First Community Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Year End 2023 Results and Cash Dividend

Highlights

Net income of $3.297 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $11.843 million for the year of 2023.

Diluted EPS of $0.43 per common share for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $1.55 per common share for the year of 2023.

Total deposits increased $125.6 million, or 9.1%, during the year of 2023 and $19.0 million or 1.3% during the fourth quarter of 2023, an annualized growth rate of 5.0%. Total deposit growth, excluding brokered CDs, of $77.5 million during the year of 2023, a 5.6% growth rate and $19.0 million during the fourth quarter of 2023, a 5.2% annualized growth rate.

Total loan growth of $153.2 million, or 15.6%, during the year of 2023 and $42.4 million, or 3.9%, during the fourth quarter of the year, an annualized growth rate of 15.4%.

Key credit quality metrics continue to be excellent with 2023 net recoveries of $6 thousand ; net loan recoveries, excluding overdrafts, of $55 thousand ; non-performing assets of 0.05%; and past due loans of 0.06% at year-end 2023.

Investment advisory revenue of $1.176 million for the fourth quarter of 2023 and $4.511 million for the year of 2023. Assets under management (AUM) were $755.4 million at December 31, 2023, up from $674.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $558.8 million at December 31, 2022 .

Cash dividend of $0.14 per common share, the 88th consecutive quarter of cash dividends paid to common shareholders.

Today, First Community Corporation (Nasdaq: FCCO), the holding company for First Community Bank, reported net income for the fourth quarter and year end of 2023. Net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $3.297 million and diluted earnings per common share were $0.43 compared to $4.043 million and $0.53 in the fourth quarter of 2022 and $1.756 million and $0.23 in the third quarter of 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2023, net income was $11.843 million compared to $14.613 million in 2022. Diluted earnings per common share were $1.55 for 2023 compared to $1.92 in 2022.

As previously reported, during the third quarter of 2023, the company sold $39.9 million of book value U.S. Treasuries in its available-for-sale portfolio. While this sale created a one-time pre-tax loss of $1.2 million, it provided additional liquidity which is being used primarily to fund loan growth. The weighted average book yield of the securities sold was 1.75% and the projected earn back period is 1.6 years. This transitions the balance sheet to be more efficient, improves net interest margin, and positions the company for higher earnings in the future.

Cash Dividend and Capital

The Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $0.14 per common share. This dividend is payable on February 20, 2024 to shareholders of record of the company's common stock as of February 6, 2024. First Community President and CEO, Mike Crapps commented, "The entire board is pleased that our performance enables the company to continue our cash dividend uninterrupted for 88 consecutive quarters."

As previously announced, the company's Board of Directors approved a share repurchase plan that provides for the repurchase of up to 375,000 shares of its common stock, which represented approximately 5% of the company's 7,606,172 shares outstanding on December 31, 2023. The repurchase plan expired at the market close on December 31, 2023 and no shares were repurchased under this plan.

Each of the regulatory capital ratios for the bank exceed the well capitalized minimum levels currently required by regulatory statute. At December 31, 2023, the bank's regulatory capital ratios (Leverage, Tier I Risk Based and Total Risk Based) were 8.45%, 12.53%, and 13.58%, respectively. This compares to the same ratios as of December 31, 2022 of 8.63%, 13.49%, and 14.54%, respectively. As of December 31, 2023, the bank's Common Equity Tier One ratio was 12.53% compared to 13.49% at December 31, 2022. Further, the company's Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE) ratio was 6.39% as of December 31, 2023 compared to 6.09% at September 30, 2023 and 6.21% as of December 31, 2022 .

Tangible Book Value (TBV) per share increased during the quarter from $14.25 per share as of September 30, 2023 to $15.23 per share as of December 31, 2023.

Asset Quality

The company's asset quality remains excellent. The non-performing assets (NPAs) were 0.05% of total assets at December 31, 2023 with $864 thousand in NPAs compared to 0.04% at September 30, 2023. The past due ratio for all loans was 0.06% at year-end 2023, unchanged from September 30, 2023. During the fourth quarter of 2023, the bank experienced net recoveries of $1 thousand with overall net recoveries for the year of 2023 of $6 thousand . Net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts were $14 thousand during the fourth quarter of 2023, with overall net loan recoveries excluding overdrafts for the year of 2023 of $55 thousand . The ratio of classified loans plus OREO now stands at 1.25% of total bank regulatory risk-based capital as of December 31, 2023 compared to 1.17% on a linked quarter and 4.47% at the end of 2022.

As a community bank focused on local businesses, professionals, organizations, and individuals, the bank has no individual or industry concentrations. In order to provide additional clarity to our commercial real estate exposure, the information below includes only non-owner occupied loans. As of December 31, 2023 :

Collateral Outstanding % of Loan

Portfolio Average Loan Size Weighted

Avg LTV of Top 10

Loans Retail $88,937,718 7.8 % $966,714 57 % Warehouse & Industrial $77,759,508 6.9 % $827,229 60 % Office $66,187,479 5.8 % $675,382 62 % Hotel $64,924,446 5.7 % $3,606,914 63 %

It is worth noting that in our office exposure noted above, there are only four loans where the collateral is an office building in excess of 50,000 square feet of rentable space. These four loans represent $10.4 million in loan outstandings and have a weighted average loan-to-value of 33%.

Balance Sheet

Total loans increased during the fourth quarter of 2023 by $42.4 million to $1.134 billion at December 31, 2023, compared to $1.092 billion at September 30, 2023, which is an annualized growth rate of 15.4%. For the year ended December 31, 2023, loan growth was $153.2 million which is a 15.6% annual growth rate. Commercial loan production was $41.7 million during the fourth quarter of 2023 and $166.3 million for the year of 2023 with advances of unfunded commercial construction loans of $23.3 million during the quarter and $100.9 million during the year. Loan payoffs and paydowns in 2023 were down approximately 51% compared to 2022. First Community Bank President Ted Nissen noted, "Loan growth was strong in 2023; a combination of loan production and advances of unfunded commercial loans available for draws in addition to lower loan payoffs and paydowns all contributed to this growth."

At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $1.511 billion compared to $1.385 billion at December 31, 2022, an annual growth rate of 9.1%. As previously reported, to secure a cost effective stable funding source, during the third quarter of 2023, the company issued $48.2 million in brokered certificates of deposit ranging in terms from six months to three years, with the three year term callable after six months. Total deposits, excluding brokered deposits, were $1.463 billion at December 31, 2023 . The annual deposit growth rate, excluding brokered deposits, was 5.6%. Pure deposits, which are defined as total deposits less certificates of deposits, increased to $1.285 billion at December 31, 2023 from $1.281 billion at December 31, 2022. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase, which are related to customer cash management accounts or business sweep accounts, were $62.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $68.7 million at December 31, 2022. Total deposits increased to $1.511 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.492 billion at September 30, 2023. Pure deposits were $1.285 billion at December 31, 2023 compared to $1.289 billion at September 30, 2023. Securities sold under agreements to repurchase were $62.9 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $67.2 million at September 30, 2023. Costs of deposits increased on a linked quarter basis to 1.69% in the fourth quarter from 1.32% in the third quarter of 2023. Cost of funds also increased on a linked quarter basis to 1.97% in the fourth quarter of 2023 from 1.64% in the third quarter of the year. The cumulative cycle deposit beta for cost of deposits is 32.00% and for cost of funds is 36.57%. Non-interest bearing deposits were $432.3 million, or 28.6% of total deposits, and 29.6% of total deposits excluding the brokered deposits, at December 31, 2023. Mr. Crapps commented, "A strength of our bank has been and continues to be the value of our deposit franchise. During the fourth quarter of 2023, as a result of the current rate environment, we continued to experience pressure on interest rates for interest bearing deposits, and some shift in the mix of deposits as our growth was in interest bearing deposit accounts. Thus, we saw increases in our cost of deposits and cost of funds."

As of December 31, 2023, including brokered CDs, the bank had uninsured deposits of $436.6 million, or 28.9%, of total bank deposits. Of those uninsured deposits, $82.8 million, or 5.5%, of total bank deposits were deposits of states or political subdivisions in the U.S. which are secured or collateralized. Total uninsured deposits, excluding these deposits that are secured or collateralized, were $353.8 million, or 23.4%, of total deposits at December 31, 2023. The average balance of all customer deposit accounts as of December 31, 2023 was $27,843 . The average balance for consumer accounts was $14,995 and for non-consumer accounts was $61,570 . All of the above points to the granularity and the quality of the bank's deposit franchise.

The bank has other short-term investments, primarily interest bearing cash at the Federal Reserve Bank, of $66.8 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $69.7 million at September 30, 2023. Further, the bank has additional sources of liquidity in the form of federal funds purchased lines of credit in the total amount of $85.0 million with four financial institutions and $10.0 million through the Federal Reserve Discount Window. There were no borrowings against these lines of credit as of December 31, 2023 .

The bank also has substantial borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) of Atlanta with an approved line of credit of up to 25% of assets. As of December 31, 2023, the bank had FHLB advances of $90.0 million . Therefore, having remaining credit availability under this facility in excess of $358.9 million, subject to collateral requirements.

Combined, the company has total remaining credit availability in excess of $453.9 million as compared to uninsured deposits (excluding deposits secured or collateralized as noted above) of $353.8 million .

The investment portfolio was $506.2 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $506.8 million at September 30, 2023. The yield increased to 3.59% during the fourth quarter of 2023 as compared to 3.42% in the third quarter of 2023. The effective duration of the total investment portfolio is 3.8 at December 31, 2023. Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL) improved to $28.2 million at December 31, 2023 from $33.1 million at September 30, 2023 due to an increase in market interest rates.

Mr. Crapps commented, "We are extremely excited about the success in the growth of our loan portfolio during 2023. This is reflective of the hard work of our team and the high quality of our customers and markets. Additionally, our successful deposit franchise continues to be a strength for our company as demonstrated by the stability of our deposit base during the year."

Revenue

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income for the year of 2023 increased 2.0% to $48.9 million compared to $47.9 million for the year of 2022. On a linked quarter basis, net interest income increased to $12.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 from $12.1 million in the third quarter of the year, an increase of 1.6%. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 2.89% for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to 2.96% in the third quarter of 2023. The net interest margin contraction of 7 basis points was fairly consistent with the prior quarter contraction of 6 basis points. These levels are significantly less than the contraction we experienced earlier in 2023.

As previously disclosed, effective May 5, 2023, the company entered into a pay-fixed/receive-floating interest rate swap (the "Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement") for a notional amount of $150.0 million that was designated as a fair value hedge to hedge the risk of changes in the fair value of the fixed rate loans included in the closed loan portfolio. This fair value hedge converts the hedged loans from a fixed rate to a synthetic floating SOFR rate. The Pay-Fixed Swap Agreement will mature on May 5, 2026 and the company will pay a fixed coupon rate of 3.58% while receiving the overnight SOFR rate. This interest rate swap positively impacted interest on loans by $674 thousand during the fourth quarter and $1.6 million through December 31, 2023. Loan yields and net interest margin both benefitted with an increase of 25 basis points and 16 basis points, respectively during the fourth quarter and 16 basis points and 10 basis points, respectively, through December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income

Total non-interest income was $2.931 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.864 million in the third quarter of the year and $2.513 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total non-interest income, for the year of 2023 was $10.421 million, compared to 2022 non-interest income of $11.569 million . Impacting non-interest income in the third quarter of 2023 was a $1.249 million loss on the sale of securities as discussed above.

Total production in the mortgage line of business in the fourth quarter of 2023 was $38.62 million which was comprised of $14.3 million in secondary market loans, $10.0 million in adjustable rate mortgages (ARMs) and $14.4 million in construction loans. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans was $372 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2023 with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.61%. This compares to production on a linked quarter of $41.7 million which was comprised of $17.3 million in secondary market loans, $11.4 million in ARMs, and $13.0 million in construction loans. Fee revenue associated with the secondary market loans in the third quarter of 2023 was $508 thousand with a gain-on-sale margin of 2.93%. Mr. Crapps noted, "The bank continues to have success with its adjustable rate mortgage and construction loan products. While we are still experiencing the headwinds of a higher interest rate environment and low housing inventory, we are encouraged by recent trends."

Revenue in the investment advisory line of business was $1.176 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $1.187 million in the third quarter of 2023 and $1.033 million in the fourth quarter of 2022. Total revenue in the investment advisory line of business in 2023 was $4.511 million compared to $4.479 million in 2022. AUM ended 2023 at $755.4 million compared to $674.5 million at September 30, 2023 and $558.8 million at year-end 2022.

Non-Interest Expense

Total non-interest expense was $10.680 million, down $593 thousand from non-interest expense of $11.273 million in the third quarter of 2023. Salaries and benefits expense was down $201 thousand on a linked quarter basis, primarily due to lower incentive accruals for lower than target performance results for the year. There was a planned decrease in marketing and public relations expenses of $438 thousand in the fourth quarter related to fewer media placements in the last three months of the year. FDIC insurance assessment expense was up $79 thousand on a linked quarter.

About First Community Corporation

First Community Corporation stock trades on The NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbol "FCCO" and is the holding company for First Community Bank, a local community bank based in the Midlands of South Carolina. First Community Bank is a full-service commercial bank offering deposit and loan products and services, residential mortgage lending and financial planning/investment advisory services for businesses and consumers. First Community serves customers in the Midlands, Aiken, Upstate and Piedmont Regions of South Carolina as well as Augusta, Georgia. For more information, visit www.firstcommunitysc.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release and certain statements by our management may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, such as statements relating to future plans, goals, projections and expectations, and are thus prospective. Forward looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate", "expects", "intends", "believes", "may", "likely", "will", "plans", "positions", "future" or other statements that indicate future periods. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors, include, among others, the following: (1) competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions may increase significantly and have an effect on pricing, spending, third-party relationships and revenues; (2) the strength of the United States economy in general and the strength of the local economies in which we conduct operations may be different than expected; (3) the rate of delinquencies and amounts of charge-offs, the level of allowance for loan loss, the rates of loan growth, or adverse changes in asset quality in our loan portfolio, which may result in increased credit risk-related losses and expenses; (4) changes in legislation, regulation, policies or administrative practices, whether by judicial, governmental, or legislative action; (5) adverse conditions in the stock market, the public debt markets and other capital markets (including changes in interest rate conditions) could continue to have a negative impact on the company; (6) changes in interest rates, which have and may continue to affect our deposit and funding costs, net income, prepayment penalty income, mortgage banking income, and other future cash flows, or the market value of our assets, including our investment securities; (7) technology and cybersecurity risks, including potential business disruptions, reputational risks, and financial losses, associated with potential attacks on or failures by our computer systems and computer systems of our vendors and other third parties; (8) elevated inflation which causes adverse risk to the overall economy, and could indirectly pose challenges to our customers and to our business; (9) FDIC assessment which has increased and may continue to impact our cost of doing business; (10) the adverse effects of events beyond our control that may have a destabilizing effect on financial markets and the economy, such as epidemics and pandemics, war or terrorist activities, essential utility outages, deterioration in the global economy, instability in the credit markets, disruptions in our customers' supply chains or disruption in transportation; and (11) risks, uncertainties and other factors disclosed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, or in any of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the SEC since the end of the fiscal year covered by our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K, which are available at the SEC's Internet site (http://www.sec.gov).

Although we believe that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove to be inaccurate. We can give no assurance that the results contemplated in the forward-looking statements will be realized. The inclusion of this forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by our company or any person that the future events, plans, or expectations contemplated by our company will be achieved. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

As of



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2023 2023 2023 2023 2022













Total Assets

$ 1,827,688 $ 1,793,722 $1,740,982 $1,735,398 $ 1,672,946 Other Short-term Investments and CD's1

66,787 69,703 28,710 60,597 12,937 Investment Securities











Investments Held-to-Maturity

217,200 219,903 221,429 223,137 228,701 Investments Available-for-Sale

282,226 280,549 328,239 336,457 331,862 Other Investments at Cost

6,800 6,305 6,208 5,768 4,191 Total Investment Securities

506,226 506,757 555,876 565,362 564,754 Loans Held-for-Sale

4,433 5,509 4,195 1,312 1,779 Loans











Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans

151 170 179 200 219 Non-PPP Loans

1,133,868 1,091,475 1,031,986 992,520 980,638 Total Loans

1,134,019 1,091,645 1,032,165 992,720 980,857 Allowance for Credit Losses - Investments

30 32 37 42 - Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans

12,267 11,818 11,554 11,420 11,336 Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments

597 643 429 382 - Goodwill

14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 14,637 Other Intangibles

604 643 682 722 761 Total Deposits

1,511,001 1,492,026 1,420,753 1,420,157 1,385,382 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase

62,863 67,173 72,103 76,975 68,743 Federal Funds Purchased

- - - - 22,000 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances

90,000 80,000 95,000 85,000 50,000 Junior Subordinated Debt

14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 14,964 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (AOCL)

(28,191) (33,057) (31,488) (29,473) (32,386) Shareholders' Equity

131,059 123,601 124,148 123,581 118,361













Book Value Per Common Share

$ 17.23 $ 16.26 $ 16.35 $ 16.29 $ 15.62 Tangible Book Value Per Common Share

$ 15.23 $ 14.25 $ 14.33 $ 14.26 $ 13.59 Equity to Assets

7.17 % 6.89 % 7.13 % 7.12 % 7.08 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (TCE Ratio) 6.39 % 6.09 % 6.31 % 6.29 % 6.21 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

75.34 % 73.53 % 72.94 % 69.99 % 70.93 % Loan to Deposit Ratio (Excludes Loans Held-for-Sale)

75.05 % 73.17 % 72.65 % 69.90 % 70.80 % Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans/Loans

1.08 % 1.08 % 1.12 % 1.15 % 1.16 %













Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank):











Leverage Ratio

8.45 % 8.63 % 8.63 % 8.68 % 8.63 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.53 % 12.47 % 13.29 % 13.55 % 13.49 % Total Capital Ratio

13.58 % 13.50 % 14.35 % 14.63 % 14.54 % Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio

12.53 % 12.47 % 13.29 % 13.55 % 13.49 % Tier 1 Regulatory Capital

$ 153,859 $ 151,360 $ 150,414 $ 147,877 $ 145,578 Total Regulatory Capital

$ 166,752 $ 163,853 $ 162,434 $ 159,721 $ 156,914 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

$ 153,859 $ 151,360 $ 150,414 $ 147,877 $ 145,578













Average Balances:

Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023 2022

2023 2022













Average Total Assets

$ 1,809,653 $ 1,677,109

$1,746,977 $ 1,652,946 Average Loans (Includes Loans Held-for-Sale)

1,121,383 969,015

1,048,118 920,379 Average Investment Securities

504,231 568,833

541,078 570,552 Average Short-term Investments and CDs1

69,199 24,869

42,915 50,450 Average Earning Assets

1,694,813 1,562,717

1,632,111 1,541,381 Average Deposits

1,498,773 1,416,915

1,430,935 1,417,618 Average Other Borrowings

168,994 131,470

177,264 100,722 Average Shareholders' Equity

124,866 115,480

123,477 121,881













Asset Quality:

As of



December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31,



2023 2023 2023 2023 2022 Loan Risk Rating by Category (End of Period)











Special Mention

$ 331 $ 550 $ 565 $ 646 $ 557 Substandard

1,449 1,241 1,312 5,306 6,082 Doubtful

- - - - - Pass

1,132,239 1,089,854 1,030,288 986,768 974,218 Total Loans

$ 1,134,019 $ 1,091,645 $1,032,165 $ 992,720 $ 980,857 Nonperforming Assets











Non-accrual Loans

$ 27 $ 61 $ 82 $ 4,126 $ 4,895 Other Real Estate Owned and Repossessed Assets

622 666 927 934 934 Accruing Loans Past Due 90 Days or More

215 3 1 - 2 Total Nonperforming Assets

$ 864 $ 730 $ 1,010 $ 5,060 $ 5,831 Accruing Trouble Debt Restructurings

$ 79 $ 81 $ 84 $ 86 $ 88

















Three months ended

Twelve months ended



December 31,

December 31,



2023 2022

2023 2022 Loans Charged-off

$ - $ -

$ 24 $ 4 Overdrafts Charged-off

17 21

63 64 Loan Recoveries

(15) (13)

(79) (365) Overdraft Recoveries

(3) (4)

(14) (12) Net Charge-offs (Recoveries)

$ (1) $ 4

$ (6) $ (309) Net Charge-offs / (Recoveries) to Average Loans2

(0.00 %) 0.00 %

(0.00 %) (0.03 %) 2 Annualized













Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Three months ended

Twelve months ended





December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,





2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022

2023 2022



































Interest income

$ 20,576 $ 15,057

$ 18,734 $ 13,352

$ 17,497 $ 11,513

$ 15,890 $ 11,195

$ 72,697 $ 51,117

Interest expense

8,281 1,692

6,631 558

5,360 462

3,533 462

23,805 3,174

Net interest income

12,295 13,365

12,103 12,794

12,137 11,051

12,357 10,733

48,892 47,943

Provision for (release of) credit losses

399 25

474 18

186 (70)

70 (125)

1,129 (152)

Net interest income after provision for (release of) credit losses 11,896 13,340

11,629 12,776

11,951 11,121

12,287 10,858

47,763 48,095

Non-interest income































Deposit service charges

271 190

240 243

220 262

232 265

963 960

Mortgage banking income

372 290

508 290

371 481

155 839

1,406 1,900

Investment advisory fees and non-deposit commissions 1,176 1,033

1,187 1,053

1,081 1,195

1,067 1,198

4,511 4,479

Gain (loss) on sale of securities

- -

(1,249) -

- -

- -

(1,249) -

Gain (loss) on sale of other assets

- (74)

46 -

105 (45)

- -

151 (119)

Other non-recurring income

- (2)

- -

121 5

- 4

121 7

Other

1,112 1,076

1,132 1,087

1,153 1,111

1,121 1,068

4,518 4,342

Total non-interest income

2,931 2,513

1,864 2,673

3,051 3,009

2,575 3,374

10,421 11,569

Non-interest expense































Salaries and employee benefits

6,412 6,690

6,613 6,373

6,508 6,175

6,331 6,119

25,864 25,357

Occupancy

738 725

776 786

813 786

830 705

3,157 3,002

Equipment

437 351

416 331

377 329

336 332

1,566 1,343

Marketing and public relations

171 289

609 163

370 446

346 361

1,496 1,259

FDIC assessment

290 112

211 121

221 105

182 130

904 468

Other real estate expenses

30 213

21 19

(30) 29

(133) 47

(112) 308

Amortization of intangibles

40 40

39 39

40 40

39 39

158 158

Other

2,562 2,274

2,588 2,585

2,456 2,278

2,505 2,221

10,111 9,358

Total non-interest expense

10,680 10,694

11,273 10,417

10,755 10,188

10,436 9,954

43,144 41,253

Income before taxes

4,147 5,159

2,220 5,032

4,247 3,942

4,426 4,278

15,040 18,411

Income tax expense

850 1,116

464 1,081

920 812

963 789

3,197 3,798

Net income

$ 3,297 $ 4,043

$ 1,756 $ 3,951

$ 3,327 $ 3,130

$ 3,463 $ 3,489

$ 11,843 $ 14,613



































Per share data































Net income, basic

$ 0.43 $ 0.54

$ 0.23 $ 0.52

$ 0.44 $ 0.42

$ 0.46 $ 0.46

$ 1.56 $ 1.94

Net income, diluted

$ 0.43 $ 0.53

$ 0.23 $ 0.52

$ 0.43 $ 0.41

$ 0.45 $ 0.46

$ 1.55 $ 1.92



































Average number of shares outstanding - basic 7,579,513 7,537,227

7,571,994 7,531,104

7,564,928 7,526,284

7,555,080 7,518,375

7,567,819 7,527,496

Average number of shares outstanding - diluted 7,658,610 7,619,524

7,654,962 7,607,909

7,654,817 7,607,349

7,644,440 7,594,840

7,646,874 7,609,487

Shares outstanding period end

7,606,172 7,577,912

7,600,023 7,572,517

7,593,759 7,566,633

7,587,763 7,559,760

7,606,172 7,577,912



































Return on average assets

0.72 % 0.96 %

0.40 % 0.94 %

0.77 % 0.76 %

0.83 % 0.87 %

0.68 % 0.88 %

Return on average common equity

10.48 % 13.89 %

5.57 % 13.17 %

10.75 % 10.82 %

11.70 % 10.31 %

9.59 % 11.99 %

Return on average tangible common equity

11.93 % 16.03 %

6.35 % 15.14 %

12.26 % 12.48 %

13.42 % 11.63 %

10.95 % 13.73 %

Net interest margin (non taxable equivalent) 2.88 % 3.39 %

2.95 % 3.26 %

3.00 % 2.90 %

3.17 % 2.87 %

3.00 % 3.11 %

Net interest margin (taxable equivalent)

2.89 % 3.42 %

2.96 % 3.29 %

3.02 % 2.93 %

3.19 % 2.91 %

3.01 % 3.14 %

Efficiency ratio1

69.92 % 66.53 %

74.01 % 66.78 %

71.52 % 71.60 %

69.43 % 69.93 %

71.23 % 68.60 %



1 Calculated by dividing non-interest expense by net interest income on tax equivalent basis and non interest income, excluding loss on sale of securities, gain (loss) on sale of other assets and other non-recurring noninterest income.

FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Three months ended December 31, 2023

Three months ended December 31, 2022



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 158 $ 1 2.51 %

$ 228 $ 1 1.74 %

Non-PPP loans 1,121,225 15,039 5.32 %

968,787 10,826 4.43 %

Total loans 1,121,383 15,040 5.32 %

969,015 10,827 4.43 %

Non-taxable securities 50,063 363 2.88 %

52,561 385 2.91 %

Taxable securities 454,168 4,201 3.67 %

516,272 3,599 2.77 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 69,101 971 5.57 %

24,869 246 3.92 %

Fed funds sold 98 1 4.05 %

- - NA

Total earning assets 1,694,813 20,576 4.82 %

1,562,717 15,057 3.82 %

Cash and due from banks 23,848





26,260





Premises and equipment 30,813





31,926





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,260





15,418





Other assets 56,968





52,102





Allowance for credit losses - investments (32)





-





Allowance for credit losses - loans (12,017)





(11,314)





Total assets $ 1,809,653





$ 1,677,109























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 297,972 $ 645 0.86 %

$ 334,724 $ 135 0.16 %

Money market accounts 397,258 3,297 3.29 %

304,784 559 0.73 %

Savings deposits 119,602 114 0.38 %

162,876 37 0.09 %

Time deposits 241,795 2,345 3.85 %

135,882 144 0.42 %

Fed funds purchased - - NA

5,674 51 3.57 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 70,008 492 2.79 %

73,310 148 0.80 %

FHLB Advances 84,022 1,074 5.07 %

37,522 370 3.91 %

Other long-term debt 14,964 314 8.33 %

14,964 248 6.58 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,225,621 8,281 2.68 %

1,069,736 1,692 0.63 %

Demand deposits 442,146





478,649





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 643





-





Other liabilities 16,377





13,244





Shareholders' equity 124,866





115,480





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,809,653





$ 1,677,109























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.69 %





0.25 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



1.97 %





0.43 %

Net interest spread



2.14 %





3.19 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 12,295 2.88 %



$ 13,365 3.39 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 12,343 2.89 %



$ 13,486 3.42 %



FIRST COMMUNITY CORPORATION Yields on Average Earning Assets and Rates on Average Interest-Bearing Liabilities



















Twelve months ended December 31, 2023

Twelve months ended December 31, 2022



Average Interest Yield/

Average Interest Yield/



Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Balance Earned/Paid Rate

Assets















Earning assets















Loans















PPP loans $ 183 $ 5 2.73 %

$ 336 $ 49 14.58 %

Non-PPP loans 1,047,935 52,312 4.99 %

920,043 39,185 4.26 %

Total loans 1,048,118 52,317 4.99 %

920,379 39,234 4.26 %

Non-taxable securities 50,726 1,471 2.90 %

52,501 1,525 2.90 %

Taxable securities 490,352 16,715 3.41 %

518,051 9,725 1.88 %

Int bearing deposits in other banks 42,859 2,191 5.11 %

50,435 633 1.26 %

Fed funds sold 56 3 5.36 %

15 - 0.00 %

Total earning assets 1,632,111 72,697 4.45 %

1,541,381 51,117 3.32 %

Cash and due from banks 25,278





27,034





Premises and equipment 31,145





32,274





Goodwill and other intangibles 15,319





15,476





Other assets 54,840





48,031





Allowance for credit losses - investments (39)





-





Allowance for credit losses - loans (11,677)





(11,250)





Total assets $ 1,746,977





$ 1,652,946























Liabilities















Interest-bearing liabilities















Interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 307,415 $ 1,760 0.57 %

$ 336,115 $ 273 0.08 %

Money market accounts 361,994 9,721 2.69 %

308,473 943 0.31 %

Savings deposits 133,010 307 0.23 %

157,626 102 0.06 %

Time deposits 178,339 4,775 2.68 %

146,112 531 0.36 %

Fed funds purchased 1,100 52 4.73 %

1,496 53 3.54 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 74,586 1,658 2.22 %

74,805 227 0.30 %

FHLB Advances 86,614 4,345 5.02 %

9,457 370 3.91 %

Other long-term debt 14,964 1,187 7.93 %

14,964 675 4.51 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,158,022 23,805 2.06 %

1,049,048 3,174 0.30 %

Demand deposits 450,177





469,292





Allowance for credit losses - unfunded commitments 464





-





Other liabilities 14,837





12,725





Shareholders' equity 123,477





121,881





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,746,977





$ 1,652,946























Cost of deposits, including demand deposits



1.16 %





0.13 %

Cost of funds, including demand deposits



1.48 %





0.21 %

Net interest spread



2.39 %





3.01 %

Net interest income/margin

$ 48,892 3.00 %



$ 47,943 3.11 %

Net interest income/margin (tax equivalent)

$ 49,176 3.01 %



$ 48,455 3.14 %





















The tables below provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP for the periods indicated:









































December 31,



September 30,



June 30,



March 31,



December 31,

Tangible book value per common share



2023



2023



2023



2023



2022

Tangible common equity per common share (non - GAAP)

$ 15.23

$ 14.25

$ 14.33

$ 14.26

$ 13.59

Effect to adjust for intangible assets



2.00



2.01



2.02



2.03



2.03

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$ 17.23

$ 16.26

$ 16.35

$ 16.29

$ 15.62

Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets































Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non - GAAP)



6.39 %

6.09 %

6.31 %

6.29 %

6.21 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets



0.78 %

0.80 %

0.82 %

0.83 %

0.87 % Common equity to assets (GAAP)



7.17 %

6.89 %

7.13 %

7.12 %

7.08 %

Return on average tangible

common equity Three months ended

December 31, Three months ended

September 30, Three months ended

June 30,

Three months ended

March 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2023 2022 2023

2022

2023 2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

Return on average tangible

common equity (non-GAAP) 11.93 % 16.03 % 6.35 % 15.14 % 12.26 % 12.48 % 13.42 % 11.63 % 10.95 % 13.73 % Effect to adjust for intangible assets (1.45) % (2.14) % (0.78) % (1.97) % (1.51) % (1.66) % (1.72) % (1.32) % (1.36) % (1.74) % Return on average common equity (GAAP) 10.48 % 13.89 % 5.57 % 13.17 % 10.75 % 10.82 % 11.70 % 10.31 % 9.59 % 11.99 %



Three months ended Twelve months ended

December 31,

September 30, December 31,

December 31, Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

2023



2023



2022

2023

2022 Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP) $ 4,546

$ 2,694

$ 5,184 $ 16,169 $ 18,259 Effect to adjust for pre-tax, pre-provision earnings

(1,249)



(938)



(1,141)

(4,326)

(3,646) Net Income (GAAP) $ 3,297

$ 1,756

$ 4,043 $ 11,843 $ 14,613



































December 31,



September 30,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2023



2023



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 1,133,868

$ 1,091,475

$ 42,393



15.4 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0



0



0 % Non-PPP Loans (non - GAAP)

$ 1,133,868

$ 1,091,475

$ 42,393



15.4 % PPP Loans



151



170



(19)



(44.3) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 1,134,019

$ 1,091,645

$ 42,374



15.4 %

































































December 31,



December 31,



Growth Annualized

Growth Loans and loan growth



2023



2022



Dollars Rate Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities (non-GAAP)

$ 1,133,868

$ 980,638

$ 153,230



15.6 % PPP Related Credit Facilities



0



0



0



0 % Non-PPP Loans (non - GAAP)

$ 1,133,868

$ 980,638

$ 153,230



15.6 % PPP Loans



151



219



(68)



(31.1) % Total Loans (GAAP)

$ 1,134,019

$ 980,857

$ 153,162



15.6 %































Certain financial information presented above is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures include "Tangible book value per common share," "Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets," "Return on average tangible common equity," "Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings," "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities," and "Non-PPP Loans."

"Tangible book value per common share" is defined as total equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total common shares outstanding.

"Tangible common shareholders' equity to tangible assets" is defined as total common equity reduced by recorded intangible assets divided by total assets reduced by recorded intangible assets.

"Return on average tangible common equity" is defined as net income on an annualized basis divided by average total equity reduced by average recorded intangible assets.

"Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings" is defined as net interest income plus non-interest income, reduced by non-interest expense.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Related Credit Facilities and PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans" is defined as Total Loans less PPP Loans.

"Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans and PPP Related Credit Facilities. "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities - Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans and Related Credit Facilities balance.

"Non-PPP Loans Growth - Dollars" is calculated by taking the difference between two time periods compared for Total Loans less PPP Loans. "Non-PPP Loans - Annualized Growth Rate" is calculated by (i) dividing "Non-PPP Loans Loan Growth - Dollars" by the number of days between the two time periods compared (ii) times the number of days in the year (iii) divided by the prior time period Non-PPP Loans balance.

Our management believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare our operating results from period-to-period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the company's results as reported under GAAP.

