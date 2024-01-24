Simmons First National Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Results

Board of Directors authorizes new $175 million share repurchase program and approves a 5 percent increase in the quarterly cash dividend
PINE BLUFF, Ark., Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bob Fehlman, Simmons' Chief Executive Officer, commented on fourth quarter 2023 results:
Overall, we were encouraged by the underlying trends experienced during the quarter, as well as the strategic decision we made to selectively sell certain lower yielding bonds in our securities portfolio given advantageous market conditions. Both net interest income and net interest margin were up on a linked quarter basis, reflecting our focus on maintaining strong loan and deposit pricing discipline. Equally important, deposit growth was driven by an increase in customer deposits - primarily money market and savings accounts.
A strong risk profile has always been a key attribute of Simmons and our results for the quarter continue to bear this out. Net charge-offs for the quarter were 11 basis points and our allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans ended the quarter at 1.34 percent as provision expense exceeded net charge-offs. Expense growth, other than the impact of a FDIC special assessment, was also well contained and reflected the success of our Better Bank Initiative.
As we enter 2024 against a backdrop of economic uncertainty, we believe certain strategic actions we have taken this past year position us well to take advantage of opportunities and meet the challenges ahead.
Financial Highlights
4Q23
3Q23
4Q22
4Q 23 Highlights
Balance Sheet (in millions)
Comparisons reflect 4Q23 vs 3Q23
• Net income of $23.9 million and diluted EPS of $0.19
• Adjusted earnings1 of $50.2 million and adjusted diluted EPS1 of $0.40
• Net interest income up 1%; Net interest margin 2.68%, up 7 bps
• Total revenue of $177.6 million; Adjusted total revenue1 of $197.8 million. PPNR1 of $29.5 million; Adjusted PPNR1 of $65.1 million
• NCO 11 bps in 4Q23; NCO 12 bps for the full-year 2023
• Provision for credit losses on loans exceeded net charge-offs in the quarter by $6.7 million
• ACL ratio ends the quarter at 1.34%; NPA to total assets ratio at 0.33%, relatively unchanged
• Sold $241 million of AFS securities; Proceeds used to paydown higher rate wholesale funding; Earn back period estimated at ~2.5 years
• Book value per share up 4% and TBVPS1 up 8%
• EA ratio 12.53%; TCE ratio1 up 62 bps to 7.69%
Total loans
$16,846
$16,772
$16,142
Total investment securities
6,878
7,101
7,613
Total deposits
22,245
22,231
22,548
Total assets
27,346
27,564
27,461
Total shareholders' equity
3,426
3,286
3,269
Asset Quality
Net charge-off ratio (NCO ratio)
0.11 %
0.28 %
0.13 %
Nonperforming loan ratio
0.50
0.49
0.37
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33
0.32
0.23
Allowance for credit losses to total loans
1.34
1.30
1.22
Nonperforming loan coverage ratio
267
267
334
Performance Measures (in millions)
Total revenue
$177.6
$196.2
$237.7
Adjusted total revenue1
197.8
196.2
233.7
Pre-provision net revenue1 (PPNR)
29.5
64.2
95.1
Adjusted pre-provision net revenue1
65.1
66.3
92.2
Provision for credit losses
10.0
7.7
-
Per share Data
Diluted earnings
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.65
Adjusted diluted earnings1
0.40
0.39
0.64
Book value
27.37
26.26
25.73
Tangible book value1 (TBVPS)
15.92
14.77
14.33
Capital Ratios
Equity to assets (EA ratio)
12.53 %
11.92 %
11.91 %
Tangible common equity (TCE) ratio1
7.69
7.07
7.00
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.11
12.02
11.90
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.39
14.27
14.22
Liquidity ($ in millions)
Loan to deposit ratio
75.73 %
75.44 %
71.59 %
Borrowed funds to total liabilities
5.88
7.37
5.73
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposits (UCD)
$ 4,753
$ 4,631
$ 5,626
Additional liquidity sources
11,216
11,447
10,604
Coverage ratio of UCD
2.4x
2.5x
1.9x
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) (Simmons or Company) today reported net income of $23.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $47.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $83.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Diluted earnings per share were $0.19 for the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $0.37 per share in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.65 per share in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted earnings1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $50.2 million, compared to $48.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $81.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share1 for the fourth quarter of 2023 were $0.40, compared to $0.39 in the third quarter of 2023 and $0.64 in the fourth quarter of 2022.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, we executed a strategic decision to sell approximately $241 million of low yield available-for-sale (AFS) investment securities, resulting in a pre-tax loss of approximately $20.2 million . The proceeds from the sale were used to pay off higher rate wholesale fundings, including both brokered deposits and FHLB advances. The earn back period of this initiative is estimated at approximately 2.5 years. In addition, during the quarter we also recorded $10.5 million of noninterest expense for a FDIC special assessment levied to support the Deposit Insurance Fund following the failure of certain banks in 2023. The table below summarizes the impact of these items, along with the impact of other items, consisting primarily of branch right sizing and early retirement program, and they are also described in further detail in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables contained in this press release.
Impact of Certain Items on Earnings and Diluted EPS
$ in millions, except per share data
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q4 22
Net income
$ 23.9
$ 47.2
$ 83.3
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
20.2
-
0.1
FDIC special assessment
10.5
-
-
Branch right sizing, net
3.9
0.5
1.1
Early retirement program
1.0
1.6
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(4.1)
Total pre-tax impact
35.6
2.1
(2.9)
Tax effect2
(9.3)
(0.5)
0.7
Total impact on earnings
26.3
1.6
(2.2)
Adjusted earnings1
$ 50.2
$ 48.8
$ 81.1
Diluted EPS
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.65
Loss on sale of AFS investment securities
0.16
-
-
FDIC special assessment
0.08
-
-
Branch right sizing, net
0.03
0.01
0.01
Early retirement program
0.01
0.01
-
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
(0.03)
Total pre-tax impact
0.28
0.02
(0.02)
Tax effect2
(0.07)
-
0.01
Total impact on earnings
0.21
0.02
(0.01)
Adjusted Diluted EPS1
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.64
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 totaled $155.6 million, compared to $153.4 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $193.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Interest income totaled $323.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $13.2 million on a linked quarter basis. Interest expense totaled $167.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, up $11.0 million on a linked quarter basis. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to a $5.6 million increase in interest income on loans, coupled with an $8.1 million increase in interest income on investment securities, offset in part by a $10.7 million increase in interest expense associated with interest bearing deposits. Included in net interest income is accretion recognized on assets acquired, which totaled $1.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2022.
The yield on loans on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 6.20 percent, compared to 6.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 5.40 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The yield on investment securities on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 3.67 percent, compared to 3.08 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 2.68 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. Costs of deposits for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.58 percent, compared to 2.37 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 1.02 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin on an FTE basis for the fourth quarter of 2023 was 2.68 percent, compared to 2.61 percent in the third quarter of 2023 and 3.31 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
Select Yield/Rates
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Loan yield (FTE)2
6.20 %
6.08 %
5.89 %
5.67 %
5.40 %
Investment securities yield (FTE)2
3.67
3.08
2.91
2.92
2.68
Cost of interest bearing deposits
3.31
3.06
2.57
2.10
1.41
Cost of deposits
2.58
2.37
1.96
1.58
1.02
Cost of borrowed funds
5.79
5.60
5.31
4.29
3.92
Net interest spread (FTE)2
1.93
1.87
2.10
2.52
2.87
Net interest margin (FTE)2
2.68
2.61
2.76
3.09
3.31
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $22.0 million, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $44.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in the fourth quarter of 2023 was a $20.2 million loss on the strategic sale of AFS investment securities. Excluding this item, adjusted noninterest income1 was $42.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $42.8 million in the third quarter of 2023. Adjusted noninterest income1 for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $40.6 million .
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Service charges on deposit accounts
$ 12.8
$ 12.4
$ 12.9
$ 12.4
11.9
Wealth management fees
7.7
7.7
7.4
7.4
8.2
Debit and credit card fees
7.8
7.7
8.0
8.0
7.8
Mortgage lending income
1.6
2.2
2.4
1.6
1.1
Other service charges and fees
2.3
2.2
2.3
2.3
2.0
Bank owned life insurance
3.1
3.1
2.6
3.0
3.0
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(20.2)
-
(0.4)
-
(0.1)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
4.1
Other income
6.9
7.4
9.8
11.3
6.6
Total noninterest income
$ 22.0
$ 42.8
$ 45.0
$ 45.8
$ 44.6
Adjusted noninterest income1
$ 42.2
$ 42.8
$ 45.4
$ 45.8
$ 40.6
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $148.1 million, compared to $132.0 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $142.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in noninterest expense are certain items consisting primarily of early retirement program, branch right sizing and merger related costs, as well as a FDIC special assessment recorded in the fourth quarter of 2023. These items totaled $15.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $2.1 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Excluding these items (which are described in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" tables below), adjusted noninterest expense1 was $132.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, $129.9 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $141.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. The increase in noninterest expense on a linked quarter basis was primarily the result of the FDIC special assessment, branch right sizing and early retirement program costs. The increase in adjusted noninterest expense1 on a linked quarter basis was primarily due to sundry items included in other operating expenses.
Provision for income taxes for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $(4.5) million, compared to $9.2 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $11.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2023 reflected an effective tax rate adjustment based on the level of taxable income primarily due to the FDIC special assessment and loss on sale of securities.
Noninterest Expense
$ in millions
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 67.0
$ 67.4
$ 74.7
$ 77.0
$ 73.0
Occupancy expense, net
11.7
12.0
11.4
11.6
11.6
Furniture and equipment
5.4
5.1
5.1
5.1
5.4
Deposit insurance
4.7
4.7
5.2
4.9
3.7
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
0.4
Merger related costs
-
-
-
1.4
-
FDIC special assessment
10.5
-
-
-
-
Other operating expenses
48.6
42.6
42.9
43.1
48.5
Total noninterest expense
$148.1
$132.0
$139.7
$143.2
$142.6
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits1
$ 66.0
$ 65.8
$ 71.1
$ 77.0
$ 73.0
Adjusted other operating expenses1
44.9
42.1
43.0
42.3
47.5
Adjusted noninterest expense1
132.7
129.9
136.0
140.9
141.4
Efficiency ratio
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio1
62.91
61.94
61.29
59.38
56.97
Full-time equivalent employees
3,007
3,005
3,066
3,189
3,236
Loans and Unfunded Loan Commitments
Total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $16.8 billion, up $704 million, or 4 percent, compared to $16.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total loans on a linked quarter basis increased $74 million, reflecting moderating demand, as well as our focus on maintaining disciplined pricing strategies and our conservative underwriting standards given projections surrounding near-term future economic activity and conditions. Unfunded commitments at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $3.9 billion, compared to $4.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $5.0 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. At the same time, our commercial loan pipeline experienced measured growth for the second consecutive quarter. Commercial loans ready to close at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $416 million, and the rate on ready to close commercial loans was 8.44 percent.
Loans and Unfunded Commitments
$ in millions
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Total loans
$16,846
$16,772
$16,834
$16,555
$16,142
Unfunded loan commitments
3,880
4,049
4,443
4,725
5,000
Deposits
Total deposits at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $22.2 billion, compared to $22.5 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, total deposits were up slightly, driven by increased levels of interest bearing transaction accounts (interest bearing checking, money market and savings accounts) and time deposits, offset primarily by a decrease in brokered deposits. Noninterest bearing deposits totaled $4.8 billion, compared to $5.0 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Interest bearing transaction accounts totaled $10.3 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $9.9 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Time deposits totaled $4.3 billion, compared to $4.1 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. Brokered deposits totaled $2.9 billion at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of the third quarter of 2023. The loan-to-deposit ratio at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 76 percent, compared to 75 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 72 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
Deposits
$ in millions
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Noninterest bearing deposits
$ 4,801
$ 4,991
$ 5,265
$ 5,489
$ 6,017
Interest bearing transaction accounts
10,277
9,875
10,203
10,625
10,936
Time deposits
4,266
4,103
3,784
3,385
2,849
Brokered deposits
2,901
3,262
3,237
2,953
2,746
Total deposits
$22,245
$22,231
$22,489
$22,452
$22,548
Noninterest bearing deposits to total deposits
22 %
22 %
23 %
24 %
27 %
Total loans to total deposits
76
75
75
74
72
Asset Quality
Total nonperforming loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 were $84.5 million, compared to $81.9 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $58.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets were 0.33 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to 0.32 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 0.23 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Activity in the quarter included the remaining $6.7 million payoff of a commercial credit originally totaling approximately $9.6 million that was placed on nonaccrual status during the second quarter of 2023, thus resulting in no loss of principal or interest to the company. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans for the fourth quarter of 2023 were 11 basis points, compared to 28 basis points in the third quarter of 2023 and 13 basis points in the fourth quarter of 2022. For the full-year of 2023, net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 12 basis points, compared to 9 basis points for the full-year of 2022.
Provision for credit losses totaled $10.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, compared to $7.7 million in the third quarter of 2023 and less than $1.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Included in provision for credit losses was the recapture of provision expense related to investment securities totaling $1.2 million in both the third quarter and fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in provision for credit losses on a linked quarter and year-over-year basis reflected in part increased activity in the loan portfolio, as well as changes in macroeconomic conditions and variables. The allowance for credit losses at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $225.2 million, compared to $218.5 million at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and $197.0 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of total loans at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was 1.34 percent, compared to 1.30 percent at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and 1.22 percent at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. The nonperforming loan coverage ratio ended the quarter at 267 percent, and the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $25.6 million, both unchanged from third quarter 2023 levels.
Asset Quality
$ in millions
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses on loans to nonperforming loans
267
267
292
324
334
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.50
0.49
0.43
0.38
0.37
Net charge-off ratio (annualized)
0.11
0.28
0.04
0.03
0.13
Net charge-off ratio YTD (annualized)
0.12
0.12
0.04
0.03
0.09
Total nonperforming loans
$84.5
$81.9
$72.0
$63.7
$58.9
Total other nonperforming assets
5.8
5.2
4.9
7.7
3.6
Total nonperforming assets
$90.3
$87.1
$76.9
$71.4
$62.5
Reserve for unfunded commitments
$25.6
$25.6
$36.9
$41.9
$41.9
Capital
Total common stockholders' equity at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.4 billion, compared to $3.3 billion at the end of both the third quarter of 2023 and the fourth quarter of 2022. Book value per share at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $27.37, an increase of $1.11, or 4 percent, compared to $26.26 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.64, or 6 percent, compared to $25.73 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022. Tangible book value per share1 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023 was $15.92, an increase of $1.15, or 8 percent, compared to $14.77 at the end of the third quarter of 2023 and an increase of $1.59, or 11 percent, compared to $14.33 at the end of the fourth quarter of 2022.
Stockholders' equity as a percentage of total assets at December 31, 2023, was 12.5 percent, compared to 11.9 percent at September 30, 2023 and at December 31, 2022 . Tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.7 percent at December 31, 2023, compared to 7.1 percent at September 30, 2023, and 7.0 percent at December 31, 2022 . Simmons continued to maintain a strong regulatory capital position with all regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeding "well capitalized" guidelines.
Share Repurchase Program and Cash Dividend
As a result of the Company's strong capital position and ability to organically generate capital, the Company's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the Company's Class A common stock of $0.21 per share, which is payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2024 . The cash dividend rate represents an increase of $0.01 per share, or 5 percent, from the dividend paid for the same time period last year.
During the fourth quarter of 2023, Simmons did not repurchase any shares of its Class A common stock under its 2022 stock repurchase program (2022 Program). With the 2022 Program set to terminate on January 31, 2024, the Company also announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new stock repurchase program (New Program) under which the Company may repurchase up to $175,000,000 of its Class A common stock currently issued and outstanding. The New Program replaces the 2022 Program.
Under the New Program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock through open market and privately negotiated transactions or otherwise. The timing, pricing, and amount of any repurchases under the New Program will be determined by the Company's management at its discretion based on a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, trading volume and market price of the Company's common stock, corporate considerations, the Company's working capital and investment requirements, general market and economic conditions, and legal requirements. The New Program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any common stock and may be modified, discontinued, or suspended at any time without prior notice. The Company anticipates funding for the New Program to come from available sources of liquidity, including cash on hand and future cash flow. The New Program will terminate on January 31, 2026 (unless terminated sooner).
Select Capital Ratios
Q4 23
Q3 23
Q2 23
Q1 23
Q4 22
Stockholders' equity to total assets
12.5 %
11.9 %
12.0 %
12.1 %
11.9 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets1
7.7
7.1
7.2
7.3
7.0
Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio
12.1
12.0
11.9
11.9
11.9
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.4
9.3
9.2
9.2
9.3
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.1
12.0
11.9
11.9
11.9
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.4
14.3
14.2
14.5
14.2
___________________________________________________
(1)
Non-GAAP measurement. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below
(2)
FTE - fully taxable equivalent basis using an effective tax rate of 26.135%
Conference Call
Management will conduct a live conference call to review this information beginning at 9:00 a.m. Central Time today, Wednesday, January 24, 2024 . Interested persons can listen to this call by dialing toll-free 1-844-481-2779 ( North America only) and asking for the Simmons First National Corporation conference call, conference ID 10185194. In addition, the call will be available live or in recorded version on Simmons' website at simmonsbank.com for at least 60 days following the date of the call.
Simmons First National Corporation
Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ: SFNC) is a Mid-South based financial holding company that has paid cash dividends to its shareholders for 115 consecutive years. Its principal subsidiary, Simmons Bank, operates 234 branches in Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas . Founded in 1903, Simmons Bank offers comprehensive financial solutions delivered with a client-centric approach. In 2023, Simmons Bank was recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Midsize Employers and among the World's Best Banks for the fourth consecutive year. In 2022, Simmons Bank was named to Forbes' list of "America's Best Banks" for the second consecutive year. Additional information about Simmons Bank can be found on our website at simmonsbank.com, by following @Simmons_Bank on X (formerly Twitter) or by visiting our newsroom.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). The Company's management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in their analysis of the Company's performance. These measures adjust GAAP performance measures to, among other things, include the tax benefit associated with revenue items that are tax-exempt, as well as exclude from net income (including on a per share diluted basis), pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, net charge-offs, income available to common shareholders, non-interest income, and non-interest expense certain income and expense items attributable to, for example, merger activity (primarily including merger-related expenses and Day 2 CECL provisions), gains and/or losses on sale of branches, net branch right-sizing initiatives, loss on redemption of trust preferred securities, gain on sale of intellectual property, FDIC special assessment charges and gain/loss on the sale of AFS investment securities. The Company has updated its calculation of certain non-GAAP financial measures to exclude the impact of gains or losses on the sale of AFS investment securities in light of the impact of the Company's strategic AFS investment securities transactions during the fourth quarter of 2023 and has presented past periods on a comparable basis.
In addition, the Company also presents certain figures based on tangible common stockholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value, which exclude goodwill and other intangible assets. The Company further presents certain figures that are exclusive of the impact of deposits and/or loans acquired through acquisitions, mortgage warehouse loans, and/or energy loans, or gains and/or losses on the sale of securities. The Company's management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors because they, among other things, present the results of the Company's ongoing operations without the effect of mergers or other items not central to the Company's ongoing business, as well as normalize for tax effects and certain other effects. Management, therefore, believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of the Company's ongoing businesses, and management uses these non-GAAP financial measures to assess the performance of the Company's ongoing businesses as related to prior financial periods. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may not be based on historical facts and should be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements made in Mr. Fehlman's quote and estimated earn back periods, may be identified by reference to future periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "believe," "budget," "expect," "foresee," "anticipate," "intend," "indicate," "target," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continue," "contemplate," "positions," "prospects," "predict," or "potential," by future conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," "might" or "may," or by variations of such words or by similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements relating to Simmons' future growth, business strategies, lending capacity and lending activity, loan demand, revenue, assets, asset quality, profitability, dividends, net interest margin, non-interest revenue, share repurchase program, acquisition strategy, digital banking initiatives, the Company's ability to recruit and retain key employees, the estimated cost savings associated with the Company's Better Bank Initiative, the adequacy of the allowance for credit losses, and future economic conditions and interest rates. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this press release, and Simmons undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this press release. By nature, forward-looking statements are based on various assumptions and involve inherent risk and uncertainties. Various factors, including, but not limited to, changes in economic conditions, changes in credit quality, changes in interest rates and related governmental policies, changes in loan demand, changes in deposit flows, changes in real estate values, changes in the assumptions used in making the forward- looking statements, changes in the securities markets generally or the price of Simmons' common stock specifically, changes in information technology affecting the financial industry, and changes in customer behaviors, including consumer spending, borrowing, and saving habits; general economic and market conditions; market disruptions including pandemics or significant health hazards, severe weather conditions, natural disasters, terrorist activities, financial crises, political crises, war and other military conflicts (including the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and between Israel and Hamas) or other major events, or the prospect of these events; the soundness of other financial institutions and indirect exposure related to the closings of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank and their impact on the broader market through other customers, suppliers and partners (or that the conditions which resulted in the liquidity concerns with SVB, Signature Bank and Silvergate Bank may also adversely impact, directly or indirectly, other financial institutions and market participants with which the Company has commercial or deposit relationships); increased inflation; the loss of key employees; increased competition in the markets in which the Company operates; increased unemployment; labor shortages; claims, damages, and fines related to litigation or government actions; changes in accounting principles relating to loan loss recognition (current expected credit losses); the Company's ability to manage and successfully integrate its mergers and acquisitions and to fully realize cost savings and other benefits associated with acquisitions; increased delinquency and foreclosure rates on commercial real estate loans; cyber threats, attacks or events; reliance on third parties for key services; government legislation; and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Additional information on factors that might affect the Company's financial results is included in the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2023, and other reports that the Company has filed with or furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC), all of which are available from the SEC on its website, www.sec.gov. In addition, there can be no guarantee that the board of directors (Board) of Simmons will approve a quarterly dividend in future quarters, and the timing, payment, and amount of future dividends (if any) is subject to, among other things, the discretion of the Board and may differ significantly from past dividends.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated End of Period Balance Sheets
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
ASSETS
Cash and noninterest bearing balances due from banks
$ 345,258
$ 181,822
$ 181,268
$ 199,316
$ 200,616
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
268,834
423,826
564,644
325,135
481,506
Cash and cash equivalents
614,092
605,648
745,912
524,451
682,122
Interest bearing balances due from banks - time
100
100
545
795
795
Investment securities - held-to-maturity
3,726,288
3,742,292
3,756,754
3,765,483
3,759,706
Investment securities - available-for-sale
3,152,153
3,358,421
3,579,758
3,755,956
3,852,854
Mortgage loans held for sale
9,373
11,690
10,342
4,244
3,486
Loans:
Loans
16,845,670
16,771,888
16,833,653
16,555,098
16,142,124
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(225,231)
(218,547)
(209,966)
(206,557)
(196,955)
Net loans
16,620,439
16,553,341
16,623,687
16,348,541
15,945,169
Premises and equipment
570,678
567,167
562,025
564,497
548,741
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
4,073
3,809
3,909
2,721
2,887
Interest receivable
122,430
110,361
103,431
98,775
102,892
Bank owned life insurance
500,559
497,465
494,370
493,191
491,340
Goodwill
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,320,799
1,319,598
Other intangible assets
112,645
116,660
120,758
124,854
128,951
Other assets
592,045
676,572
636,833
579,139
622,520
Total assets
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Deposits:
Noninterest bearing transaction accounts
$ 4,800,880
$ 4,991,034
$ 5,264,962
$ 5,489,434
$ 6,016,651
Interest bearing transaction accounts and savings deposits
10,997,425
10,571,807
10,866,078
11,283,584
11,762,885
Time deposits
6,446,673
6,668,370
6,357,682
5,678,757
4,768,558
Total deposits
22,244,978
22,231,211
22,488,722
22,451,775
22,548,094
Federal funds purchased and securities sold
under agreements to repurchase
67,969
74,482
102,586
142,862
160,403
Other borrowings
972,366
1,347,855
1,373,339
1,023,826
859,296
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,141
366,103
366,065
366,027
365,989
Accrued interest and other liabilities
267,732
259,119
272,085
259,055
257,917
Total liabilities
23,919,186
24,278,770
24,602,797
24,243,545
24,191,699
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock
1,252
1,251
1,262
1,273
1,270
Surplus
2,499,930
2,497,874
2,516,398
2,533,589
2,530,066
Undivided profits
1,329,681
1,330,810
1,308,654
1,275,720
1,255,586
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(404,375)
(544,380)
(469,988)
(470,681)
(517,560)
Total stockholders' equity
3,426,488
3,285,555
3,356,326
3,339,901
3,269,362
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Statements of Income - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
INTEREST INCOME
Loans (including fees)
$ 261,505
$ 255,901
$ 244,292
$ 227,498
$ 216,091
Interest bearing balances due from banks and federal funds sold
3,115
3,569
4,023
2,783
2,593
Investment securities
58,755
50,638
48,751
48,774
45,689
Mortgage loans held for sale
143
178
154
82
152
Other loans held for sale
-
-
-
-
59
TOTAL INTEREST INCOME
323,518
310,286
297,220
279,137
264,584
INTEREST EXPENSE
Time deposits
72,458
68,062
53,879
39,538
22,434
Other deposits
71,412
65,095
54,485
47,990
34,615
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
232
277
318
323
449
Other borrowings
16,607
16,450
18,612
8,848
9,263
Subordinated notes and debentures
7,181
6,969
6,696
4,603
4,797
TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE
167,890
156,853
133,990
101,302
71,558
NET INTEREST INCOME
155,628
153,433
163,230
177,835
193,026
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses on loans
11,225
20,222
5,061
10,916
26
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
-
(11,300)
(5,000)
-
-
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - AFS
(1,196)
(1,200)
(1,326)
12,800
-
Provision for credit losses on investment securities - HTM
-
-
1,326
500
-
TOTAL PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
10,029
7,722
61
24,216
26
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION
FOR CREDIT LOSSES
145,599
145,711
163,169
153,619
193,000
NONINTEREST INCOME
Service charges on deposit accounts
12,782
12,429
12,882
12,437
11,892
Debit and credit card fees
7,822
7,712
7,986
7,952
7,845
Wealth management fees
7,679
7,719
7,440
7,365
8,151
Mortgage lending income
1,603
2,157
2,403
1,570
1,139
Bank owned life insurance income
3,094
3,095
2,555
2,973
2,975
Other service charges and fees (includes insurance income)
2,346
2,232
2,262
2,282
2,023
Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(20,218)
-
(391)
-
(52)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
4,074
Other income
6,866
7,433
9,843
11,256
6,600
TOTAL NONINTEREST INCOME
21,974
42,777
44,980
45,835
44,647
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
66,982
67,374
74,723
77,038
73,018
Occupancy expense, net
11,733
12,020
11,410
11,578
11,620
Furniture and equipment expense
5,445
5,117
5,128
5,051
5,392
Other real estate and foreclosure expense
189
228
289
186
350
Deposit insurance
15,220
4,672
5,201
4,893
3,680
Merger-related costs
-
5
19
1,396
35
Other operating expenses
48,570
42,582
42,926
43,086
48,480
TOTAL NONINTEREST EXPENSE
148,139
131,998
139,696
143,228
142,575
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
19,434
56,490
68,453
56,226
95,072
Provision for income taxes
(4,473)
9,243
10,139
10,637
11,812
NET INCOME
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.19
$ 0.38
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.66
DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Risk-Based Capital
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Tier 1 capital
Stockholders' equity
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
CECL transition provision (1)
61,746
61,746
61,746
61,746
92,619
Disallowed intangible assets, net of deferred tax
(1,398,810)
(1,402,682)
(1,406,500)
(1,410,141)
(1,412,667)
Unrealized loss (gain) on AFS securities
404,375
544,380
469,988
470,681
517,560
Total Tier 1 capital
2,493,799
2,488,999
2,481,560
2,462,187
2,466,874
Tier 2 capital
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,141
366,103
366,065
366,027
365,989
Subordinated debt phase out
(66,000)
(66,000)
(66,000)
-
-
Qualifying allowance for loan losses and
reserve for unfunded commitments
170,977
165,490
169,409
173,077
115,627
Total Tier 2 capital
471,118
465,593
469,474
539,104
481,616
Total risk-based capital
$ 2,964,917
$ 2,954,592
$ 2,951,034
$ 3,001,291
$ 2,948,490
Risk weighted assets
$ 20,599,238
$ 20,703,669
$ 20,821,075
$ 20,748,605
$ 20,738,727
Adjusted average assets for leverage ratio
$ 26,552,988
$ 26,733,658
$ 26,896,289
$ 26,632,691
$ 26,407,061
Ratios at end of quarter
Equity to assets
12.53 %
11.92 %
12.00 %
12.11 %
11.91 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)
7.69 %
7.07 %
7.22 %
7.25 %
7.00 %
Common equity Tier 1 ratio (CET1)
12.11 %
12.02 %
11.92 %
11.87 %
11.90 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.39 %
9.31 %
9.23 %
9.24 %
9.34 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
12.11 %
12.02 %
11.92 %
11.87 %
11.90 %
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.39 %
14.27 %
14.17 %
14.47 %
14.22 %
(1) The Company has elected to use the CECL transition provision allowed for in the year of adopting ASC 326.
(2) Calculations of tangible common equity to tangible assets and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules
accompanying this release.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Investment Securities
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Investment Securities - End of Period
Held-to-Maturity
U.S. Government agencies
$ 453,121
$ 452,428
$ 451,737
$ 451,052
$ 448,012
Mortgage-backed securities
1,161,694
1,178,324
1,193,118
1,201,418
1,190,781
State and political subdivisions
1,856,674
1,857,652
1,859,022
1,859,970
1,860,992
Other securities
254,799
253,888
252,877
253,043
259,921
Total held-to-maturity (net of credit losses)
3,726,288
3,742,292
3,756,754
3,765,483
3,759,706
Available-for-Sale
U.S. Treasury
$ 2,254
$ 2,224
$ 2,209
$ 2,220
$ 2,197
U.S. Government agencies
72,502
172,759
176,564
181,843
184,279
Mortgage-backed securities
1,940,307
2,157,092
2,282,328
2,433,530
2,542,902
State and political subdivisions
902,793
790,344
885,505
895,896
871,074
Other securities
234,297
236,002
233,152
242,467
252,402
Total available-for-sale (net of credit losses)
3,152,153
3,358,421
3,579,758
3,755,956
3,852,854
Total investment securities (net of credit losses)
$ 6,878,441
$ 7,100,713
$ 7,336,512
$ 7,521,439
$ 7,612,560
Fair value - HTM investment securities
$ 3,135,370
$ 2,848,211
$ 3,094,958
$ 3,148,976
$ 3,063,233
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Loans
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Loan Portfolio - End of Period
Consumer:
Credit cards
$ 191,204
$ 191,550
$ 209,452
$ 188,590
$ 196,928
Other consumer
127,462
112,832
148,333
142,817
152,882
Total consumer
318,666
304,382
357,785
331,407
349,810
Real Estate:
Construction
3,144,220
3,022,321
2,930,586
2,777,122
2,566,649
Single-family residential
2,641,556
2,657,879
2,633,365
2,589,831
2,546,115
Other commercial real estate
7,552,410
7,565,008
7,546,130
7,520,964
7,468,498
Total real estate
13,338,186
13,245,208
13,110,081
12,887,917
12,581,262
Commercial:
Commercial
2,490,176
2,477,077
2,569,330
2,669,731
2,632,290
Agricultural
232,710
296,912
280,541
220,641
205,623
Total commercial
2,722,886
2,773,989
2,849,871
2,890,372
2,837,913
Other
465,932
448,309
515,916
445,402
373,139
Total loans
$ 16,845,670
$ 16,771,888
$ 16,833,653
$ 16,555,098
$ 16,142,124
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated Allowance and Asset Quality
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans
Beginning balance
$ 218,547
$ 209,966
$ 206,557
$ 196,955
$ 197,589
Day 1 PCD allowance from acquisitions:
Spirit of Texas (04/08/2022)
-
-
-
-
4,523
Total Day 1 PCD allowance
-
-
-
-
4,523
Loans charged off:
Credit cards
1,500
1,318
1,409
1,076
1,035
Other consumer
767
633
666
456
439
Real estate
1,023
9,723
435
1,204
3,392
Commercial
3,105
1,219
1,225
413
5,389
Total loans charged off
6,395
12,893
3,735
3,149
10,255
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Credit cards
242
234
298
234
251
Other consumer
518
344
436
240
230
Real estate
785
429
878
294
4,117
Commercial
309
245
471
1,067
475
Total recoveries
1,854
1,252
2,083
1,835
5,073
Net loans charged off
4,541
11,641
1,652
1,314
5,182
Provision for credit losses on loans
11,225
20,222
5,061
10,916
25
Balance, end of quarter
$ 225,231
$ 218,547
$ 209,966
$ 206,557
$ 196,955
Nonperforming assets
Nonperforming loans:
Nonaccrual loans
$ 83,325
$ 81,135
$ 71,279
$ 63,218
$ 58,434
Loans past due 90 days or more
1,147
806
738
437
507
Total nonperforming loans
84,472
81,941
72,017
63,655
58,941
Other nonperforming assets:
Foreclosed assets and other real estate owned
4,073
3,809
3,909
2,721
2,887
Other nonperforming assets
1,726
1,417
1,013
5,012
644
Total other nonperforming assets
5,799
5,226
4,922
7,733
3,531
Total nonperforming assets
$ 90,271
$ 87,167
$ 76,939
$ 71,388
$ 62,472
Performing FDMs (modifications to borrowers
experiencing financial difficulty)
$ 33,577
$ 33,723
$ 2,996
$ 2,183
$ 1,849
Ratios
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans
1.34 %
1.30 %
1.25 %
1.25 %
1.22 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans
267 %
267 %
292 %
324 %
334 %
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.50 %
0.49 %
0.43 %
0.38 %
0.37 %
Nonperforming assets (including performing FDMs)
to total assets
0.45 %
0.44 %
0.29 %
0.27 %
0.23 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.33 %
0.32 %
0.28 %
0.26 %
0.23 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (QTD)
0.11 %
0.28 %
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.13 %
Annualized net charge offs to average loans (YTD)
0.12 %
0.12 %
0.04 %
0.03 %
0.09 %
Annualized net credit card charge offs to
average credit card loans (QTD)
2.49 %
2.19 %
2.25 %
1.69 %
1.52 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Average Balance Sheet and Net Interest Income Analysis
For the Quarters Ended
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
($ in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
ASSETS
Earning assets:
Interest bearing balances due from banks
and federal funds sold
$ 230,464
$ 3,115
5.36 %
$ 331,444
$ 3,569
4.27 %
$ 361,856
$ 2,593
2.84 %
Investment securities - taxable
4,410,681
42,895
3.86 %
4,638,486
34,734
2.97 %
5,085,960
29,645
2.31 %
Investment securities - non-taxable (FTE)
2,555,125
21,523
3.34 %
2,617,152
21,563
3.27 %
2,582,050
22,123
3.40 %
Mortgage loans held for sale
7,644
143
7.42 %
9,542
178
7.40 %
8,601
152
7.01 %
Other loans held for sale
-
-
0.00 %
-
-
0.00 %
1,704
59
13.74 %
Loans - including fees (FTE)
16,793,211
262,353
6.20 %
16,758,597
256,757
6.08 %
15,929,957
216,782
5.40 %
Total interest earning assets (FTE)
23,997,125
330,029
5.46 %
24,355,221
316,801
5.16 %
23,970,128
271,354
4.49 %
Non-earning assets
3,373,686
3,239,390
3,210,447
Total assets
$ 27,370,811
$ 27,594,611
$ 27,180,575
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest bearing liabilities:
Interest bearing transaction and
savings accounts
$ 10,730,701
$ 71,412
2.64 %
$ 10,682,767
$ 65,095
2.42 %
$ 11,859,322
$ 34,615
1.16 %
Time deposits
6,509,663
72,458
4.42 %
6,558,110
68,062
4.12 %
4,212,271
22,434
2.11 %
Total interest bearing deposits
17,240,364
143,870
3.31 %
17,240,877
133,157
3.06 %
16,071,593
57,049
1.41 %
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreement to repurchase
65,871
232
1.40 %
89,769
277
1.22 %
178,948
449
1.00 %
Other borrowings
1,212,501
16,607
5.43 %
1,222,557
16,450
5.34 %
923,189
9,263
3.98 %
Subordinated notes and debentures
366,123
7,181
7.78 %
366,085
6,969
7.55 %
365,971
4,797
5.20 %
Total interest bearing liabilities
18,884,859
167,890
3.53 %
18,919,288
156,853
3.29 %
17,539,701
71,558
1.62 %
Noninterest bearing liabilities:
Noninterest bearing deposits
4,864,274
5,032,631
6,161,732
Other liabilities
285,431
271,014
264,230
Total liabilities
24,034,564
24,222,933
23,965,663
Stockholders' equity
3,336,247
3,371,678
3,214,912
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 27,370,811
$ 27,594,611
$ 27,180,575
Net interest income (FTE)
$ 162,139
$ 159,948
$ 199,796
Net interest spread (FTE)
1.93 %
1.87 %
2.87 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.68 %
2.61 %
3.31 %
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Consolidated - Selected Financial Data
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands, except share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - As Reported
Net Income
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
Diluted earnings per share
0.19
0.37
0.46
0.36
0.65
Return on average assets
0.35 %
0.68 %
0.84 %
0.67 %
1.22 %
Return on average common equity
2.84 %
5.56 %
6.96 %
5.49 %
10.27 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
5.61 %
10.33 %
12.85 %
10.25 %
19.29 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.68 %
2.61 %
2.76 %
3.09 %
3.31 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
FTE adjustment
6,511
6,515
6,106
6,311
6,770
Average diluted shares outstanding
125,609,265
126,283,609
127,379,976
127,516,478
127,505,996
Shares repurchased under plan
-
1,128,962
1,128,087
-
-
Average price of shares repurchased
-
17.69
17.75
-
-
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.200
0.200
0.200
0.200
0.190
Accretable yield on acquired loans
1,762
2,146
2,267
2,579
4,473
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
$ 47,343
$ 81,131
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
0.40
0.39
0.48
0.37
0.64
Adjusted return on average assets
0.73 %
0.70 %
0.89 %
0.70 %
1.18 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
5.97 %
5.74 %
7.33 %
5.70 %
10.01 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
11.10 %
10.64 %
13.48 %
10.62 %
18.82 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
62.91 %
61.94 %
61.29 %
59.38 %
56.97 %
YEAR-TO-DATE
Financial Highlights - GAAP
Net Income
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
Diluted earnings per share
1.38
1.19
0.82
0.36
2.06
Return on average assets
0.64 %
0.73 %
0.76 %
0.67 %
0.97 %
Return on average common equity
5.21 %
6.00 %
6.23 %
5.49 %
7.87 %
Return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (1)
9.76 %
11.14 %
11.55 %
10.25 %
14.33 %
Net interest margin (FTE)
2.78 %
2.82 %
2.92 %
3.09 %
3.17 %
Efficiency ratio (2)
67.75 %
64.13 %
63.68 %
62.28 %
62.14 %
FTE adjustment
25,443
18,932
12,417
6,311
24,671
Average diluted shares outstanding
126,775,704
127,099,727
127,421,034
127,516,478
124,470,184
Cash dividends declared per common share
0.800
0.600
0.400
0.200
0.760
Financial Highlights - Adjusted (non-GAAP) (1)
Adjusted earnings
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
$ 47,343
$ 298,840
Adjusted diluted earnings per share
1.64
1.24
0.85
0.37
2.40
Adjusted return on average assets
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.79 %
0.70 %
1.13 %
Adjusted return on average common equity
6.18 %
6.25 %
6.51 %
5.70 %
9.17 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity
11.46 %
11.58 %
12.06 %
10.62 %
16.60 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (2)
61.32 %
60.81 %
60.30 %
59.38 %
57.50 %
END OF PERIOD
Book value per share
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
$ 26.59
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
Tangible book value per share
15.92
14.77
15.17
14.88
14.33
Shares outstanding
125,184,119
125,133,281
126,224,707
127,282,192
127,046,654
Full-time equivalent employees
3,007
3,005
3,066
3,189
3,236
Total number of financial centers
234
232
231
231
230
(1) Non-GAAP measurement that management believes aids in the understanding and discussion of results. Reconciliations to GAAP are
included in the schedules accompanying this release.
(2) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues.
Adjusted efficiency ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting
items as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from
securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is a non-GAAP measurement.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Merger related costs
-
5
19
1,396
35
Early retirement program
1,032
1,557
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Branch right sizing (net)
3,846
547
95
979
1,104
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
(621)
754
Certain items, net of tax
26,308
1,557
3,040
1,754
(2,129)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
$ 47,343
$ 81,131
Diluted earnings per share
$ 0.19
$ 0.37
$ 0.46
$ 0.36
$ 0.65
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(0.03)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
0.08
-
-
-
-
Merger related costs
-
-
-
0.01
-
Early retirement program
0.01
0.01
0.03
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
0.16
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
0.03
0.01
-
0.01
0.01
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.07)
-
(0.01)
(0.01)
0.01
Certain items, net of tax
0.21
0.02
0.02
0.01
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 0.40
$ 0.39
$ 0.48
$ 0.37
$ 0.64
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
QUARTER-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 21,974
$ 42,777
$ 44,980
$ 45,835
$ 44,647
Certain noninterest income items
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 42,192
$ 42,777
$ 45,371
$ 45,835
$ 40,625
Other income
$ 6,866
$ 7,433
$ 9,843
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
Certain other income items
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 6,866
$ 7,433
$ 9,843
$ 11,256
$ 6,600
Noninterest expense
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
$ 139,696
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
-
(5)
(19)
(1,396)
(35)
Early retirement program
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
-
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(10,521)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(3,846)
(547)
(95)
(979)
(1,104)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 132,740
$ 129,889
$ 135,973
$ 140,853
$ 141,436
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 66,982
$ 67,374
$ 74,723
$ 77,038
$ 73,018
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
-
-
Other
2
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 65,952
$ 65,817
$ 71,114
$ 77,038
$ 73,018
Other operating expenses
$ 48,570
$ 42,582
$ 42,926
$ 43,086
$ 48,480
Certain other operating expenses items
Branch right sizing expense
(3,708)
(466)
53
(816)
(953)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 44,862
$ 42,116
$ 42,979
$ 42,270
$ 47,527
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Adjusted Earnings - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
(in thousands, except per share data)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Net income
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
1,420
1,420
1,415
1,396
22,476
Early retirement program
6,198
5,166
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,609
391
391
-
278
Branch right sizing (net)
5,467
1,621
1,074
979
3,628
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
(621)
(15,012)
Certain items, net of tax
32,659
6,351
4,794
1,754
42,428
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
$ 47,343
$ 298,840
Diluted earnings per share
$ 1.38
$ 1.19
$ 0.82
$ 0.36
$ 2.06
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(0.01)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(0.03)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
0.08
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
0.01
Merger related costs
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.18
Early retirement program
0.05
0.04
0.03
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
0.17
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing (net)
0.04
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.03
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
0.28
Tax effect of certain items (1)
(0.09)
(0.02)
(0.02)
(0.01)
(0.12)
Certain items, net of tax
0.26
0.05
0.03
0.01
0.34
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP)
$ 1.64
$ 1.24
$ 0.85
$ 0.37
$ 2.40
(1) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Reconciliation of Certain Noninterest Income and Expense Items (non-GAAP)
YEAR-TO-DATE
Noninterest income
$ 155,566
$ 133,592
$ 90,815
$ 45,835
$ 170,066
Certain noninterest income items
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,609
391
391
-
278
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
153
Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP)
$ 176,175
$ 133,983
$ 91,206
$ 45,835
$ 166,038
Other income
$ 35,398
$ 28,532
$ 21,099
$ 11,256
$ 27,361
Certain other income items
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
153
Adjusted other income (non-GAAP)
$ 35,398
$ 28,532
$ 21,099
$ 11,256
$ 27,129
Noninterest expense
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
$ 282,924
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
Certain noninterest expense items
Merger related costs
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
(1,396)
(22,476)
Early retirement program
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(10,521)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(5,467)
(1,621)
(1,074)
(979)
(3,475)
Adjusted noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
$ 539,455
$ 406,715
$ 276,826
$ 140,853
$ 539,059
Salaries and employee benefits
$ 286,117
$ 219,135
$ 151,761
$ 77,038
$ 286,982
Certain salaries and employee benefits items
Early retirement program
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
-
-
Other
2
-
-
-
-
Adjusted salaries and employee benefits (non-GAAP)
$ 279,921
$ 213,969
$ 148,152
$ 77,038
$ 286,982
Merger related costs
$ 1,420
$ 1,420
$ 1,415
$ 1,396
$ 22,476
Adjustment for merger related costs
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
(1,396)
(22,476)
Adjusted merger related costs (non-GAAP)
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
Other operating expenses
$ 177,164
$ 128,594
$ 86,012
$ 43,086
$ 179,693
Certain other operating expenses items
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(4,937)
(1,229)
(763)
(816)
(2,650)
Adjusted other operating expenses (non-GAAP)
$ 172,227
$ 127,365
$ 85,249
$ 42,270
$ 175,305
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - End of Period
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands, except per share data)
Calculation of Tangible Common Equity and the Ratio of Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
Other intangible assets
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
Total intangibles
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
$ 1,914,769
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
Total assets
$ 27,345,674
$ 27,564,325
$ 27,959,123
$ 27,583,446
$ 27,461,061
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
Other intangible assets
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
Total intangibles
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
Tangible assets
$ 25,912,230
$ 26,126,866
$ 26,517,566
$ 26,137,793
$ 26,012,512
Ratio of common equity to assets
12.53 %
11.92 %
12.00 %
12.11 %
11.91 %
Ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets
7.69 %
7.07 %
7.22 %
7.25 %
7.00 %
Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Share
Total common stockholders' equity
$ 3,426,488
$ 3,285,555
$ 3,356,326
$ 3,339,901
$ 3,269,362
Intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,598)
Other intangible assets
(112,645)
(116,660)
(120,758)
(124,854)
(128,951)
Total intangibles
(1,433,444)
(1,437,459)
(1,441,557)
(1,445,653)
(1,448,549)
Tangible common stockholders' equity
$ 1,993,044
$ 1,848,096
$ 1,914,769
$ 1,894,248
$ 1,820,813
Shares of common stock outstanding
125,184,119
125,133,281
126,224,707
127,282,192
127,046,654
Book value per common share
$ 27.37
$ 26.26
$ 26.59
$ 26.24
$ 25.73
Tangible book value per common share
$ 15.92
$ 14.77
$ 15.17
$ 14.88
$ 14.33
Calculation of Coverage Ratio of Uninsured, Non-Collateralized Deposits
Uninsured deposits at Simmons Bank
$ 8,328,444
$ 8,143,200
$ 8,507,395
$ 8,978,581
$ 8,913,990
Less: Collateralized deposits (excluding portion that is FDIC insured)
2,846,716
2,835,405
3,030,550
3,081,829
2,759,248
Less: Intercompany eliminations
728,480
676,840
674,552
628,592
529,042
Total uninsured, non-collateralized deposits
$ 4,753,248
$ 4,630,955
$ 4,802,293
$ 5,268,160
$ 5,625,700
FHLB borrowing availability
$ 5,401,000
$ 5,372,000
$ 5,345,000
$ 5,574,000
$ 5,442,000
Unpledged securities
3,817,000
4,124,000
3,877,000
3,000,000
3,180,000
Fed funds lines, Fed discount window and
Bank Term Funding Program
1,998,000
1,951,000
1,874,000
2,206,000
1,982,000
Additional liquidity sources
$ 11,216,000
$ 11,447,000
$ 11,096,000
$ 10,780,000
$ 10,604,000
Uninsured, non-collateralized deposit coverage ratio
2.4
2.5
2.3
2.0
1.9
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Merger related costs
-
5
19
1,396
35
Early retirement program
1,032
1,557
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Branch right sizing (net)
3,846
547
95
979
1,104
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
(621)
754
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 50,215
$ 48,804
$ 61,354
$ 47,343
$ 81,131
Average total assets
$ 27,370,811
$ 27,594,611
$ 27,766,139
$ 27,488,732
$ 27,180,575
Return on average assets
0.35 %
0.68 %
0.84 %
0.67 %
1.22 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.73 %
0.70 %
0.89 %
0.70 %
1.18 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 23,907
$ 47,247
$ 58,314
$ 45,589
$ 83,260
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,965
3,027
3,026
3,026
3,035
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 26,872
$ 50,274
$ 61,340
$ 48,615
$ 86,295
Certain items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Merger related costs
-
5
19
1,396
35
Early retirement program
1,032
1,557
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Branch right sizing (net)
3,846
547
95
979
1,104
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(9,309)
(552)
(1,074)
(621)
754
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
50,215
48,804
61,354
47,343
81,131
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
2,965
3,027
3,026
3,026
3,035
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 53,180
$ 51,831
$ 64,380
$ 50,369
$ 84,166
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,336,247
$ 3,371,678
$ 3,358,924
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,214,912
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,320,799)
(1,319,624)
(1,309,124)
Other intangibles
(114,861)
(119,125)
(123,173)
(127,394)
(131,229)
Total average intangibles
(1,435,660)
(1,439,924)
(1,443,972)
(1,447,018)
(1,440,353)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,900,587
$ 1,931,754
$ 1,914,952
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,774,559
Return on average common equity
2.84 %
5.56 %
6.96 %
5.49 %
10.27 %
Return on tangible common equity
5.61 %
10.33 %
12.85 %
10.25 %
19.29 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
5.97 %
5.74 %
7.33 %
5.70 %
10.01 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11.10 %
10.64 %
13.48 %
10.62 %
18.82 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 148,139
$ 131,998
$ 139,696
$ 143,228
$ 142,575
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
-
(5)
(19)
(1,396)
(35)
Early retirement program
(1,032)
(1,557)
(3,609)
-
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(10,521)
-
-
-
-
Branch right sizing expense
(3,846)
(547)
(95)
(979)
(1,104)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(189)
(228)
(289)
(186)
(350)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(4,015)
(4,097)
(4,098)
(4,096)
(4,108)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 128,536
$ 125,564
$ 131,586
$ 136,571
$ 136,978
Net interest income
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
Noninterest income
21,974
42,777
44,980
45,835
44,647
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
6,511
6,515
6,106
6,311
6,770
Efficiency ratio denominator
184,113
202,725
214,316
229,981
244,443
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 204,331
$ 202,725
$ 214,707
$ 229,981
$ 240,421
Efficiency ratio (1)
80.46 %
65.11 %
65.18 %
62.28 %
58.33 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
62.91 %
61.94 %
61.29 %
59.38 %
56.97 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Quarter-to-Date (continued)
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Total Revenue and Adjusted Total Revenue
Net interest income
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
Noninterest income
21,974
42,777
44,980
45,835
44,647
Total revenue
177,602
196,210
208,210
223,670
237,673
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
4,074
Less: Gain (loss) on sale of securities
(20,218)
-
(391)
-
(52)
Adjusted total revenue
$ 197,820
$ 196,210
$ 208,601
$ 223,670
$ 233,651
Calculation of Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
Net interest income
$ 155,628
$ 153,433
$ 163,230
$ 177,835
$ 193,026
Noninterest income
21,974
42,777
44,980
45,835
44,647
Total revenue
177,602
196,210
208,210
223,670
237,673
Less: Noninterest expense
148,139
131,998
139,696
143,228
142,575
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
$ 68,514
$ 80,442
$ 95,098
Calculation of Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)
$ 29,463
$ 64,212
$ 68,514
$ 80,442
$ 95,098
Certain items, pre-tax (non-GAAP)
Less: Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
Plus: Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,218
-
391
-
52
Plus: FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Plus: Merger related costs
-
5
19
1,396
35
Plus: Early retirement program costs
1,032
1,557
3,609
-
-
Plus: Branch right sizing costs (net)
3,846
547
95
979
1,104
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue
$ 65,080
$ 66,321
$ 72,628
$ 82,817
$ 92,215
Simmons First National Corporation
SFNC
Reconciliation Of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Year-to-Date
For the Quarters Ended
Dec 31
Sep 30
Jun 30
Mar 31
Dec 31
(Unaudited)
2023
2023
2023
2023
2022
($ in thousands)
Calculation of Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Net income
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
1,420
1,420
1,415
1,396
22,476
Early retirement program
6,198
5,166
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,609
391
391
-
278
Branch right sizing (net)
5,467
1,621
1,074
979
3,628
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
(621)
(15,012)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
$ 207,716
$ 157,501
$ 108,697
$ 47,343
$ 298,840
Average total assets
$ 27,554,859
$ 27,616,882
$ 27,628,202
$ 27,488,732
$ 26,418,838
Return on average assets
0.64 %
0.73 %
0.76 %
0.67 %
0.97 %
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
0.75 %
0.76 %
0.79 %
0.70 %
1.13 %
Calculation of Return on Tangible Common Equity
Net income available to common stockholders
$ 175,057
$ 151,150
$ 103,903
$ 45,589
$ 256,412
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
12,044
9,079
6,052
3,026
11,756
Total income available to common stockholders
$ 187,101
$ 160,229
$ 109,955
$ 48,615
$ 268,168
Certain items (non-GAAP)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ -
$ 365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
10,521
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
1,738
Merger related costs
1,420
1,420
1,415
1,396
22,476
Early retirement program
6,198
5,166
3,609
-
-
Loss (gain) on sale of securities
20,609
391
391
-
278
Branch right sizing (net)
5,467
1,621
1,074
979
3,628
Day 2 CECL provision
-
-
-
-
33,779
Tax effect of certain items (2)
(11,556)
(2,247)
(1,695)
(621)
(15,012)
Adjusted earnings (non-GAAP)
207,716
157,501
108,697
47,343
298,840
Amortization of intangibles, net of taxes
12,044
9,079
6,052
3,026
11,756
Total adjusted earnings available to common stockholders (non-GAAP)
$ 219,760
$ 166,580
$ 114,749
$ 50,369
$ 310,596
Average common stockholders' equity
$ 3,359,312
$ 3,367,088
$ 3,364,755
$ 3,370,651
$ 3,259,664
Average intangible assets:
Goodwill
(1,320,510)
(1,320,412)
(1,320,215)
(1,319,624)
(1,266,762)
Other intangibles
(121,098)
(123,200)
(125,272)
(127,394)
(121,622)
Total average intangibles
(1,441,608)
(1,443,612)
(1,445,487)
(1,447,018)
(1,388,384)
Average tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)
$ 1,917,704
$ 1,923,476
$ 1,919,268
$ 1,923,633
$ 1,871,280
Return on average common equity
5.21 %
6.00 %
6.23 %
5.49 %
7.87 %
Return on tangible common equity
9.76 %
11.14 %
11.55 %
10.25 %
14.33 %
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
6.18 %
6.25 %
6.51 %
5.70 %
9.17 %
Adjusted return on tangible common equity (non-GAAP)
11.46 %
11.58 %
12.06 %
10.62 %
16.60 %
Calculation of Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (1)
Noninterest expense (efficiency ratio numerator)
$ 563,061
$ 414,922
$ 282,924
$ 143,228
$ 566,748
Certain noninterest expense items (non-GAAP)
Merger related costs
(1,420)
(1,420)
(1,415)
(1,396)
(22,476)
Early retirement program
(6,198)
(5,166)
(3,609)
-
-
FDIC Deposit Insurance special assessment
(10,521)
-
-
-
-
Donation to Simmons First Foundation
-
-
-
-
(1,738)
Branch right sizing expense
(5,467)
(1,621)
(1,074)
(979)
(3,475)
Other real estate and foreclosure expense adjustment
(892)
(703)
(475)
(186)
(1,003)
Amortization of intangibles adjustment
(16,306)
(12,291)
(8,194)
(4,096)
(15,915)
Adjusted efficiency ratio numerator
$ 522,257
$ 393,721
$ 268,157
$ 136,571
$ 522,141
Net interest income
$ 650,126
$ 494,498
$ 341,065
$ 177,835
$ 717,316
Noninterest income
155,566
133,592
90,815
45,835
170,066
Fully tax-equivalent adjustment (effective tax rate of 26.135%)
25,443
18,932
12,417
6,311
24,671
Efficiency ratio denominator
831,135
647,022
444,297
229,981
912,053
Certain noninterest income items (non-GAAP)
Gain on insurance settlement
-
-
-
-
(4,074)
(Gain) loss from early retirement of TruPS
-
-
-
-
365
Gain on sale of intellectual property
-
-
-
-
(750)
Branch right sizing income
-
-
-
-
153
(Gain) loss on sale of securities
20,609
391
391
-
278
Adjusted efficiency ratio denominator
$ 851,744
$ 647,413
$ 444,688
$ 229,981
$ 908,025
Efficiency ratio (1)
67.75 %
64.13 %
63.68 %
62.28 %
62.14 %
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (1)
61.32 %
60.81 %
60.30 %
59.38 %
57.50 %
(1) Efficiency ratio is noninterest expense as a percent of net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues. Adjusted efficiency
ratio is noninterest expense before foreclosed property expense, amortization of intangibles and certain adjusting items as a percent of net interest
income (fully taxable equivalent) and noninterest revenues, excluding gains and losses from securities transactions and certain adjusting items, and is
a non-GAAP measurement.
(2) Effective tax rate of 26.135%.
