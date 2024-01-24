Sensiba LLP: Sensiba Honored on Real Leaders 2024 Top Impact Companies List

PLEASANTON, CA / ACCESSWIRE / January 24, 2024 / Sensiba LLP, a top-100 accounting and business consulting firm, announces its place among the Real Leaders 2024 "Top Impact Companies" list.

For the fifth year in a row, Sensiba has received this honor as Real Leaders recognizes organizations and people making a positive impact within these six categories:

Intention Model People Accountability Collaboration Transformation.

"Receiving this recognition for five consecutive years highlights the consistency of our efforts to drive sustainable impact for our clients and our communities," says Managing Partner John Sensiba. "We've long recognized the personal, organizational, and global dividends of good business. We've been a B Corp for more than five years and consistently align our efforts and financial donations with the causes and organizations our people support with their own time, money, and efforts."

The 2024 Impact Companies list features a mix of respected brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, with companies including Brandless, Generate Capital, Cotopaxi, and Every Man Jack.

In addition to the I.M.P.A.C.T categories, Real Leaders debuted five new awards: Most Valuable Mission, Most Innovative Model, Most Impactful People, Best Collaboration, and Most Transparent.

"After five successful years of producing the go-to list of the 'Top Impact Companies,' it was time for Real Leaders to expand its mission by growing an impact awards community that preserves its integrity while scaling its impact," says Kevin Edwards, Real Leaders' General Manager.

A special "Real Leaders UNITE" awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 6, 2023, to honor the winners.

About Sensiba

Sensiba's comprehensive accounting, tax, and consulting services help businesses and people solve problems, navigate complexity, and build a foundation for sustainable growth. A top-100 U.S. firm, we're passionate about collaborating with clients to increase efficiency, mitigate risk, and prepare to embrace emerging opportunities.?As a certified B Corp, we foster a culture where people, families, and communities thrive. We support our clients' international accounting, auditing, tax, and consulting needs as an independent member of Morison Global. For more information, visit Sensiba.com.

About Real Leaders

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact leaders backed by a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized and advocated that businesses take more responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are of their bottom line. Real Leaders is an independently owned certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact. Our mission is to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

