,521 $ 64,959 $ 78,802 Net interest margin 2.52 % 2.62 % 3.09 % 2.68 % 3.06 % Non-interest income $ 213 $ 384 $ 248 $ 2,786 $ 1,347 Non-interest expense $ 12,830 $ 17,702 $ 37,110 $ 65,710 $ 97,648 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses $ 1,319,568 $ 1,382,860 $ 1,613,385 $ 1,319,568 $ 1,613,385 Total deposits $ 2,003,986 $ 2,040,658 $ 1,954,037 $ 2,003,986 $ 1,954,037 Asset Quality Nonperforming loans $ 8,973 $ 6,182 $ 33,725 $ 8,973 $ 33,725 Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.18 % 2.42 % 2.74 % 2.18 % 2.74 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 329 % 681 % 135 % 329 % 135 % Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding 0.66 % 0.36 % 2.03 % 0.66 % 2.03 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.02 )% 0.40 % 0.06 % Recovery of credit losses $ (4,357 ) $ (1,942 ) $ (179 ) $ (8,527 ) $ (9,934 ) Net charge offs (recoveries) $ (64 ) $ (1 ) $ (281 ) $ 5,945 $ 1,150 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 0.83 % 0.05 % (3.01 )% 0.30 % (0.54 )% Return on average shareholders' equity 6.34 % 0.39 % (22.15 )% 2.35 % (4.19 )% Efficiency ratio (1) 83.76 % 108.08 % 197.72 % 97.00 % 121.83 % Yield on average interest-earning assets 5.49 % 5.39 % 4.54 % 5.23 % 3.88 % Cost of average interest-bearing liabilities 3.47 % 3.24 % 1.74 % 3.02 % 0.98 % Net interest spread 2.02 % 2.15 % 2.80 % 2.21 % 2.90 % Capital Ratios(2)(3) Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios - Consolidated: Tier 1 (core) capital to average total assets (leverage ratio) 13.95 % 13.42 % 13.54 % 13.95 % 13.54 % Regulatory and Other Capital Ratios - Bank: Tier 1 (core) capital to average total assets (leverage ratio) 13.38 % 12.93 % 16.56 % 13.38 % 16.56 % (1) Efficiency ratio is computed as the ratio of non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (2) December 31, 2023 capital ratios are estimated. (3) Effective January 1, 2023, the Company and Bank elected to opt into the community bank leverage ratio framework.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, % December 31, % (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 change 2022 change Assets Cash and due from banks $ 577,967 $ 563,622 3 % $ 379,798 52 % Interest-bearing time deposits with other banks 5,226 1,174 N/M 934 N/M Debt securities available for sale 419,213 398,302 5 % 343,558 22 % Equity securities 4,703 4,505 4 % 4,642 1 % Loans held for sale - - N/M 7,725 (100 )% Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $29,404, $34,267 and $45,464 1,319,568 1,382,860 (5 )% 1,613,385 (18 )% Accrued interest receivable 8,509 8,854 (4 )% 7,829 9 % Mortgage servicing rights, net 1,542 1,631 (5 )% 1,794 (14 )% Leasehold improvements and equipment, net 5,430 5,583 (3 )% 6,301 (14 )% Operating lease right-of-use assets 11,454 12,197 (6 )% 14,800 (23 )% Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 18,923 18,923 0 % 20,288 (7 )% Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 9,048 9,001 1 % - N/M Company-owned life insurance 8,711 8,658 1 % 8,501 2 % Deferred tax asset, net 16,959 22,475 (25 )% 23,704 (28 )% Other assets 8,750 8,888 (2 )% 11,476 (24 )% Total assets $ 2,416,003 $ 2,446,673 (1 )% $ 2,444,735 (1 )% Liabilities Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 35,245 $ 40,780 (14 )% $ 53,041 (34 )% Interest-bearing deposits 1,968,741 1,999,878 (2 )% 1,900,996 4 % Total deposits 2,003,986 2,040,658 (2 )% 1,954,037 3 % Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 50,000 50,000 0 % 50,000 0 % Subordinated notes, net - - N/M 65,271 (100 )% Operating lease liabilities 12,537 13,317 (6 )% 15,990 (22 )% Other liabilities 21,757 26,595 (18 )% 46,810 (54 )% Total liabilities 2,088,280 2,130,570 (2 )% 2,132,108 (2 )% Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock, authorized 10,000,000 shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - - - - Common stock, no par value, authorized 500,000,000 shares; shares issued and outstanding 52,070,361, 52,072,631 and 50,795,871 84,323 84,323 0 % 83,295 1 % Additional paid-in capital 16,660 15,882 5 % 14,808 13 % Retained earnings 241,964 236,901 2 % 234,049 3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss (15,224 ) (21,003 ) 28 % (19,525 ) 22 % Total shareholders' equity 327,723 316,103 4 % 312,627 5 % Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,416,003 $ 2,446,673 (1 )% $ 2,444,735 (1 )% N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, % December 31, % December 31, December 31, % (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2023 2023 change 2022 change 2023 2022 change Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 20,969 $ 21,663 (3 )% $ 21,786 (4 )% $ 86,684 $ 87,375 (1 )% Interest and dividends on investment securities and restricted stock 3,800 3,134 21 % 2,293 66 % 12,056 6,426 88 % Interest on interest-bearing cash deposits 8,159 8,081 1 % 3,200 N/M 28,049 6,131 N/M Total interest income 32,928 32,878 0 % 27,279 21 % 126,789 99,932 27 % Interest expense Interest on deposits 17,572 16,391 7 % 6,922 N/M 57,109 14,992 N/M Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 251 250 0 % 250 0 % 994 1,169 (15 )% Interest on subordinated notes - 243 (100 )% 1,586 (100 )% 3,727 4,969 (25 )% Total interest expense 17,823 16,884 6 % 8,758 N/M 61,830 21,130 N/M Net interest income 15,105 15,994 (6 )% 18,521 (18 )% 64,959 78,802 (18 )% Recovery of credit losses (4,357 ) (1,942 ) N/M (179 ) N/M (8,527 ) (9,934 ) 14 % Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 19,462 17,936 9 % 18,700 4 % 73,486 88,736 (17 )% Non-interest income Service charges and fees 75 97 (23 )% 84 (11 )% 344 435 (21 )% Gain (loss) on sale of investment securities (111 ) - N/M 32 N/M (113 ) 32 N/M Gain (loss) on sale of loans held for sale (72 ) - N/M (57 ) (26 )% 1,623 143 N/M Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 198 (137 ) N/M 10 N/M 61 (580 ) N/M Net servicing income (loss) 40 107 (63 )% 98 (59 )% 308 (20 ) N/M Income earned on company-owned life insurance 83 83 0 % 81 2 % 327 751 (56 )% Other - 234 (100 )% - N/M 236 586 (60 )% Total non-interest income 213 384 (45 )% 248 (14 )% 2,786 1,347 N/M Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 8,500 8,753 (3 )% 8,985 (5 )% 35,937 33,507 7 % Occupancy and equipment 2,096 2,110 (1 )% 2,216 (5 )% 8,369 8,657 (3 )% Professional fees (908 ) 4,242 N/M 5,929 N/M 10,076 23,908 (58 )% FDIC insurance 264 274 (4 )% 115 N/M 1,058 1,146 (8 )% Data processing 704 745 (6 )% 766 (8 )% 2,941 3,058 (4 )% Net provision for (recovery of) mortgage repurchase liability (40 ) (80 ) 50 % 31 N/M (59 ) (639 ) 91 % Provision for contingent losses - - N/M 18,239 (100 )% - 18,239 (100 )% Other 2,214 1,658 34 % 829 N/M 7,388 9,772 (24 )% Total non-interest expense 12,830 17,702 (28 )% 37,110 (65 )% 65,710 97,648 (33 )% Income (loss) before income taxes 6,845 618 N/M (18,162 ) N/M 10,562 (7,565 ) N/M Income tax expense 1,782 304 N/M 271 N/M 3,149 6,629 (52 )% Net income (loss) $ 5,063 $ 314 N/M $ (18,433 ) N/M $ 7,413 $ (14,194 ) N/M Income (loss) per share, basic and diluted $ 0.10 $ 0.01 $ (0.37 ) $ 0.15 $ (0.28 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,703,220 50,699,967 50,403,310 50,630,928 50,346,198 Diluted 51,182,011 51,069,683 50,403,310 50,778,559 50,346,198 N/M - Not Meaningful

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Yield Analysis and Net Interest Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,111,391 $ 17,181 6.18 % $ 1,174,075 $ 17,546 5.98 % $ 1,428,840 $ 18,331 5.13 % Commercial real estate 237,997 3,065 5.15 % 228,939 2,953 5.16 % 219,414 2,480 4.52 % Construction 13,789 347 10.07 % 29,337 786 10.72 % 45,486 957 8.42 % Commercial and industrial 17,611 376 8.54 % 17,796 378 8.50 % 1,389 18 5.18 % Total loans 1,380,788 20,969 6.07 % 1,450,147 21,663 5.98 % 1,695,129 21,786 5.14 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 431,994 3,800 3.52 % 400,838 3,134 3.13 % 370,460 2,293 2.48 % Other interest-earning assets 585,703 8,159 5.57 % 589,267 8,081 5.49 % 335,237 3,200 3.82 % Total interest-earning assets 2,398,485 32,928 5.49 % 2,440,252 32,878 5.39 % 2,400,826 27,279 4.54 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 3,822 4,780 4,221 Other assets 30,305 29,535 28,432 Total assets $ 2,432,612 $ 2,474,567 $ 2,433,479 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,116,533 $ 9,745 3.46 % $ 1,099,070 $ 8,930 3.22 % $ 1,078,873 $ 3,490 1.28 % Time deposits 873,928 7,827 3.55 % 907,466 7,461 3.26 % 799,524 3,432 1.70 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,990,461 17,572 3.50 % 2,006,536 16,391 3.24 % 1,878,397 6,922 1.46 % FHLB borrowings 50,000 251 1.96 % 50,000 250 1.96 % 50,000 250 1.96 % Subordinated notes, net - - 0.00 % 9,218 243 10.32 % 65,283 1,586 9.51 % Total borrowings 50,000 251 1.96 % 59,218 493 3.26 % 115,283 1,836 6.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,040,461 17,823 3.47 % 2,065,754 16,884 3.24 % 1,993,680 8,758 1.74 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 38,310 42,355 60,615 Other liabilities 36,768 48,640 49,036 Shareholders' equity 317,073 317,818 330,148 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,432,612 $ 2,474,567 $ 2,433,479 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 15,105 2.02 % $ 15,994 2.15 % $ 18,521 2.80 % Net interest margin(2) 2.52 % 2.62 % 3.09 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments. Year Ended December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Average Average Average (dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Yield/Rate Balance Interest Yield/Rate Interest-earning assets Loans(1) Residential real estate and other consumer $ 1,231,559 $ 71,491 5.80 % $ 1,524,373 $ 71,229 4.67 % Commercial real estate 228,963 11,401 4.98 % 225,480 10,921 4.84 % Construction 29,020 2,987 10.29 % 63,841 5,179 8.11 % Commercial and industrial 9,827 805 8.19 % 879 46 5.23 % Total loans 1,499,369 86,684 5.78 % 1,814,573 87,375 4.82 % Securities, includes restricted stock(2) 393,767 12,056 3.06 % 377,959 6,426 1.70 % Other interest-earning assets 532,789 28,049 5.26 % 380,236 6,131 1.61 % Total interest-earning assets 2,425,925 126,789 5.23 % 2,572,768 99,932 3.88 % Noninterest-earning assets Cash and due from banks 4,326 3,942 Other assets 28,648 33,547 Total assets $ 2,458,899 $ 2,610,257 Interest-bearing liabilities Money market, savings and NOW $ 1,049,818 $ 29,559 2.82 % $ 1,215,059 $ 7,006 0.58 % Time deposits 912,966 27,550 3.02 % 782,760 7,986 1.02 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,962,784 57,109 2.91 % 1,997,819 14,992 0.75 % FHLB borrowings 50,000 994 1.99 % 89,822 1,169 1.30 % Subordinated notes, net 34,683 3,727 10.60 % 65,310 4,969 7.50 % Total borrowings 84,683 4,721 5.50 % 155,132 6,138 3.90 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,047,467 61,830 3.02 % 2,152,951 21,130 0.98 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities Demand deposits 43,702 67,953 Other liabilities 52,220 50,740 Shareholders' equity 315,510 338,613 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,458,899 $ 2,610,257 Net interest income and spread(2) $ 64,959 2.21 % $ 78,802 2.90 % Net interest margin(2) 2.68 % 3.06 % (1) Nonaccrual loans are included in the respective average loan balances. Income, if any, on such loans is recognized on a cash basis. (2) Interest income does not include taxable equivalence adjustments.

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Loan Composition (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, % December 31, % (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 change 2022 change Residential real estate $ 1,085,776 $ 1,139,205 (5 )% $ 1,391,276 (22 )% Commercial real estate 236,982 237,812 (0 )% 221,669 7 % Construction 10,381 22,292 (53 )% 44,503 (77 )% Commercial and industrial 15,832 17,809 (11 )% 1,396 N/M Other consumer 1 9 (89 )% 5 (80 )% Total loans held for investment 1,348,972 1,417,127 (5 )% 1,658,849 (19 )% Less: allowance for credit losses (29,404 ) (34,267 ) (14 )% (45,464 ) (35 )% Loans, net $ 1,319,568 $ 1,382,860 (5 )% $ 1,613,385 (18 )% Loans held for sale $ - $ - N/M $ 7,725 (100 )% Total gross loans $ 1,348,972 $ 1,417,127 (5 )% $ 1,666,574 (19 )% N/M - Not Meaningful Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 2023 2022 Balance at beginning of period $ 34,267 $ 36,153 $ 45,362 $ 45,464 $ 56,548 Adjustment to adopt ASU 2016-13 - - - (1,651 ) - Adjustment to adopt ASU 2022-02 - - - 380 - Balance after adoption $ 34,267 $ 36,153 $ 45,362 $ 44,193 $ 56,548 Provision for (recovery of) credit losses (4,927 ) (1,887 ) (179 ) (8,844 ) (9,934 ) Charge offs - - - (6,478 ) (4,261 ) Recoveries 64 1 281 533 3,111 Balance at end of period $ 29,404 $ 34,267 $ 45,464 $ 29,404 $ 45,464 Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Deposit Composition (Unaudited) December 31, September 30, % December 31, % (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 change 2022 change Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 35,245 $ 40,780 (14 )% $ 53,041 (34 )% Money Market, Savings and NOW 1,095,521 1,127,735 (3 )% 1,039,263 5 % Time deposits 873,220 872,143 0 % 861,733 1 % Total deposits $ 2,003,986 $ 2,040,658 (2 )% $ 1,954,037 3 %

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. Credit Quality Data (Unaudited) At and for the Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2023 2023 2022 Nonaccrual loans(1)(2) Residential real estate $ 8,942 $ 5,035 $ 33,690 Loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest 31 1,147 35 Nonperforming loans 8,973 6,182 33,725 Other troubled debt restructurings(3) - - 2,637 Nonaccrual loans held for sale - - 1,942 Nonperforming assets $ 8,973 $ 6,182 $ 38,304 Total loans (1) $ 1,348,972 $ 1,417,127 $ 1,658,849 Total assets $ 2,416,003 $ 2,446,673 $ 2,444,735 Nonaccrual loans to total loans outstanding (2) 0.66 % 0.36 % 2.03 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.37 % 0.25 % 1.57 % Allowance for credit losses to total loans 2.18 % 2.42 % 2.74 % Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans 329 % 681 % 135 % Net charge offs (recoveries) to average loans outstanding during the period 0.00 % 0.00 % (0.02 )% (1) Loans are classified as held for investment and are presented before the allowance for credit losses. (2) Total nonaccrual loans exclude nonaccrual loans held for sale. If nonaccrual loans held for sale are included, the ratio of total nonaccrual loans to total gross loans would be 0.66%, 0.36% and 2.14% at December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Other troubled debt restructurings at December 31, 2022 exclude those loans presented above as nonaccrual or past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest. Effective January 1, 2023, loan modifications involving borrowers experiencing financial difficulty are evaluated under the new credit loss model. There were no such loan modifications during the three months ended December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023.

