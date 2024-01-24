Silo Pharma, Inc.: Silo Pharma Announces Positive Results in Alzheimer's Disease Study

Preclinical study shows SPC-14's effectiveness against LH (luteinizing hormone) stress, helplessness, and anxiety.

SARASOTA, FL, Jan. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) ("Silo" or "the Company"), a biopharmaceutical company developing novel formulations and drug delivery systems for traditional therapeutics and psychedelic treatments, today announced that its Alzheimer's disease therapeutic SPC-14 showed positive efficacy in small animals.

Data from a study conducted at Columbia University in collaboration with Silo Pharma showed that SPC-14 was effective against LH stress in attenuating learned helplessness, perseverative behavior, and hyponeophagia (a measure of anxiety). The mice were treated twice daily with the SPC-14 therapeutic.

"We believe that today's announcement, along with our past studies of SPC-14 conducted in female rodents, lends credibility to our discovery of a therapeutic that could bring relief to patients and families suffering from Alzheimer's disease, a debilitating disease that degrades cognitive function and can erase a lifetime of memories. We look forward to updating our shareholders on the next steps and data needed to advance SPC-14 to a clinical study," stated Eric Weisblum, Chief Executive Officer of Silo Pharma.

About Silo Pharma

Silo Pharma Inc. (Nasdaq: SILO) is a developmental stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics that address underserved conditions including stress-induced psychiatric disorders, chronic pain conditions, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Silo focuses on developing traditional therapies and psychedelic treatments in novel formulations and drug delivery systems. The Company's lead program, SPC-15, is an intranasal treatment targeting PTSD and stress-induced anxiety disorders. SP-26 is a time-release ketamine-loaded implant for fibromyalgia and chronic pain relief. Silo's two preclinical programs are SPC-14, an intranasal compound for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, and SPU-16, a CNS-homing peptide targeting multiple sclerosis (MS). Silo's research and development programs are conducted through collaborations with Columbia University and the University of Maryland, Baltimore. For more information, visit www.silopharma.com and connect on social media at LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of words "could", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "expect", "may", "continue", "predict", "potential", and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of Silo Pharma, Inc. ("Silo" or "the Company") to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by such statements, including changes to anticipated sources of revenues, future economic and competitive conditions, difficulties in developing the Company's technology platforms, retaining and expanding the Company's customer base, fluctuations in consumer spending on the Company's products and other factors. Accordingly, although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. The Company disclaims any obligations to publicly update or release any revisions to the forward-looking information contained in this presentation, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, after the date of this presentation or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

Contact

800-705-0120

investors@silopharma.com