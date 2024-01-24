Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 24.01.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 678 internationalen Medien
Versorgungsengpässe werden immer größer! Startet hier nun der Kursturbo?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
24.01.2024 | 18:01
137 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Dividend Declaration

DJ Dividend Declaration 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Dividend Declaration 
24-Jan-2024 / 16:29 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
24 January 2024 
LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
 
Dividend Declaration 
 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (the "Company") is pleased to announce an interim dividend payment of 2.14 pence 
per Ordinary Share, being the final interim quarterly dividend in respect of the financial year ended 31 December 2023. 
 
This dividend, in combination with the Company's three previous quarterly dividends, represents an annualised rate of 
SONIA plus 4% for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, calculated by reference to the opening net asset value as 
at 1 January 2023, adjusted for the payment of the last dividend in respect of the prior financial year. 
 
As referred to in Part 7 'Taxation' of the Company's prospectus dated 26 September 2018, the directors have chosen to 
apply the 'streaming' regime to part of the dividend payment and the Company has designated the payment as follows: 
 
Interest Distribution per Ordinary Share: 1.60p 
Dividend Distribution per Ordinary Share: 0.54p 
Total Dividend per Ordinary Share:  2.14p 
 
The dividend will be paid on 23 February 2024 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 2 February 2024. The 
ex-dividend date will be 1 February 2024. 
 
 
 
Enquiries: 
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc 
Paula O'Reilly, Link Company Matters Limited, Company Secretary +44 7936 332 503 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  299500 
EQS News ID:  1822351 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1822351&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 24, 2024 11:29 ET (16:29 GMT)

Trading-Plan 2024: Die Performance-Strategie für das neue Jahr
Der kostenfreie Trading-Plan von Stefan Klotter gibt Ihnen einen exklusiven Einblick, in welche Branchen, Sektoren und Assets Sie im Jahr 2024 investieren sollten, um eine satte Rendite zu erzielen. Jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.