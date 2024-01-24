Anzeige
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
WKN: 883329 | ISIN: SE0000102824
24.01.2024 | 17:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of Concordia Maritime AB from Nasdaq Stockholm (11/24)

Concordia Maritime AB has applied for its shares to be delisted from Nasdaq
Stockholm. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has approved the application and decided to delist the
shares in Concordia Maritime AB. 


Short name:   CCOR B   
----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0000102824
----------------------------
Order book ID: 971     
----------------------------


The last day of trading will be February 6, 2024.

For further information regarding this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone + 46 8 405 70 50. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
